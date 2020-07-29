Used 2010 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

1,291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring

    104,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Sport

    149,101 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Sport

    100,925 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,488

    $1,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    99,423 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    111,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    144,768 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,320

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Sport

    191,889 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,900

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring

    175,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,880

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    113,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,488

    $569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    98,090 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,799

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in White
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    241,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    188,877 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,495

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring

    68,341 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    95,132 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,987

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    79,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,084

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    167,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Sport

    137,742 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,852

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring

    54,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $220 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2010 Mazda 6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.673 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Puzzled
buddyboy59,07/01/2014
I am puzzled by the reviewers who say the 4Cyl is underpowered,and or they cant get comfortable in the car,My question is,Didnt they drive the car before their purchase?I certainly did,and although the 4Cyl is no rocketship,i find it to be perfectly suited to my needs,Comfort wise its no Lincoln or cadillac,but again it is as comfortable for my Stature as any other car in its class.Excellent value for the $$$,Drive it live with it for a hour or two,if its not for u dont buy it,if its Power u want go 6 Cyl,In closing dont Buy hamburger and then complain it doesnt taste like steak!,
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings