Used 2010 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Brickell Mazda is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2010 Mazda Mazda6. This i Touring Plus Mazda6 is beautifully finished in Ebony Black and complimented by black Cloth and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring Plus i Touring Plus Ebony Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 21/30 City/Highway MPG FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 19589 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M33344

Stock: X839415A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020