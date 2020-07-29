Used 2010 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,500$1,121 Below Market
Certified Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M30881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,101 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$810 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
*THIS 2010 MAZDA 6 I SPORT IS BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. CRUISE CONTROL. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. POWER WINDOWS. POWER DOOR LOCKS. POWER STEERING. POWER OUTLET. STEEL WHEELS. FLOOR MATS. ENGINE IMMOBILIZER. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR AND MORE! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BHXA5M04545
Stock: A5M04545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 100,925 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,488$1,516 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
AUTO! SUPER CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH6A5M41365
Stock: C8182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,423 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Brickell Mazda - Miami / Florida
Brickell Mazda is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2010 Mazda Mazda6. This i Touring Plus Mazda6 is beautifully finished in Ebony Black and complimented by black Cloth and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring Plus i Touring Plus Ebony Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 21/30 City/Highway MPG FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 19589 miles below market average!At Brickell Mazda, we strive to make the entire purchasing experience a simple, Pleasant and transparent process because you deserve in an environment that fair radiates positivity. After all, buying a car should be an enjoyable endeavor and not a long, drawn out, painful experience. We break down the process so it's straightforward and clear, allowing you to sit back, relax and focus on how you plan to enjoy your Mazda car or SUV. Whether you're looking to lease a new car or buy a pre-owned SUV, our staff can handle your situation from start to finish ensuring the purchasing process goes smoothly is important to us, too, and we have full confidence that our finance team will find you the best offer possible.Prices do not include tax, tag, title, Certification fees, Avg Reconditioning Cost of $1,125.00 additional keys, accessories, manuals, dealer fee of $995 and a $139.95 Electronic Filing Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M33344
Stock: X839415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 111,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,900$1,224 Below Market
Sandman Brothers Buick GMC - Shelbyville / Indiana
Mazda6 i Touring trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds.com explains 'one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class' CLICK NOW! MAZDA6: UNMATCHED DEPENDABILITY 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS MAZDA6 Get world-leading performance at a great value: This used Mazda6 is priced $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book KEY FEATURES ON THE MAZDA6 INCLUDE iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. MAZDA6: BEST IN CLASS 'Typical of the majority of the Mazdas we've driven, the interior appears much more upscale than other cars in its class.' -- Motor Trend. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US Let Mr. Sandman bring you a dream! Pricing analysis performed on 7/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH8A5M54990
Stock: D3542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 144,768 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,320$564 Below Market
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH1A5M31681
Stock: G709390T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 191,889 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,900$800 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Mazda Mazda6 also includes Tachometer, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH7A5M23490
Stock: 122272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 175,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,880$423 Below Market
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring* (FWD, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V) with 175,522 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front brakes replaced, Front and rear tires replaced, Battery replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * 6 Speakers * ABS brakes * Air Conditioning * Alloy wheels * Four wheel independent suspension * Power driver seat * Power steering * Power windows * Radio: AM/FM/6-Disc CD/MP3 Compatible * Rear window defroster * Speed-sensing steering.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH9A5M03966
Stock: O37529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 113,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,488$569 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2010 Mazda Mazda6 We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH8A5M54908
Stock: CC5787A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 98,090 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,799$541 Below Market
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 7931 miles below market average!21/30 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH2A5M28515
Stock: TCM28515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 241,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Step into the 2010 Mazda Mazda6! This vehicle glistens in the crowded midsize sedan segment! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: delay-off headlights, cruise control, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M19265
Stock: C4187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 188,877 milesGood Deal
$5,495$1,144 Below Market
Tom's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M54243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,341 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including a Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, 6 Disc CD Player, and much more! Overall this car is in great shape! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH1A5M40798
Stock: M40798C71386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- 95,132 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,987$766 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring Black Metallic BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, POWER SEAT.21/30 City/Highway MPGBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH8A5M56920
Stock: B3845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,084$598 Below Market
Moon Township Mazda - Moon Township / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring Ebony Black RECENT TRADE IN, MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, FUEL SAVER, PRE AUCTION SPECIAL, PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY, NEW PA INSPECTION AND OIL CHANGE, CONTACT US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT, Blind Spot Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 22567 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG FWD Proudly serving: Moon Township, Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Wheeling, Penn Hills, Carnegie, Cranberry Township, Beaver County and all of greater Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M58678
Stock: F058678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 167,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,995
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
AS-IS VEHICLEVehicle is being sold "AS IS" with no warranty. This vehicle is being sent to auction so we are offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the vehicle at a wholesale price before we send it to auction. Price does not include taxes, documentation or registration feesKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Mazda Mazda6 i Touring Plus with Comet Gray Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.WHO WE ARERick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH9A5M45439
Stock: 210022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 137,742 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,852$448 Below Market
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
REDUCED FROM $6,601!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Mazda6 i Sport trim, BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, "one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Mazda Mazda6 i Sport with BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $6,601. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Indiana's Auto Giant! Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH8A5M47586
Stock: F19148MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 54,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995$220 Below Market
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
One owner local trade! Less than 55,000 actual miles! Service history on CarFax report. Clean CarFax. Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4A5M47034
Stock: 1729B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
