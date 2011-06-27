  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2016 Mazda 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(101)
Appraise this car

2016 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and responsive powertrain
  • quick acceleration
  • excellent fuel economy
  • sporty handling
  • well-built interior with top-quality materials
  • stylish looks.
  • Ride quality may be too firm for some
  • no engine upgrade available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mazda 6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$10,685 - $20,998
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2016 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality.

Vehicle overview

In the midsize sedan segment, the Mazda 6 has always been a bit of an outlier, typically not garnering the attention of consumers as readily as its more popular rivals. That's a shame, because the 2016 Mazda 6 can go tire-to-tire against the segment's best in terms of driving enjoyment, cabin refinement, fuel economy and features availability. Furthermore, the Mazda 6 arguably has one of the most attractive and distinctive designs to go along with its sporty demeanor on the road.

Sporty performance and eye-catching sheet metal are part of the 2016 Mazda 6's appeal.

One of the 6's most impressive qualities is its combination of fuel mileage and performance. Equipped with the available i-Eloop system (optional on the Grand Touring trim), the Mazda 6 earns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving, which is right at the top among gasoline-fueled, non-hybrid midsize sedans. Even without i-Eloop, the Mazda rates 31 mpg combined, which is still a great number for a family car. Despite its meager appetite, the 6 manages to be quicker than most four-cylinder-powered rivals. Acceleration is more than adequate whether you're carving through city traffic or getting up to highway speeds. On top of that, the 6 boasts precise steering and relatively nimble handling that make it fun to hustle along on the occasional back road or circular highway on-ramp.

Though this Mazda is a fantastic choice for driving enthusiasts, the price paid for this level of athleticism is a stiffer ride than you might expect in a midsize family sedan. Bumps and potholes are more noticeable in the 6 than in its more softly sprung competitors, especially if you get the 19-inch wheels. And while the Mazda 6 has one of the best base four-cylinder engines around, there's no option to upgrade to a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engine.

Although our gripes with the 2016 Mazda 6 are fairly minor, there are plenty of other solid choices in this class. The Honda Accord and Nissan Altima also boast high fuel economy ratings (as well as available V6 power) and you might find them more comfortable in everyday driving. The Ford Fusion and Kia Optima are also worth a look if sharp styling and creature comforts are musts, plus they offer punchy turbocharged engines. Finally, the roomy Subaru Legacy offers standard all-wheel drive, while the Toyota Camry boasts a long-running reputation for comfort and reliability. Ultimately, you'll do well with any of them. But if you're looking for a midsize sedan that's a bit more entertaining than most, we suggest a test-drive of the Edmunds "A" rated Mazda 6.

2016 Mazda 6 models

The 2016 Mazda 6 is a five-passenger midsize sedan offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring.

Standard features on the base manual-transmission Sport include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a multi-information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod /USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. If equipped with the optional automatic transmission, the Sport also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and audio upgrades (voice commands, HD radio, Internet radio apps, text message display function and automatic emergency notification).

Stepping up to the Touring trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning vents, a sliding console armrest and a six-way power driver seat. For the 6 Touring with an automatic transmission, there's an option package that adds a sunroof, an upgraded 11-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio. This package is required if you want to have the Touring Technology package, which adds unique front end styling, adaptive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated side mirrors, heated front seats and a low-speed frontal collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The Grand Touring includes all of the above as standard, as well as different 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, leather upholstery, a navigation system, a head-up display, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a six-way power passenger seat and driver memory settings.

The Mazda 6's attractive cabin outclasses many of its rivals.

Optional for the Grand Touring is the GT Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning/mitigation system with automatic braking, a lane departure warning system, automatic high-beam control and an energy capture system called i-Eloop ("intelligent energy loop") that improves mpg by storing energy captured during deceleration to a capacitor, which can then power air-conditioning, lighting and accessories for about a minute while the stop-start system shuts the engine down at a stoplight. Rear parking sensors are optional on any Mazda 6.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Mazda 6 sees a number of incremental changes. The Grand Touring trim gets revised front and rear styling along with new LED headlights that replace the previous xenon headlights. All versions except the base Sport with a manual transmission get a larger (7-inch) touchscreen and a Sport mode for the automatic transmission. Finally, every Mazda 6 receives an electronic parking brake and upgraded trim on the dash, center console and armrest.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Mazda 6 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Sport and Touring models can be matched to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles on the steering wheel), while the Grand Touring comes only with the automatic.

In Edmunds testing, an automatic-equipped Mazda 6 sprinted to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is a quick time for a midsize sedan with a base four-cylinder engine. A Mazda 6 with a manual transmission was a bit slower, clocking in at 8.1 seconds.

The 6's EPA fuel economy estimates are remarkable. They stand at 31 mpg combined (26 city/38 highway) for the automatic-transmission car and 29 mpg combined (25/37) with the manual. With the Grand Touring's optional i-Eloop feature, fuel economy rises to an impressive 32 mpg combined (28/40).

While the four-cylinder motor keeps the Mazda 6 in line with the competition, its fantastic handling makes us wish an engine upgrade was available.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Mazda 6 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Standard on all trims other than the manual-transmission Sport are a rearview camera and automatic emergency notification (in the event of a crash), while rear parking sensors are optional across the board. The Touring and Grand Touring trims additionally include blind spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

On automatic-equipped cars, remote door locking is possible via the optional Mazda Mobile Start smartphone app service. Optional on the Touring and standard on the Grand Touring is Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a frontal collision mitigation system that uses an infrared laser sensor at the top of the windshield to detect an imminent collision. It can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react. The GT Technology package for the Grand Touring also bundles a forward collision warning system (which uses radar to detect your closing distance on vehicles ahead and then provides visual and audible alerts) with a lane departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 6i Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average for a midsize sedan. A Grand Touring model stopped in 128 feet.

In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 earned the top overall rating of five stars, with four stars for total frontal impact crash protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The 6 also earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap and small overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests.

Driving

One standout characteristic of the 2016 Mazda 6 is its powertrain. The sedan's 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine produces quick acceleration and is smooth and surprisingly hushed. And although many of today's automatic transmissions quickly upshift to the highest gear possible and are reluctant to downshift (both strategies are used to boost mpg numbers), the Mazda 6's automatic is responsive to gas pedal inputs and never feels flat-footed when you're initiating highway passing maneuvers. Furthermore, Mazda is one of the few automakers that still offers a six-speed manual gearbox, which is fast becoming an endangered species in the midsize sedan class.

This same light-on-its-feet character carries through when the topic turns to handling. With its communicative, precise steering and sporty chassis tuning, the 2016 Mazda 6 feels sharp-witted and willing when driven around turns. The flip side, however, is that the 6 rides a bit more stiffly than competitors, especially with the 19-inch wheels. Like many Mazdas, the 6 is a car for practical-minded buyers with enthusiast leanings.

Interior

With plentiful rear legroom, the Mazda 6's rear passengers will feel as if they've been given access to a first-class cabin rather than coach. There's also generous headroom, even for those taller than 6 feet, though the sedan's sloping rear roof line makes the rear windows smaller, resulting in a more claustrophobic feel than you'd get in an Accord or a Camry. There's decent luggage space, as the efficiently shaped trunk offers 14.8 cubic feet of capacity.

In general, the 6's interior design is clean and functional. Polished aluminum trim accents the cabin, while the Grand Touring's leather upholstery features contrasting stitching. Materials quality and fit and finish are among the best in the class. In previous years, the 6's touchscreen interface was a letdown, suffering from a small screen, substandard navigation map details and occasional inability to get along with Apple products. The new 7-inch screen is considerably better. Its response times are quick, virtual buttons are large and the display is legible and easy to understand. The touchscreen also has a knob-type controller on the center console that provides a secondary way to interact with the screen. Our only complaint is that when the car is moving, the touchscreen functionality is disabled, leaving the controller as the only way to access infotainment functions.

Upgrades for the 2016 Mazda 6 include the revised infotainment interface and new 7-inch touchscreen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda 6.

5(65%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.5
101 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Sedan You'd Swear Is A Sports Car
Austin Allen,10/28/2015
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Is there a car in this segment, including luxury, that has a more sinuous and seductive styling than the Mazda6? If you were to ask me, I'd say no, that Mazda absolutely has created a car that is as much function as it is form. However, the car is much more than just the belle of the ball. It is a family hauler that is as much practical as it is athletic. With a few, albeit very minor, complaints, this car is the closest you will get to a German made equivalent without breaking $30,000. It's clear that Mazda spent The Mazda6's performance is better than what I would expect in it's class. Most people that are complaining about the lack of speed are likely referring to it's drag racing numbers. It's acceleration will not wow you like a Hellcat Charger or Chervolet SS, but that's not what it was designed to be. It is not a drag strip sport sedan, nor was it designed to be. For less than $23,000 after tax, title, and license, the Mazda6 is the car that has very peppy acceleration and an automatic transmission that you'd swear was dual clutch with how smoothly it shifts. It rides the road like it is on rails and teases you to push it harder on winding roads. It's like a large, practical Miata in many ways. It's not a numbers car, but that doesn't matter when it comes to driving it. It's a sedan that is fun to drive. It's a driver's sedan and is made for the person that doesn't mind taking the longer, windier way to work. While I'm sure it wouldn't be less enjoyable to have more power from the engine, the car is faster than others in it's segment and price and is balanced with how much power it has. The interior is a large upgrade from older models and has a very clean appearance. There is leather and aluminum accents throughout the body, replacing much of the cheap, hard plastics from the past. The leatherette seats in the Touring trim are very comfortable, being just soft enough without feeling like a recliner. The rear seats have plenty of room for a car that isn't a full sized sedan and the fronts seats comfortably fit someone who is over 6' tall. The trunk is quite spacious and leaves little to complain about. The media console and screen is a love it or hate it piece of equipment. Using it and the iPod like wheel makes it clear it is designed to distract from the driving experience as little as possible. While the car is in park or not moving, you can use the display's touch capabilities. While the car is in motion, you have to use the wheel in the middle of the center console. This can be annoying for passenger's that want to change the radio station or hook up their phone, but it's so simple and easy to use with the wheel, it's not a dealbreaker of an annoyance, at least not for me. The wheel has tactile feedback and you can easily begin to remember how many clicks in a turn it takes to get to whatever menu you are looking for. The shortcut buttons around the wheel are thoughtful and are the most common options you are going to navigate to. *I didn't choose to have navigation enabled on my car, so I can't make any comments about it's capabilities. You can enable it after the fact by buying Mazda's SD card and inserting it in the slot in the storage bin in the center console. All-in-all, you have a very attractive car that performs better than others in it's class and price range and is thoroughly enjoyable to drive. It is comfortable and spacious (as spacious as a mid-sized sedan can be), but drives like it's a much smaller car than it is. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a car in this segment. I would not recommend this to a person who is looking for a performance sports sedan, such as a WRX or Chevrolet SS, as it's straight away speed is not going to blow you away. But, again, this is not a car designed for that. It provides a comfortable ride with more than peppy performance and a great driving experience at an amazing price for the package.
After almost 5 years
craig367,06/30/2015
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
After 66,000 miles the car is reliable and has never let me down. It is used in NYC in a variety of road conditions in City and highway driving. I still enjoy the driving dynamics and the car has served me well. I average a little less than 30 mpg. If you are looking for value in a used car, one that is simple and well designed (reliable) then the Mazda 6 is a good choice. Actually, I’m a fan of Mazda as an engineer and designer company.
Nothing even comes close!
6DriverPA,07/15/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
This is a terrific car and great value. The car handles incredibly well, is nicely designed, priced fairly, and the interior materials are of higher than usual quality. My son helped pick out the car and plans to buy it for the lease residual purchase price. There were some annoying early rattles in the dash, but they got sorted out after a few trips to the dealer and the car is tight and clearly well screwed together. Of course more power is always nice and probably would bump the car to stellar status as a sport sedan. That said, the standard and only engine loves to rev, is smooth, and more than adequate. I have the 6-speed manual which is precise and fun with a light clutch. Nothing comes close as a stylish sport sedan at this price.
An engaging, practical, fun car for driving lovers
Mayank,02/05/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
If you love driving and want a car that you look forward to getting into everyday, look no further. I have driven several mid-size sedans in this price range and no other vehicle comes close in terms of charisma and driving joy. I'll break this review down into things I love about this car and then get into some performance/technical details. What I love: - Amazing steering and road handling: This is the distinguishing factor in terms of driving thrill. You feel connected to the road and it really makes for a rewarding driving experience. This car can definitely handle corners very well in true Mazda fashion. The ride can be stiff, but that's the price you pay for great sport tuned suspension. Overall, the stiffness has never really bothered me so don't let it stop you from considering this car. This car also has a tight turning radius - a blessing when navigating tight parking lots or making 3 point turns. - Good looks: This car definitely turns heads and it looks just as good inside as it does outside. I've had this car for 8 months now and I still find myself admiring it from a distance. On the inside, the story is the same. My friends have commented on how upscale the interior looks for a car in this class. The finish and trim is more than good enough for the price, and the buttons/layout are all very intuitive and laid out well. - Electronics and Technology: Whether you want to play from your phone, MP3, CD, or USB, this car has you covered. You can control most of your music from your car's system even if streaming from another device. You can connect via USB, Auxiliary Cord, or Bluetooth. If you connect your phone to the car's Bluetooth system, the car will import your contacts, which is a huge plus. You can simply speak to your car and say "Call Mom" and it will do so for you. As far as music goes, the stock speaker system is great. It has a solid bass sound and all of my songs sound complete and engaging, so no complaints there. It is one of the better stock sound system I've heard in a car, and I bet the Bose package is even better. I put all my music in a USB Flash Drive and into the car's USB port, allowing me to select all of my songs through the car's Entertainment Screen. Speaking of the Entertainment Screen, Mazda are geniuses. They have placed the screen high enough so that the driver can make quick adjustments without wandering his/her eyes off the road for more than a split second. The last great thing about the Entertainment system is that the navigation dial, buttons, and volume control are all on the center console near the arm rest, allowing the driver to easily make selections with one hand in a relaxed position. Lastly, the Dual Automatic Climate Control is a fantastic feature that lets you adjust the cabin temperature to your needs. From my experience, the car warms up the interior fairly quick (about 5 minutes on a cold day). - Fuel Efficiency: For a car of this size and not having a hybrid system, this car truly gives you great gas mileage. I have averaged about 30.8 MPG for the life of the car (with mostly local stop and go traffic and a fair amount of highway driving mixed in). - Blind Spot Monitoring: Now that I have this feature, I don't know how I ever lived without it. The car has small orange LEDs on the side mirrors that light up when a car is in your blindspot. Although I always still check my blindspots, it's nice to have this level of backup to make more confident lane changes in highway driving or congested city traffic. - Practicality: The trunk is spacious, the backseats give ample leg room for average height adults, and the car isn't so large that it's a burden to park in tight spots. As promised, I'll give some insight on the technical and performance aspects of this car. - Fuel Efficiency: During the week, I mostly drive in city traffic and get about 27-28 MPG. On highways and long drives, however, I easily get around 32-34 MPG. Overall, I have averaged 30.8 MPG on this car total since purchasing it. If you can drive 50-65 MPH, that's the most optimal speed. At those speeds, I have averaged nearly 40 MPG on occasion. - Power: Although this is only a 4-cylinder engine, it packs quite a wallop. It has enough power to merge onto highways at high speed and overtake other cars. The Automatic transmission is smooth and the option of manually shifting is a welcome feature when trying to merge or overtake on a highway. The engine gives you the power needed for quick spurts of acceleration while maintaining great fuel efficiency. Overall: I love this car. If I have to go on long drives, I almost look forward to cruising in this car and listening to music more than getting to the destination itself. It is truly the most enjoyable car in its class and makes you happy every time you get in it. It combines the practicality of its competitors with the charisma and driving joy of Mazda. 5/5 stars.
See all 101 reviews of the 2016 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Mazda 6

Used 2016 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2016 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mazda 6 i Touring is priced between $10,685 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 14521 and145907 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring is priced between $13,326 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 17002 and204940 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 6 i Sport is priced between $12,995 and$15,897 with odometer readings between 15716 and57433 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2016 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,685 and mileage as low as 14521 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2016 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,113.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,466.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Mazda 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles