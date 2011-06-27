If you love driving and want a car that you look forward to getting into everyday, look no further. I have driven several mid-size sedans in this price range and no other vehicle comes close in terms of charisma and driving joy. I'll break this review down into things I love about this car and then get into some performance/technical details. What I love: - Amazing steering and road handling: This is the distinguishing factor in terms of driving thrill. You feel connected to the road and it really makes for a rewarding driving experience. This car can definitely handle corners very well in true Mazda fashion. The ride can be stiff, but that's the price you pay for great sport tuned suspension. Overall, the stiffness has never really bothered me so don't let it stop you from considering this car. This car also has a tight turning radius - a blessing when navigating tight parking lots or making 3 point turns. - Good looks: This car definitely turns heads and it looks just as good inside as it does outside. I've had this car for 8 months now and I still find myself admiring it from a distance. On the inside, the story is the same. My friends have commented on how upscale the interior looks for a car in this class. The finish and trim is more than good enough for the price, and the buttons/layout are all very intuitive and laid out well. - Electronics and Technology: Whether you want to play from your phone, MP3, CD, or USB, this car has you covered. You can control most of your music from your car's system even if streaming from another device. You can connect via USB, Auxiliary Cord, or Bluetooth. If you connect your phone to the car's Bluetooth system, the car will import your contacts, which is a huge plus. You can simply speak to your car and say "Call Mom" and it will do so for you. As far as music goes, the stock speaker system is great. It has a solid bass sound and all of my songs sound complete and engaging, so no complaints there. It is one of the better stock sound system I've heard in a car, and I bet the Bose package is even better. I put all my music in a USB Flash Drive and into the car's USB port, allowing me to select all of my songs through the car's Entertainment Screen. Speaking of the Entertainment Screen, Mazda are geniuses. They have placed the screen high enough so that the driver can make quick adjustments without wandering his/her eyes off the road for more than a split second. The last great thing about the Entertainment system is that the navigation dial, buttons, and volume control are all on the center console near the arm rest, allowing the driver to easily make selections with one hand in a relaxed position. Lastly, the Dual Automatic Climate Control is a fantastic feature that lets you adjust the cabin temperature to your needs. From my experience, the car warms up the interior fairly quick (about 5 minutes on a cold day). - Fuel Efficiency: For a car of this size and not having a hybrid system, this car truly gives you great gas mileage. I have averaged about 30.8 MPG for the life of the car (with mostly local stop and go traffic and a fair amount of highway driving mixed in). - Blind Spot Monitoring: Now that I have this feature, I don't know how I ever lived without it. The car has small orange LEDs on the side mirrors that light up when a car is in your blindspot. Although I always still check my blindspots, it's nice to have this level of backup to make more confident lane changes in highway driving or congested city traffic. - Practicality: The trunk is spacious, the backseats give ample leg room for average height adults, and the car isn't so large that it's a burden to park in tight spots. As promised, I'll give some insight on the technical and performance aspects of this car. - Fuel Efficiency: During the week, I mostly drive in city traffic and get about 27-28 MPG. On highways and long drives, however, I easily get around 32-34 MPG. Overall, I have averaged 30.8 MPG on this car total since purchasing it. If you can drive 50-65 MPH, that's the most optimal speed. At those speeds, I have averaged nearly 40 MPG on occasion. - Power: Although this is only a 4-cylinder engine, it packs quite a wallop. It has enough power to merge onto highways at high speed and overtake other cars. The Automatic transmission is smooth and the option of manually shifting is a welcome feature when trying to merge or overtake on a highway. The engine gives you the power needed for quick spurts of acceleration while maintaining great fuel efficiency. Overall: I love this car. If I have to go on long drives, I almost look forward to cruising in this car and listening to music more than getting to the destination itself. It is truly the most enjoyable car in its class and makes you happy every time you get in it. It combines the practicality of its competitors with the charisma and driving joy of Mazda. 5/5 stars.

