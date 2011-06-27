2016 Mazda 6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and responsive powertrain
- quick acceleration
- excellent fuel economy
- sporty handling
- well-built interior with top-quality materials
- stylish looks.
- Ride quality may be too firm for some
- no engine upgrade available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2016 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality.
Vehicle overview
In the midsize sedan segment, the Mazda 6 has always been a bit of an outlier, typically not garnering the attention of consumers as readily as its more popular rivals. That's a shame, because the 2016 Mazda 6 can go tire-to-tire against the segment's best in terms of driving enjoyment, cabin refinement, fuel economy and features availability. Furthermore, the Mazda 6 arguably has one of the most attractive and distinctive designs to go along with its sporty demeanor on the road.
Sporty performance and eye-catching sheet metal are part of the 2016 Mazda 6's appeal.
One of the 6's most impressive qualities is its combination of fuel mileage and performance. Equipped with the available i-Eloop system (optional on the Grand Touring trim), the Mazda 6 earns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in combined driving, which is right at the top among gasoline-fueled, non-hybrid midsize sedans. Even without i-Eloop, the Mazda rates 31 mpg combined, which is still a great number for a family car. Despite its meager appetite, the 6 manages to be quicker than most four-cylinder-powered rivals. Acceleration is more than adequate whether you're carving through city traffic or getting up to highway speeds. On top of that, the 6 boasts precise steering and relatively nimble handling that make it fun to hustle along on the occasional back road or circular highway on-ramp.
Though this Mazda is a fantastic choice for driving enthusiasts, the price paid for this level of athleticism is a stiffer ride than you might expect in a midsize family sedan. Bumps and potholes are more noticeable in the 6 than in its more softly sprung competitors, especially if you get the 19-inch wheels. And while the Mazda 6 has one of the best base four-cylinder engines around, there's no option to upgrade to a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engine.
Although our gripes with the 2016 Mazda 6 are fairly minor, there are plenty of other solid choices in this class. The Honda Accord and Nissan Altima also boast high fuel economy ratings (as well as available V6 power) and you might find them more comfortable in everyday driving. The Ford Fusion and Kia Optima are also worth a look if sharp styling and creature comforts are musts, plus they offer punchy turbocharged engines. Finally, the roomy Subaru Legacy offers standard all-wheel drive, while the Toyota Camry boasts a long-running reputation for comfort and reliability. Ultimately, you'll do well with any of them. But if you're looking for a midsize sedan that's a bit more entertaining than most, we suggest a test-drive of the Edmunds "A" rated Mazda 6.
2016 Mazda 6 models
The 2016 Mazda 6 is a five-passenger midsize sedan offered in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring.
Standard features on the base manual-transmission Sport include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a multi-information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod /USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. If equipped with the optional automatic transmission, the Sport also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and audio upgrades (voice commands, HD radio, Internet radio apps, text message display function and automatic emergency notification).
Stepping up to the Touring trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, premium vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning vents, a sliding console armrest and a six-way power driver seat. For the 6 Touring with an automatic transmission, there's an option package that adds a sunroof, an upgraded 11-speaker Bose audio system and satellite radio. This package is required if you want to have the Touring Technology package, which adds unique front end styling, adaptive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated side mirrors, heated front seats and a low-speed frontal collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
The Grand Touring includes all of the above as standard, as well as different 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, leather upholstery, a navigation system, a head-up display, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a six-way power passenger seat and driver memory settings.
The Mazda 6's attractive cabin outclasses many of its rivals.
Optional for the Grand Touring is the GT Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning/mitigation system with automatic braking, a lane departure warning system, automatic high-beam control and an energy capture system called i-Eloop ("intelligent energy loop") that improves mpg by storing energy captured during deceleration to a capacitor, which can then power air-conditioning, lighting and accessories for about a minute while the stop-start system shuts the engine down at a stoplight. Rear parking sensors are optional on any Mazda 6.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2016 Mazda 6 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. Sport and Touring models can be matched to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles on the steering wheel), while the Grand Touring comes only with the automatic.
In Edmunds testing, an automatic-equipped Mazda 6 sprinted to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is a quick time for a midsize sedan with a base four-cylinder engine. A Mazda 6 with a manual transmission was a bit slower, clocking in at 8.1 seconds.
The 6's EPA fuel economy estimates are remarkable. They stand at 31 mpg combined (26 city/38 highway) for the automatic-transmission car and 29 mpg combined (25/37) with the manual. With the Grand Touring's optional i-Eloop feature, fuel economy rises to an impressive 32 mpg combined (28/40).
While the four-cylinder motor keeps the Mazda 6 in line with the competition, its fantastic handling makes us wish an engine upgrade was available.
Safety
Standard safety features for the Mazda 6 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Standard on all trims other than the manual-transmission Sport are a rearview camera and automatic emergency notification (in the event of a crash), while rear parking sensors are optional across the board. The Touring and Grand Touring trims additionally include blind spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring.
On automatic-equipped cars, remote door locking is possible via the optional Mazda Mobile Start smartphone app service. Optional on the Touring and standard on the Grand Touring is Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a frontal collision mitigation system that uses an infrared laser sensor at the top of the windshield to detect an imminent collision. It can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react. The GT Technology package for the Grand Touring also bundles a forward collision warning system (which uses radar to detect your closing distance on vehicles ahead and then provides visual and audible alerts) with a lane departure warning system.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 6i Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average for a midsize sedan. A Grand Touring model stopped in 128 feet.
In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 earned the top overall rating of five stars, with four stars for total frontal impact crash protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The 6 also earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate overlap and small overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests.
Driving
One standout characteristic of the 2016 Mazda 6 is its powertrain. The sedan's 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine produces quick acceleration and is smooth and surprisingly hushed. And although many of today's automatic transmissions quickly upshift to the highest gear possible and are reluctant to downshift (both strategies are used to boost mpg numbers), the Mazda 6's automatic is responsive to gas pedal inputs and never feels flat-footed when you're initiating highway passing maneuvers. Furthermore, Mazda is one of the few automakers that still offers a six-speed manual gearbox, which is fast becoming an endangered species in the midsize sedan class.
This same light-on-its-feet character carries through when the topic turns to handling. With its communicative, precise steering and sporty chassis tuning, the 2016 Mazda 6 feels sharp-witted and willing when driven around turns. The flip side, however, is that the 6 rides a bit more stiffly than competitors, especially with the 19-inch wheels. Like many Mazdas, the 6 is a car for practical-minded buyers with enthusiast leanings.
Interior
With plentiful rear legroom, the Mazda 6's rear passengers will feel as if they've been given access to a first-class cabin rather than coach. There's also generous headroom, even for those taller than 6 feet, though the sedan's sloping rear roof line makes the rear windows smaller, resulting in a more claustrophobic feel than you'd get in an Accord or a Camry. There's decent luggage space, as the efficiently shaped trunk offers 14.8 cubic feet of capacity.
In general, the 6's interior design is clean and functional. Polished aluminum trim accents the cabin, while the Grand Touring's leather upholstery features contrasting stitching. Materials quality and fit and finish are among the best in the class. In previous years, the 6's touchscreen interface was a letdown, suffering from a small screen, substandard navigation map details and occasional inability to get along with Apple products. The new 7-inch screen is considerably better. Its response times are quick, virtual buttons are large and the display is legible and easy to understand. The touchscreen also has a knob-type controller on the center console that provides a secondary way to interact with the screen. Our only complaint is that when the car is moving, the touchscreen functionality is disabled, leaving the controller as the only way to access infotainment functions.
Upgrades for the 2016 Mazda 6 include the revised infotainment interface and new 7-inch touchscreen.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda 6.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 6
Related Used 2016 Mazda 6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6