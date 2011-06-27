  1. Home
2009 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, big trunk, muscular performance from V6, smooth automatic transmissions, relatively sporty handling.
  • Mediocre fuel economy, some cheap interior materials, not as much "zoom-zoom" as enthusiasts might like.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the amply proportioned 2009 Mazda 6 may no longer be the sportiest family sedan on the market, it has unquestionably become one of the best.

Vehicle overview

If there's a moral to the fully redesigned 2009 Mazda 6's story, it's that there's more to life than "zoom-zoom." The previous-generation Mazda 6 had plenty of it, yet Mazda had a devil of a time getting the buying public to notice. That's because American drivers typically don't care so much about how their family sedans behave on winding country roads. What they want is space, safety, reliability, power and style -- and while the old 6 looked nice enough, its tight dimensions and lackluster acceleration prevented it from succeeding in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The new 6 demonstrates that Mazda wasn't going to make the same mistake twice. Want room to relax? It offers one of the most accommodating cabins of any midsize sedan, with Texas-sized front seats and a backseat fit for 6-footers. Got luggage, or perhaps four sets of golf clubs? The midsize Mazda now features an impressively large 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. Need power? Mazda's got you covered with the largest and most powerful V6 in this price bracket, though its fuel economy is disappointing. Want to make a fashion statement? Then you shouldn't be buying a family sedan in the first place. But as such cars go, we think the new 6 manages to be tautly attractive, particularly from the front, despite its additional 6.1 inches of length and 2.3 inches of width. Unlike the previous model, the 2009 Mazda 6 was engineered specifically for the North American market -- and it shows.

It also means added weight, as the enlarged 6 is roughly 150 pounds heavier than its predecessor. Yet you'll still notice the sporty reflexes that consumers have come to expect from this performance-oriented brand. Body roll is minimal by family-sedan standards, and the steering is light but responsive. The 6 never lets you forget its considerable size, but its well-sorted chassis and light-on-its-feet character at speed puts it second only to the Nissan Altima in the fun-to-drive category.

Wait a minute, you're saying -- how could the "zoom-zoom" family sedan fail to be the sportiest car in its class? Three reasons: The Altima's considerably lighter, its body motions are better controlled and its steering is tighter and more communicative. But so what? As the previous 6 demonstrated (and the Toyota Camry continues to demonstrate), top-notch driving dynamics do not a best-selling family sedan make. What the new 6 offers is the coveted combination of American-style size and power, along with above-average handling for those who care about that sort of thing. True enthusiasts may not find the 6 to their liking -- but hey, that's what the Mazdaspeed 3 is for.

In short, the 2009 Mazda 6 is at or near the head of its class in most respects. As usual, though, we recommend test-driving as many rival models as possible before making your decision, including the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Nissan Altima, Subaru Legacy and Toyota Camry. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but few can match the 6's all-around competence and appeal.

2009 Mazda 6 models

The 2009 Mazda 6 is a front-wheel-drive midsize sedan. There are seven trim levels: i SV, i Sport, i Touring, i Grand Touring, s Sport, s Touring and s Grand Touring. Models with the i prefix come with the four-cylinder engine, while models with the s prefix come with the V6.

The value leader i SV comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, a six-speaker CD stereo system with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, air-conditioning and a tilt/telescoping steering column. The i Sport adds cruise control, an auxiliary input jack and keyless entry. The i Touring model steps up the feature content with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, a power driver seat, keyless ignition/entry, electroluminescent gauges, black patterned accent pieces and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The i Grand Touring model adds xenon headlights, heated leather seats with a memory function for the driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors and an auditory blind-spot monitoring system.

The s models feature the corresponding i models' standard equipment along with a few enhancements -- the s Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and dual exhaust outlets, and the s Touring and s Grand Touring add 18-inch alloy wheels.

A Convenience Package for Touring models tacks on most of the Grand Touring's standard luxuries, while the Moonroof and Bose Package adds a sunroof and an upgraded audio system to Touring and Grand Touring models. A navigation system is available only on the Grand Touring. Other options include remote start, an in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio.

2009 Highlights

The completely redesigned 2009 Mazda 6 boasts upsized dimensions and powertrains that put it on par with segment leaders, yet it largely retains its distinctive fun-to-drive character.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Mazda 6 is powered by either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a 3.7-liter V6. The four generates 170 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque, while the V6 pumps out 272 hp and 269 lb-ft. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on four-cylinder models, with a five-speed automatic optional on all but the i SV. A six-speed automatic is mandatory on V6-powered models.

Fuel-economy estimates stand at 20 mpg city/29 highway and 23 combined for four-cylinder models with the manual transmission, while the five-speed auto improves the four's numbers to 21 mpg city/30 highway and 24 combined. These are class-competitive numbers. However, if you opt for the V6, estimates drop to 17 mpg city/25 highway and 20 combined, which is about as bad as it gets in this segment.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2009 Mazda 6.

Driving

A notable amount of road noise filters into the 6's cabin at speed. Pavement imperfections barely ruffle the 6's composure, though, even when it's equipped with the optional 18-inch wheels. The base 2.5-liter engine produces wheezy noises and tepid acceleration, though the slick-shifting six-speed manual shifter livens things up a bit. The five-speed automatic is less engaging but provides remarkably refined shifts. The big 3.7-liter V6 feels and sounds muscular, yet it's a smooth operator, even at higher engine speeds. Sadly, the six-speed automatic isn't tuned for enthusiastic driving -- downshifts are delayed, even in manual mode. Handling is impressive for a big family sedan, but the 6 doesn't feel as tossable in corners as the Altima, and its steering is lighter and looser than the nimble Nissan's. There's probably enough zoom in this chassis to placate those who like to drive, while the average shopper will appreciate the 6's reasonably compliant ride.

Read our 2009 Mazda 6 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The 2009 Mazda 6's control layout is generally intuitive, with all major knobs and buttons clearly labeled and easily manipulated. It's attractive, too, with red backlighting for the gauges and a sleek center stack sweeping forward toward the windshield, although the odd black-and-silver patterned plastic trim in Touring models and above won't strike everyone's fancy. Materials quality is hit-or-miss, as the rich-feeling soft-touch material on the passenger side of the dashboard contrasts with cheap hard stuff on the driver side. The emergency brake also feels a bit chintzy for this price point. The generously proportioned seats are quite comfortable, however, with ample leg- and headroom all around. On the downside, power-adjustable lumbar support is unavailable, and the optional manually adjustable driver-side lumbar support operates via a labor-intensive knob.

In the audio department, the 6's standard stereo is just adequate, and while the optional Bose system sounds markedly better, it lacks the clarity and rich bass response of the best stereos in this class. There's better news on the cargo-carrying front, where the 16.6-cubic-foot trunk sets a new standard for family sedans. Moreover, it's enhanced by upscale strut supports that don't impinge on the cargo area, and the 60/40-split-folding rear seats add to the 6's impressive hauling capabilities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mazda 6.

5(82%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tons better than my 2008 Honda Accord
MNA2002,10/27/2010
I bought an '08 Accord in March 2008. It was plagued with fault brakes and other electrical problems. So, buh-bye Accord. I know Mazda owners and test drove the '09 6. I had parked by Accord next to a 6 at the dealer's. The 6 made the Accord look like a dowdy Buick. The 6 has had zero problems. The interior is 10 times better than the Accord. The power seat is fantastic for my long legs. On the highway I get 30 mpg -- the Accord got 33, so it's a little less. I like a reliable car, and I do believe that I have found it. I've read some unfortunate things about the current Accords. The 6 might not hold its resale value as much as the Accord, but I won't have the car repairs that Accord needs.
Bought the car new.
09mazda6gts,07/04/2014
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I love the car and have no regrets buying it. There have been a few issues with the car. The battery went bad at two years. The rain sensing wipers are irritating. They will go into high speed in light rain. I bought nav but never use it, (I have Google Maps on my smart phone, much easier to use). I got locked in the car when my wife got out with the key and the doors locked when she walked away. I had to lay on the horn to get her to come back and let me out. The dealer had never heard of that. This wasn't a one time deal, it happens every time in the same situation. 63K on it now, replaced the tires and brakes. The power is great and the tranny is super smooth. Would buy again. Update: 93k on it now. Replaced the battery a second time. No other issues to report. Plan to keep the car until things start to break, could be a while. Update: 103k on it now. Drives as strong as it did day one. I was shocked that my trade in value is under $5k. I'm thinking about another new car but I won't be trading this one in. Mazda might be out of the running. Residual value is the only thing I can find wrong with the car. Update: 113,600 miles. Running flawlessly, no issues to report. Update: 116,800 miles. 1/10/2020 nothing new to report. I can see why Mazda has passed Toyota in build quality. The dealer where I bought it just offered me 4K on a trade in. I wouldn’t sell it for three times that. I’m looking at a CX9 but with no trade in, it’s holding me back.
This car saved my life
chahn89,12/13/2011
I bought this car used, 2009 mazda 6, i bought it 2010 with 38,000 miles, throughout the time it needed simple changtes like breaks n tires n oil but nothin g to big, in 2011 i was hit from the front and both sides and iw as able to walk away from it alive, when everyone including police and paramedics said they had no idea how that happened. GREAT CAR! go mazdaaaaaa :)
wifeys 2nd mazda 6
dailydrivernc,12/24/2011
ive been reading reviews of suvs on here thinking of trading our 6. after reading about the issues with the arcadia i thought id check out reviews for the car i already own. these 6's rank high and i thought id put in my 2cents. our 6 has push button start, roof, all options but nav and leather. telescopic steering is nice. fastest 4cyl ive ever drove. 34mpg @65mph, city mid 20s. back seat room is largest and most leg room ive seen. fit and finish is nice but plastic on windsheild pillars starting to warp at just 36k miles, and we park in a garage. guess in the sun at work during the day is taking its toll. traded a hybrid civic on this, 6 has +pwr,+room, and almost same mpg
See all 199 reviews of the 2009 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Mazda 6

Used 2009 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2009 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring is priced between $9,999 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 88161 and88161 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 88161 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2009 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,181.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,329.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

