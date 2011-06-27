  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,305$5,676$6,661
Clean$3,998$5,277$6,187
Average$3,384$4,478$5,238
Rough$2,770$3,679$4,290
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,259$6,899$8,079
Clean$4,884$6,414$7,504
Average$4,134$5,443$6,353
Rough$3,384$4,472$5,203
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,201$8,136$9,527
Clean$5,759$7,563$8,849
Average$4,875$6,418$7,492
Rough$3,990$5,273$6,136
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,955$6,530$7,662
Clean$4,602$6,071$7,117
Average$3,895$5,152$6,026
Rough$3,189$4,233$4,935
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,466$5,913$6,952
Clean$4,147$5,497$6,457
Average$3,511$4,665$5,467
Rough$2,874$3,833$4,477
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,695$7,387$8,605
Clean$5,289$6,867$7,992
Average$4,476$5,827$6,767
Rough$3,664$4,788$5,541
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,451$7,030$8,168
Clean$5,062$6,535$7,586
Average$4,285$5,546$6,423
Rough$3,507$4,556$5,260
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,277 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,277 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,277 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Mazda 6 ranges from $2,770 to $6,661, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.