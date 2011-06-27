Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,305
|$5,676
|$6,661
|Clean
|$3,998
|$5,277
|$6,187
|Average
|$3,384
|$4,478
|$5,238
|Rough
|$2,770
|$3,679
|$4,290
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,259
|$6,899
|$8,079
|Clean
|$4,884
|$6,414
|$7,504
|Average
|$4,134
|$5,443
|$6,353
|Rough
|$3,384
|$4,472
|$5,203
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,201
|$8,136
|$9,527
|Clean
|$5,759
|$7,563
|$8,849
|Average
|$4,875
|$6,418
|$7,492
|Rough
|$3,990
|$5,273
|$6,136
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,955
|$6,530
|$7,662
|Clean
|$4,602
|$6,071
|$7,117
|Average
|$3,895
|$5,152
|$6,026
|Rough
|$3,189
|$4,233
|$4,935
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,466
|$5,913
|$6,952
|Clean
|$4,147
|$5,497
|$6,457
|Average
|$3,511
|$4,665
|$5,467
|Rough
|$2,874
|$3,833
|$4,477
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,695
|$7,387
|$8,605
|Clean
|$5,289
|$6,867
|$7,992
|Average
|$4,476
|$5,827
|$6,767
|Rough
|$3,664
|$4,788
|$5,541
Estimated values
2011 Mazda 6 s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,451
|$7,030
|$8,168
|Clean
|$5,062
|$6,535
|$7,586
|Average
|$4,285
|$5,546
|$6,423
|Rough
|$3,507
|$4,556
|$5,260