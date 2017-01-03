Used 2017 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

1,291 listings
6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    30,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,990

    $5,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    25,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,600

    $3,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    18,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,450

    $3,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Sport in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Sport

    35,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,950

    $3,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in White
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    12,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,604

    $1,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring

    40,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,703

    $3,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Sport in Black
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Sport

    24,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,589

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    30,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $2,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    20,362 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    26,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,977

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    7,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,730

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    31,384 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,994

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring w/Prod. End 09/17

    56,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    40,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,750

    $2,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    32,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,698

    $2,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    54,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,881

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 in White
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring w/Prod. End 09/17

    43,034 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,595

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    40,174 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,491

    $2,756 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.743 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Still great
Chris from NH,03/01/2017
Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
33 mo. update (61K mi.) -- still great. No issues at all. 19 mo. update (39K mi.) - still still great. Only service has been oil changes and a new set of tires. OEMs wore out pretty fast. 13 mo. update (26K mi) - still great. No problems whatsoever. A wonderful vehicle. 6 mo. update - still absolutely great! average mpg up to 32-34. The critical consensus that this is the "driver's car" (not to mention the beauty) among affordable midsize sedans is spot-on. A true joy to drive on twisty roads, and also a very smooth and comfortable highway cruiser. Steering and suspension are terrific, as is the 6-speed manual transmission (PS the automatic with sport mode is also excellent btw, I am just a lifelong stick shift guy). While a few more horsepower would be nice, overall power is more than adequate and torquey fun if you keep in the RPM sweet spot. In short, complaints about the car being "underpowered" are overdone. What makes this car special is the way all the mechanical elements come together as a package. Mileage so far is right at the EPA ratings, and that's with a heavy foot. Recently experimented with keeping it at 70 on highway and averaged 37 mpg. Interior design, comfort and build quality are also excellent and a big step up from the car a couple of years ago. In short, if you are a driving enthusiast on a budget looking for a midsize sedan, this is your car hands down. Will come back and update this as the miles and years move along. Chris from NH :)
Report abuse
