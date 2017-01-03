Used 2017 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
1,291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,990$5,264 Below Market
- 25,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,600$3,363 Below Market
- 18,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,450$3,057 Below Market
- certified
2017 Mazda 6 Sport35,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,950$3,078 Below Market
- 12,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,604$1,642 Below Market
- certified
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring40,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,703$3,112 Below Market
- certified
2017 Mazda 6 Sport24,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,589$2,007 Below Market
- 30,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$2,292 Below Market
- 20,362 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$1,671 Below Market
- 26,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,977$2,070 Below Market
- 7,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,730$2,001 Below Market
- 31,384 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,994$1,420 Below Market
- 56,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,500
- 40,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,750$2,668 Below Market
- 32,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,698$2,950 Below Market
- 54,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,881$1,129 Below Market
- 43,034 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,595$1,404 Below Market
- 40,174 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,491$2,756 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 6 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.743 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris from NH,03/01/2017
Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
33 mo. update (61K mi.) -- still great. No issues at all. 19 mo. update (39K mi.) - still still great. Only service has been oil changes and a new set of tires. OEMs wore out pretty fast. 13 mo. update (26K mi) - still great. No problems whatsoever. A wonderful vehicle. 6 mo. update - still absolutely great! average mpg up to 32-34. The critical consensus that this is the "driver's car" (not to mention the beauty) among affordable midsize sedans is spot-on. A true joy to drive on twisty roads, and also a very smooth and comfortable highway cruiser. Steering and suspension are terrific, as is the 6-speed manual transmission (PS the automatic with sport mode is also excellent btw, I am just a lifelong stick shift guy). While a few more horsepower would be nice, overall power is more than adequate and torquey fun if you keep in the RPM sweet spot. In short, complaints about the car being "underpowered" are overdone. What makes this car special is the way all the mechanical elements come together as a package. Mileage so far is right at the EPA ratings, and that's with a heavy foot. Recently experimented with keeping it at 70 on highway and averaged 37 mpg. Interior design, comfort and build quality are also excellent and a big step up from the car a couple of years ago. In short, if you are a driving enthusiast on a budget looking for a midsize sedan, this is your car hands down. Will come back and update this as the miles and years move along. Chris from NH :)
Related Mazda 6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda 5 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Bowling Green KY
- Used Mazda CX-9 Baton Rouge LA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Naples FL
- Used Mazda 5 Tampa FL
- Used Mazda CX-9 Hartford CT
- Used Mazda CX-9 Harrisburg PA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Las Vegas NV
- Used Mazda CX-9 Buffalo NY
- Used Mazda 5 Lawrenceville GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5