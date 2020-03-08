Used 2015 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

1,291 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    36,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,125

    $2,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Sport

    107,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    84,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,488

    $2,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    100,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,688

    $3,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    79,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $2,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    65,688 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,288

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    184,192 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    68,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    53,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,334

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    85,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Sport

    113,328 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    58,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    36,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Sport

    21,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,500

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    48,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,653

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    21,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,170

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    99,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 6 i Touring

    60,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 6 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,291 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2015 Mazda 6

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.264 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (45%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Exceptional Car
cajone,07/26/2014
I love my 2015 Mazda 6 Grand Touring with ieloop. Great handling and very responsive. Tons of safety features, which won me over. The Mazda 6 is very comfortable and gives you somewhat of a sporty feel. Touch screen is a little dated but all in all a fantastic car with great gas mileage without being a hybrid. I chose this car over the Mercedes CLA250. It's absolutely exceptional with huge trunk space. Test drive one and you will see for yourself.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
6
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 6 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings