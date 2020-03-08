Used 2015 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
- 36,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,125$2,327 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
i Grand Touring Technology Package Blind Spot This outstanding example of a 2015 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring is offered by Quality Auto Center. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This low mileage Mazda Mazda6 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Mazda Mazda6: The mid-size sedan segment is as crowded and as competent as it's ever been, so Mazda knew it needed a new Mazda6 to rule the class. That's exactly what the company has delivered. Exterior styling is eye-catching and evocative, while interiors are spacious, with high-quality soft-touch materials throughout. Power and fuel efficiency place the Mazda6 near the top of the class, while its base price of under $21,000 means it is less expensive than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. This model sets itself apart with standout technology, Attractive styling, excellent safety, athletic handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and sprightly 2.5L engine No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W62F1178413
Stock: 371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,995$1,542 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2015 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport -- 2.5L -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- THIS MAZDA HAS BACK UP CAMERA -- POWER WINDOWS --- POWER LOCKS -- POWER MIRRORS -- M/FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER --- AUX -- AUDIO JACK -- BLUETOOTH -- HANDS FREE --- CRUISE CONTROL --- ANTI SKID MODE -- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1U67F1177499
Stock: 23907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,488$2,484 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
2015 Mazda6 Touring. Fresh Arrival. Leather Interior, BackUp Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, and much more. Call Julia to schedule a test drive at 440-716-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V55F1217455
Stock: C247605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 100,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,688$3,435 Below Market
Mitchell Subaru - Canton / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V63F1168913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990$2,251 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V59F1213781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,688 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,288$1,931 Below Market
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Odometer is 12619 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Driver Memory, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, *****, New Brakes. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2015 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring i Grand Touring soul red metallic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC FWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W69F1168879
Stock: B9821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 184,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,030 Below Market
Atlantic Volkswagen - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
Atlantic Auto Group offers many automotive products and services to our Atlantic City area customers. From quality new Volkswagen, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles to quality used and Certified Pre-Owned cars. We know anyone looking for a luxury car, convertible, sports car or SUV in Greater Atlantic City - South Jersey will likely find what they want at our dealership and at a price lower than they may expect.Call Atlantic Auto Group or come visit us in person from today. We're conveniently located at 6820 Tilton Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. We look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V59F1202666
Stock: 02666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 68,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$1,475 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
GREAT MILES 68,359! PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2015 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality.". PRICED TO MOVE: This Mazda6 is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W5XF1211567
Stock: J104471K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 53,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,334$1,449 Below Market
Treasure Coast Toyota of Stuart - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W54F1187976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas
Mazda6 i Touring trim. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEDual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Mazda Mazda6 i Touring with DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA exterior and SAND interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 184 HP at 5700 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2015 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality.". Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USDon't forget to ask about the "North Park Advantage" and our Posted Prices. Experience the North Park Difference. Same Vehicle, Same Color, Same Options, Better Value!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V51F1194787
Stock: U1194787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 113,328 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
Lannon Motors - Lannon / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1U52F1179927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950
Economy Auto Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V53F1211606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$801 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres - Greenacres / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Soul Red Metallic Paint Charge Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Guard Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Almond; Leather Seat Trim Soul Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. AUTONATION CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WORRY FREE WARRANTY 90 DAYS-4000 MILE WARRANTY: COVERS 100% OF PARTS & LABOR: 125 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AXLE, BRAKES, STEERING, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL: 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: CARFAX GUARANTEE TO NOT HAVE A SALVAGED TITLE OR FRAME DAMAGE: Call our internet department for an appointment! 561-433-5757 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W6XF1176537
Stock: F1176537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 21,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,500$1,173 Below Market
Auto City - El Cajon / California
With its great low mileage and impressive fuel economy you'll want to take this Mazda6 for a spin. It had only one previous owner and it comes equipped with features such as mounted steering wheel controls, cruise control for long road trips, power windows and door locks, and a backup camera for greater visibility behind you. It also has Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a touchscreen radio for your entertainment, wraparound taillights, large trunk, and more. Get more at Auto City! Every car comes with a solid warranty and money back guarantee. That is right! Buy It, drive it, love it or return it! We offer excellent financing for all credit types - good or bad. You will find only highest quality cars at Auto City; and our transparent and up-front pricing means that you do not have to haggle to get a great deal. You are getting a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1U64F1166783
Stock: 166783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,653$1,013 Below Market
Lithia Volkswagen of Reno - Reno / Nevada
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 48,767 Miles! WAS $15,995, PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "With its roomy cabin, agile handling and impressive fuel economy, the 2015 Mazda 6 is a fine choice for a midsize sedan, especially if you want one with some personality." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $15,995. This Mazda6 is priced $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Volkswagen of Reno sells new, and used, cars, trucks and SUVs, near Sparks and Carson City, Nevada. We offer easy financing options and best in market no haggle pricing for an easy and transparent purchase experience. Our sales team is open seven days a week to help you. Just off exit 65 on I-580, we are located at 1050 East Plumb Ln. #110 in Reno. If you have any questions, please contact us today at 775-852-3300. All prices are plus tax, license, smog and fees. Plus any applicable finance charges. All vehicles subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W66F1167463
Stock: F1167463T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,170
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V67F1169742
Stock: 10432947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 99,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$675 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Guard Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Envelope Type Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Almond; Leather Seat Trim Meteor Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mazda6 has lots of features like leather interior, Navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera, heated seats, and so much more. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W59F1193269
Stock: F1193269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 60,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Mazda Mazda6? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Mazda Mazda6. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1V54F1217737
Stock: 321070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
