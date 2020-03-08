Used 2015 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

i Grand Touring Technology Package Blind Spot This outstanding example of a 2015 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring is offered by Quality Auto Center. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This low mileage Mazda Mazda6 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Mazda Mazda6: The mid-size sedan segment is as crowded and as competent as it's ever been, so Mazda knew it needed a new Mazda6 to rule the class. That's exactly what the company has delivered. Exterior styling is eye-catching and evocative, while interiors are spacious, with high-quality soft-touch materials throughout. Power and fuel efficiency place the Mazda6 near the top of the class, while its base price of under $21,000 means it is less expensive than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. This model sets itself apart with standout technology, Attractive styling, excellent safety, athletic handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and sprightly 2.5L engine No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1GJ1W62F1178413

Stock: 371

Certified Pre-Owned: No

