  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2013 Mazda 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2013 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin
  • big trunk
  • sporty handling.
  • Mediocre fuel economy
  • some cheap interior materials.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mazda 6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$8,900 - $11,995
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Mazda 6 earns high marks for its sporty driving dynamics and spacious interior. But there are newer family sedans that might suit you better.

Vehicle overview

As the 2013 Mazda 6 shows, practical needn't be synonymous with boring. With its aggressively sculpted sheet metal and agile driving dynamics, this is one of the more fun-loving choices in the family-sedan class. A comfortable cabin and attractive pricing further this car's appeal in a segment rife with solid choices.

Staying true to Mazda's philosophy of providing an engaging driving experience, the Mazda 6 boasts one of the best driving positions in the segment, with relatively high seat placement that affords an expansive view of the road. The 6's handling is sharper than most of its competitors, and its buttoned-down chassis results in a ride quality that feels more European than Japanese. Other benefits of this Mazda include a spacious interior and a large trunk.

This amiable sedan does have a few demerits, the most notable ones being subpar fuel economy and some cheap plastic trim within the cabin. More importantly, however, the 6 is one of the oldest models in its class, and newer and fresher rivals will probably hold greater sway. The strong-performing 2013 Hyundai Sonata is a favorite of ours, as is its handsome Kia Optima cousin -- both come with many unexpected standard features for their low price tags. Those looking for European styling and refinement should consider the Volkswagen Passat. If it's fuel economy you want, the well-rounded Toyota Camry is a great choice. Nor does the Mazda 6 corner the market on sportiness -- both the 2013 Ford Fusion and 2013 Nissan Altima have been redesigned this year and promise to deliver engaging handling.

You certainly can't go wrong picking the 2013 Mazda 6, especially if you enjoy driving. But looking at the competitors before settling on the 6 is a wise idea.

2013 Mazda 6 models

The 2013 Mazda 6 is available in five trim levels: i Sport, i Touring, i Touring Plus, i Grand Touring and s Grand Touring. Those with the "i" prefix come with the four-cylinder engine, while models with the "s" prefix come with the V6.

The i Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlamps, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The i Touring model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, a power driver seat (with manual lumbar support), an in-dash six-CD changer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, upgraded interior trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Opting for the i Touring Plus will get you 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, a blind-spot monitoring system, electroluminescent instrument gauges and outside mirrors with integrated turn signals. The i Grand Touring model further adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a multi-information display and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. The s Grand Touring is similar to the i Grand Touring except for the powertrain.

We expect one of the more popular options will be the Technology package, which is available for Grand Touring models. It includes automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, satellite radio, driver memory settings and a power passenger seat. A voice-activated navigation system is available only for Grand Touring models and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display and a rearview camera. Stand-alone options vary among trim levels and include many of the above-listed features as well as a rear spoiler, a chrome fuel-filler door and remote engine start.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mazda 6 sees no significant changes other than gaining 18-inch wheels for the i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring. The s Touring Plus trim level has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mazda 6 i versions are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the i Sport. A five-speed automatic with manual shift control is offered on the i Sport and is the only choice available on i Touring, i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring models.

Mazda 6 s Grand Touring is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque and is available only with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, this model reached 60 mph from a standstill in 6.5 seconds -- quick for its class. The four-cylinder automatic required 9.1 seconds, an average time for a four-cylinder family sedan.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving for the four-cylinder i Sport with the six-speed manual. The Mazda 6 i models with the automatic are rated at 21/30/25 mpg, while the V6 stands at 18/27/21 mpg, both of which are at the low end for this segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2013 Mazda 6 models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, both the i and s Grand Touring models came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, an average distance for a midsize sedan.

In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, three stars front passenger) and four stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mazda 6 its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impacts, while roof strength tests yielded a second-best "Acceptable" rating.

Driving

The 2013 Mazda 6 stands apart from most other family sedans on the strength of its nimble handling. It enters curves more confidently than the Honda Accord, and ranks almost as highly on the fun-to-drive meter as the class-leading Nissan Altima. Its athletic demeanor comes with a ride quality that can be a bit taut, however, and road noise is also more prominent. Still, neither is particularly bothersome, even when riding on the big 18-inch wheels.

Most drivers will find the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder to be a suitable match, but those who want gutsier performance will find the V6 offers a significant boost. Unfortunately, this added performance is tempered by a transmission that is slow to react in both automatic and manual modes.

Interior

The aesthetic within the 2013 Mazda 6's cabin is thoroughly modern, with lots of curves and sweeping lines, and the car's red electroluminescent gauges are a handsome addition. The center stack forms a graceful arch; it looks great, but some of its controls are less intuitive than those seen in competing models. There's ample headroom and legroom all around, and the backseats are especially spacious, comfortably accommodating even the most long-limbed passengers. If you've got a narrow build, though, you might find the wide front seats lacking in lateral support.

Though the cabin design is attractive, the 6's interior is marred by the presence of some low-grade plastics, and more expensive trim levels come with odd black-and-silver accents that may be a turn-off for some. It's also worth noting that the sound system's performance trails that of others in this class; even the upgraded Bose system could disappoint some listeners. On the plus side, the Mazda 6's 16.6-cubic-foot trunk is one of the biggest in its class, while the trunk's unobtrusive hinge mechanisms and the 60/40-split-folding rear seats further enhance cargo-hauling capabilities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda 6.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car
rubytheribbonman,01/07/2020
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
in the city or on the open road this car is a beauty it looks great can hold a ton of stuff, responds well, reliable and super comfortable on the highway.
Reliable
Tina Kramer,08/08/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Ready to drive and reliable. Check recalls before buying.
See all 2 reviews of the 2013 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Mazda 6

Used 2013 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2013 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 149022 and149022 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mazda 6 i Sport is priced between $9,991 and$9,991 with odometer readings between 71419 and71419 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 92426 and92426 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 71419 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2013 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,496.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Mazda 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles