Vehicle overview

As the 2013 Mazda 6 shows, practical needn't be synonymous with boring. With its aggressively sculpted sheet metal and agile driving dynamics, this is one of the more fun-loving choices in the family-sedan class. A comfortable cabin and attractive pricing further this car's appeal in a segment rife with solid choices.

Staying true to Mazda's philosophy of providing an engaging driving experience, the Mazda 6 boasts one of the best driving positions in the segment, with relatively high seat placement that affords an expansive view of the road. The 6's handling is sharper than most of its competitors, and its buttoned-down chassis results in a ride quality that feels more European than Japanese. Other benefits of this Mazda include a spacious interior and a large trunk.

This amiable sedan does have a few demerits, the most notable ones being subpar fuel economy and some cheap plastic trim within the cabin. More importantly, however, the 6 is one of the oldest models in its class, and newer and fresher rivals will probably hold greater sway. The strong-performing 2013 Hyundai Sonata is a favorite of ours, as is its handsome Kia Optima cousin -- both come with many unexpected standard features for their low price tags. Those looking for European styling and refinement should consider the Volkswagen Passat. If it's fuel economy you want, the well-rounded Toyota Camry is a great choice. Nor does the Mazda 6 corner the market on sportiness -- both the 2013 Ford Fusion and 2013 Nissan Altima have been redesigned this year and promise to deliver engaging handling.

You certainly can't go wrong picking the 2013 Mazda 6, especially if you enjoy driving. But looking at the competitors before settling on the 6 is a wise idea.