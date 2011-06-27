  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2012 Mazda 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2012 Mazda 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin
  • big trunk
  • muscular performance from V6
  • smooth automatic transmissions
  • sporty handling.
  • Mediocre fuel economy
  • some cheap interior materials.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Mazda 6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$6,500 - $9,995
Used 6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded 2012 Mazda 6 ranks highly among family sedans for its sporty driving dynamics and spacious interior.

Vehicle overview

Practical doesn't have to be another word for boring -- the 2012 Mazda 6 is proof. This good-looking hauler is one of the more fun-loving choices in the family sedan segment, with nimble handling that adds enjoyment to mundane commutes. Add its affordable price and comfortable cabin to the mix and you get a car that covers all the bases.

With the 6, it's clear that importance was placed on creating an involving driving experience. It offers one of the best driving positions in the segment, with relatively high seat placement that gives you an expansive view of the road. Handling is keener than that of most others in this class, and the buttoned-down chassis results in a ride quality that feels more European than Japanese. Other pluses include a spacious interior and a large trunk.

The Mazda 6 does have a few minor shortcomings, the most notable being middling fuel economy and the cabin's occasionally cheap plastics. At the same time, there are some newer family sedans that might hold more appeal. The smooth-riding Hyundai Sonata is worth a look, as is the undeniably handsome Kia Optima -- both come chock-full of unexpected standard features and are more affordable than the 6. The Volkswagen Passat offers European refinement, and the sporty Nissan Altima, spacious Honda Accord and engaging Ford Fusion are also fine choices. Despite these talented rivals, the 2012 Mazda 6 is still a very worthy pick, especially for those who love to drive.

2012 Mazda 6 models

The 2012 Mazda 6 is available in six trim levels: i Sport, i Touring, i Touring Plus, i Grand Touring, s Touring Plus and s Grand Touring. Models with the "i" prefix come with the four-cylinder engine, while models with the "s" prefix come with the V6.

The i Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a manually height-adjustable driver seat, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The i Touring model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a trip computer, a power driver seat, an in-dash six-CD changer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, upgraded interior trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Opting for the i Touring Plus will get you a sunroof, a blind-spot monitoring system, electroluminescent instrument gauges and outside mirrors with integrated turn signals. The i Grand Touring model adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a multi-information display and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. The s Touring Plus model is outfitted identically to the i Touring Plus, except for the engine, transmission and some exterior trim. The s Grand Touring adds 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels.

We expect one of the more popular options will be the Technology package, which is available for Grand Touring models. It includes automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, satellite radio, driver memory settings and a power passenger seat. A voice-activated navigation system is available only for Grand Touring models and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display and real-time traffic. Stand-alone options vary in availability with trim levels and include many of the above-listed features as well as a rear spoiler, a chrome fuel-filler door and remote engine start.

2012 Highlights

The Mazda 6 cruises into 2012 with no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Mazda 6 i versions are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the i Sport. A five-speed automatic with manual shift control is offered on the i Sport and is the only choice available on i Touring, i Touring Plus and i Grand Touring models.

Mazda 6 s models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 272 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque and are available only with a six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, a V6 model reached 60 mph from a standstill in 6.5 seconds, which is quick for its class. The four-cylinder automatic required 9.1 seconds, an average time for a four-cylinder family sedan.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving for the four-cylinder i Sport with the five-speed manual. The Mazda 6 i models with the automatic are rated at 22/31/25 mpg and the V6-powered versions stand at 18/27/21 mpg, both of which are at the low end for this segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2012 Mazda 6 models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, both the i and s Grand Touring models came to a stop from 60 mph in a slightly longer than average 125 feet.

In government crash tests, the Mazda 6 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, three stars front passenger) and four stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mazda 6 its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impacts, while roof strength tests yielded a second-best "Acceptable" rating.

Driving

The 2012 Mazda 6 stands apart from most other family sedans on the strength of its nimble handling. It enters curves more confidently than the Honda Accord, and ranks almost as highly on the fun-to-drive meter as the class-leading Nissan Altima. Its athletic demeanor comes with a ride quality that can be a bit taut, however, and road noise is also more prominent. Still, neither is particularly bothersome, even when riding on the big 18-inch wheels.

Most drivers will find the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder to be a suitable match, but those who want gutsier performance will find that the higher Mazda 6 s trim levels offer a significant increase in power as well as improved handling with wider tires. Unfortunately, this added performance is tempered by a transmission that is slow to react in both automatic and manual modes.

Interior

The aesthetic within the 2012 Mazda 6's cabin is thoroughly modern, with lots of curves and sweeping lines, and the car's red electroluminescent gauges are a handsome addition. The center stack forms a graceful arch; it looks great, but some of its controls are less intuitive than those seen in competing models. There's ample headroom and legroom all around, and the backseats are especially spacious, comfortably accommodating even the most long-limbed passengers. If you've got a narrow build, though, you might find the wide front seats lacking in lateral support.

Though the cabin design is attractive, the 6's interior is marred by the presence of some low-grade plastics, and more expensive trim levels come with odd black-and-silver accents that may be a turn-off for some. It's also worth noting that the sound system's performance trails that of others in this class; even the upgraded Bose system could disappoint some listeners. On the plus side, the Mazda 6's 16.6-cubic-foot trunk is one of the biggest in its class, while the trunk's unobtrusive hinge mechanisms and the 60/40-split-folding rear seats further enhance cargo-hauling capabilities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mazda 6.

5(50%)
4(43%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love love love
Terry,07/30/2018
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
Absolutely would but again. At 100,000 miles I haven’t spent more than $250 on repairs. One headlight socket needed to be replaced and the tailpipe bracket came loose. It runs and accelerates like the day I bought it.
I finally got the mazda I always wanted.
Kenny,06/16/2018
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
It is a great car. The door lock mysteriously disappeared had drained the battery was a recall and cost me nothing. The only maintenance on the car is brakes and oil changes. It does not break down and drives great on the highway. I will upgrade in 2019 for an SUV. I just need more cargo space now.
Love Love Love! Hands down! On my third Mazda!
MazdaSixFan,03/20/2016
i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
This is my second Mazda6. Previously, I had the 2009 Mazda6 iGrand Touring and an RX-8. Great build qualities on Mazda and reliability! I'm pretty much a Mazda family. Currently, I have the 2013 Mazda6 but built in 2012. My thoughts about this car is more than what I expected. The 2009-2013 are the best looking and best handling cars I've ever owned! I get compliments here and there and I am so proud of having this car. The style and characteristics of this car is different from Toyota, Honda, Hyundai.. etc. Some will nag that the 4cyl 170hp isn't the best but other car makers that have 4cyl don't have the much either so I cant complain. I take it easy on my car because I don't need to stress the car out plus it'll last long. The gas mileage is phenomenal it isn't close to 40mpg however if you take it easy it'll go far plus driving any car hard tends to bring down reliability and bad gas mileage. You can feel how solid when you drive it and take turns. It feels like your driving a higher end luxury/sports sedan without paying the over priced luxo-mobile brands. On the highway, the handling is smooth and controlled. On the city it is the same. I have the 18inch wheels stock and you can hear a bit of road noise but that's standard on bigger wheels and low profile tires. This car cabin is spacious and rear seating and trunk is huge! The I touring plus or grand touring models.. the gauges are beautiful in color and they are easy to read. The stock stereo sounds great too. It had aux/Bluetooth but no USB which isn't a big deal. Overall, I love the car and I'm happy with it. I get head turns and I feel safe in it.
Best Value in a Sporty Sedan
madmaz,08/08/2013
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
We all know that Mazda got a deal on Black, Gray and Silver paint but that's OK. For the price of Mazda 3 where else can you find a car that's fun to drive, handles better than the competition, has great seats, is relatively quiet inside (windows up) and has a huge trunk. Very important (to me) ... this is not a "Skyactiv" engine but the 2.5 4-cyl averages 30 mpg in mixed driving; with a clutch, you can coast up to traffic lights. Alas, it is not a drag-racer but will keep up with normal traffic. Engine will come on strong over 3K RPM but fuel mileage will suffer. At 10K miles on the clock, no mechanical or electrical issues. A well-built machine. Highly recommended.
See all 14 reviews of the 2012 Mazda 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
272 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mazda 6 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Mazda 6

Used 2012 Mazda 6 Overview

The Used 2012 Mazda 6 is offered in the following submodels: 6 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Mazda 6?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Mazda 6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Mazda 6 i Touring is priced between $6,500 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 68286 and135000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Mazda 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mazda 6 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 68286 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Mazda 6.

Can't find a used 2012 Mazda 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,584.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,660.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mazda 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 6 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Mazda 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles