Used 2008 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me

OK, first I need to provide a little background on my previous vehicles; my last 6 vehicles have all been V8s, they have also all been GMs. That being said, a 4 cyl. motor is going to feel down on TQ and HP, no matter who builds it. And, I was fully prepared for that before I bought the 6. I love this car, period. I am a sales rep and I drive a lot for work. I wanted a taut, well mannered car that had a sporty feel and was good on gas. The 6 fits the bill. I bought my '08 used with only 8300 miles. For the price this car can't be beat. Long road trips are a breeze. I can drive 250+ miles nonstop, and get out feeling very little signs of discomfort or fatigue. I am 6'3".

