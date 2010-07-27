Used 2008 Mazda 6 for Sale Near Me
- 107,472 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,550$879 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.0, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / center console, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front / rear, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 4.39, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / tire fill alert, Exterior entry lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Emergency interior trunk release, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: integrated / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire prefix: P, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C685M12942
Stock: TR10896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 151,378 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$3,991$656 Below Market
DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Deland / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! At DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M45322
Stock: G7824B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 122,802 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,988$393 Below Market
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Good running Mazda. Not rusty or banged up. Cars in this price range are never perfect, but this one is pretty good. The mileage is low for the year.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C285M48305
Stock: W95736MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 88,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,770$379 Below Market
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, REAR WING SPOILER, "Fun to drive, smooth power delivery, attractive design inside and out" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! OWN THIS MAZDA6 WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. THE BEST MAZDA6 AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Get world-leading performance at a great value: Reduced from $8,995. KEY FEATURES ON THE MAZDA6 INCLUDE: Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE with Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6500 RPM*. MAZDA6: BEST IN CLASS: "It's more agile and holds the road better than other mid-size sedans, such as the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima."- New Car Test Drive. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M32571
Stock: B2632A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 142,010 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,795
The Autobarn Mazda Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
2008 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE FWD 4D Sedan 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive Volcanic RedAt The Autobarn Mazda of Evanston we always aim to be open, honest and transparent. We have a large selection of new Mazdas and pre-owned vehicles of every make and model, and always over 350 in-stock and ready for delivery. Our experienced and enthusiastic Product Specialists are ready to show you why The Autobarn Group is so popular. Please feel free to call us at 847-866-9666 or visit our website at www.mazdaofchicagoland.com to see what we have available to you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M46339
Stock: EZ29296A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 170,734 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
2008 MAZDA6 I SPORT GRAND TOURING - 2.3L 4 CYLINDER - LEATHER - ROOF - NEWER TIRES - SUPER CLEAN - DRIVES GREAT .....CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...REDUCED FROM $4,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80CX85M40467
Stock: 18578B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,141 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Power Mazda - Salem / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C785M23822
Stock: P22168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 131,969 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $5,143 Tungsten Gray Metallic 2008 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport VE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Mazda6 i Sport VE, 4D Sedan, 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive, FWD, Tungsten Gray Metallic. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C185M27591
Stock: J201214B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 171,133 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,650
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 s Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D885M15172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,265 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,999
Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
Silver Metallic 2008 Mazda Mazda6 i Touring Local Trade, 2 Sets of Keys, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer, Compass & Auto-Dimming Mirror w/HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Rear Wing Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Odometer is 34556 miles below market average!Three dealerships two locations, one goal to be your dealer! At Sheboygan Chevrolet Chrysler, we walk it, with pride! Our Sales personnel are non-commissioned, which means we pay their wages, not you! Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Sheboygan, WI, also serving Green Bay, Wausau, Madison, WI and Milwaukee, Appleton, WI, is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C985M05970
Stock: X1449XXA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 127,064 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This is it! Your car is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! THIS BMW 328i DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, ICE COLD A/C, GREAT TIRES. Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. CALL NOW for answers to your questions! + LOW DOWN PAYMENT! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento! + No se deje rechazar mas! + APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! + Construya o reconstruyar SU CRÉDITO! Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80CX85M16413
Stock: M16413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,873 miles
$4,544
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2008 Mazda Mazda6 **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, **TWO-OWNER**. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/9x3eu
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80D785M21240
Stock: G65654B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 154,659 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
COLOR-KEYED DOOR EDGE GUARDS, REAR WING SPOILER, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C885M44758
Stock: 32566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- used
2008 Mazda 6163,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988
Keystone Auto Sales - Stillwater / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C485M12356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,729 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500
Gebhardt Volkswagen - Boulder / Colorado
4D Sedan, 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive, FWD, Gray. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2008 Mazda Mazda6 FWD5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.3L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13528 miles below market average!Gebhardt Volkswagen - serving the Boulder/Denver communities since 1975 with quality new, used Volkswagen models, and pre-owned vehicles. Proudly serving the greater Boulder area from Broomfield to Longmont and Arvada to Ft Lupton and all the Colorado Front Range. Looking for a vehicle we don't have just let us know and we'll find your next VW. Call today 303-444-1644 Vehilces are sold as-is unless otherwise noted, any pmts quoted are WAC. Does not apply to prior purchases, pictures for illustration purposes only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP80C885M28222
Stock: M024823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 133,523 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488$1,740 Below Market
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2009 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport in Black features. 20/29 City/Highway MPGMazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP81A895M10821
Stock: 19M516A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 147,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,104 Below Market
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2009 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, Sold and serviced here since NEW!, Mazda6 i Sport, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive, FWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, black Cloth, 16 x 6.5JJ Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Compatible Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP81A995M46498
Stock: S201173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 153,776 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,998
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Moonroof & Bose Pkg Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ebony Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The quintessential Mazda -- This Mazda Mazda6 s Touring speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Mazda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mazda Mazda6 s Touring will definitely turn heads. The 2009 Mazda exterior is finished in a breathtaking Ebony Black, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 6 s Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82B095M21318
Stock: 95M21318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 6
- 5(67%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(2%)
