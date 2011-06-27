Estimated values
2007 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,603
|$11,372
|$12,899
|Clean
|$7,753
|$10,257
|$11,629
|Average
|$6,055
|$8,026
|$9,089
|Rough
|$4,356
|$5,795
|$6,549
Estimated values
2007 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,270
|$10,190
|$11,794
|Clean
|$6,553
|$9,191
|$10,632
|Average
|$5,117
|$7,192
|$8,310
|Rough
|$3,681
|$5,193
|$5,987