Estimated values
2009 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,803
|$10,511
|$12,130
|Clean
|$7,097
|$9,562
|$11,029
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,664
|$8,827
|Rough
|$4,271
|$5,766
|$6,626
Estimated values
2009 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,693
|$10,424
|$12,056
|Clean
|$6,996
|$9,483
|$10,962
|Average
|$5,604
|$7,601
|$8,774
|Rough
|$4,211
|$5,718
|$6,586