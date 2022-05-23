What is the Discovery?

Few SUVs offer the same mix of luxury appointments and off-road prowess as the 2023 Land Rover Discovery. With seating for up to seven passengers, the Discovery is comfortable and offers more utility than a lot of its rivals. In 2021, Land Rover gave the fifth-generation Discovery a mild refresh, updating the styling and in-car tech and bringing aboard new powertrains, including an optional mild hybrid system.

For 2023 the Discovery gets a new Metropolitan Edition trim, the best-equipped Discovery in the lineup. The Metropolitan Edition comes standard with the 355-horsepower six-cylinder engine with the mild hybrid tech, and it has exterior sporty styling cues, 22-inch wheels, and lots of standard in-car tech.

There are a lot of vehicles in this midsize luxury SUV class that the Discovery has to contend with. The Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Genesis QV80 and Volvo XC90 are all strong rivals, and most offer the same level of luxury appointments and features as the Land Rover. While some of its rivals may offer better tech or more efficient powertrains, nothing else in this class is as capable as the Land Rover, though it doesn't sacrifice comfort for performance like more utilitarian 4x4s such as the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. This is still a luxury SUV after all.