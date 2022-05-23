Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. 2023 Land Rover Discovery

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Release Date: On sale now
Estimated Price: Starting at $57,950
What to expect
  • New Metropolitan Edition trim
  • Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

Related 2023 Land Rover Discovery info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates