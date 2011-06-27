Vehicle overview

One of just a few automotive brands in the U.S. to exclusively market SUVs, Land Rover attracts more attention for its Range Rover luxury vehicles than its smaller, equally well-appointed hill-climbers like the LR2 and LR4. And that's a shame, because few vehicles excite the adventurous sense quite like an LR4. Its burnished all-terrain reputation and generous interior space make it a poster car for wanderlust. And where a bigger Rover cocoons you with its genteel English manner, the LR4 encourages you to take the bumpier route overland.

Land Rover did the bulk of its makeover work on the LR4 last year, evolving it from the LR3 with one key addition: a 375-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 that replaced an underachieving 4.4-liter V8. The 2011 Land Rover LR4 carries on unchanged save for new features in its Terrain Response System and a shuffling of options packages. And that's just as well, as the LR4 makes a strong case for not fixing what isn't broke. For the money, few vehicles offer its nearly unhittable combination of luxury and utility.

For 2011, the LR4 features Hill Start Assist, which holds brake pressure as the driver moves from brake to throttle when starting on an incline or climbing. Meanwhile Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC) helps slow the LR4 when starting down a steep grade by modulating the brakes, and works even when normal Hill Descent Control is not engaged. GAC also works in reverse, a nifty feature that will be appreciated by anyone who's lost their nerve approaching a blind crest.

But given that the roughest terrain most LR4s will encounter is a Whole Foods parking lot, Land Rover has infused it with an air suspension to absorb pavement unrest, a rich, soft-touch interior and the contemporary tech amenities that luxury SUV buyers expect (including the overdue inclusion of Bluetooth as standard equipment). On this count, few vehicles can match the LR4's features/price ratio.

But though the 2011 Land Rover LR4 might be a bargain in the showroom, it exacts its premium -- of the 91 octane variety -- at the pump. It is rated at just 12 mpg in the city and 17 mpg on the highway, significantly below most other competing models. And the long-term reliability of Land Rover is still suspect. Buyers who don't need the LR4's formidable off-road chops or eight cylinders might consider the 2011 Audi Q7, 2011 BMW X5 or 2011 Porsche Cayenne. And for nearly $10,000 less, a fully loaded, all-new 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers legitimate trail-busting ability and a comfortable spread.

None of those choices provide the LR4's generous cargo capacity, however. And for those seeking a powerful and well-appointed SUV, a measure of boulevard envy and occasional -- or even regular -- backwoods adventures, the Land Rover LR4 doesn't disappoint.