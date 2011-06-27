  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

1997 Land Rover Discovery Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding off-road prowess, available 7-passenger capacity
  • Overpriced, underpowered, unreliable, and too thirsty
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2004
2003
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Land Rover Discovery for Sale
2018
2017
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$844 - $1,483
Used Discovery for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Introduced in April 1994, this compact 4X4 builds on a couple of Land Rover legends. Designed for go-anywhere capability, the Discovery exhibits excellent off-road ability. Built in England, the Discovery also exhibits a distressing tendency toward reliability problems. We receive lots of horror stories regarding Discovery reliability via email, and Automobile magazine wrapped up a long-term test with a very troublesome 1995 model recently. Just one body style is available: a five-door wagon with permanent four-wheel-drive. An automatic transmission is optional. This year, three trim levels are available; the SD, SE and SE7.

Beneath the hood of all models sits an aluminum 4.0-liter, 182-horsepower V8 engine. Acceleration isn't bad, but is accompanied by gear noise and other aural annoyances. Worse, this powerplant is rated for 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway, and that's with a light foot. Sizable ground clearance (8.1 inches) is a bonus while off-roading, but contributes to the Discovery's tendency to lean through curves and corners, and also makes it harder to climb inside. Though firm, the sport-utility's suspension delivers a suitable ride, via 16-inch Michelin or Goodyear tires. New exterior colors help differentiate the 1997 Discovery from those that preceded it.

The driver sits high -- three feet above the road surface. Rear passengers sit higher still, for a superior view. Seating is available for seven, in the form of center-facing, stowable rear seats that come standard on the SE7, but this is a five-passenger vehicle in SD and SE trim. Though roomy enough, the Discovery holds fewer luxury fittings than might be expected in this price league. Only a handful of options are available, including leather upholstery. The spare tire resides outside. The driver and front passenger have adjustable lumbar supports, and enjoy the benefits of dual-temperature control air conditioning. A full-size glovebox and four cupholders are included.

Changes for 1997 are minimal. A diversity antenna is added, and all interiors are trimmed with polished burled walnut. The sunroof has darker tinting, the airbag system benefits from simplified operation, and engine management is improved.

Legendary off-road capabilities help make the aluminum-bodied Discovery an attractive choice, augmented by safety equipment. If you expect to drive mainly around the suburbs rather than through the woods, the Discovery's high center of gravity and short wheelbase could be a drawback. The fact that a Discovery can ford a stream up to 19.7 inches deep isn't exactly a benefit when its primary duties involve driving to the office or the mall. In urban America, the Discovery is all about prestige, and it doesn't come cheaply or conveniently. We recommend the Discovery for off-road use, but most consumers will want a different truck to haul the Little Leaguers in.

1997 Highlights

A diversity antenna is added, and all interiors are trimmed with polished burled walnut. The sunroof has darker tinting, the airbag system benefits from simplified operation and engine management is improved. Three new exterior colors debut: Oxford Blue, Rioja Red and Charleston Green.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Land Rover Discovery.

5(21%)
4(45%)
3(22%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
3.7
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One Amazing Tank
Micheal Smith,09/17/2008
I am the happy second owner of a '97 Disco. All I can say about this vehicle is that it is a tank. Goes where you point it without complaint. It chews up trails, scales steep hillsides/mountainsides with ease, and carves a path in deep snow. Gas mileage is average for an SUV of this size, so if gas is a concern,look elsewhere. And on-road manners are something to be desired. In addition this is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Got it with 75K and it now has over 240K on it and it's still chugging along. Granted there were repairs now and again, but in true Rover style, whatever broke or failed this truck always got me to my destination.
Hard to stop a Disco
Plova,03/09/2013
I have three Discos, one in the US and a 95 Tdi & 2002 TD5 in Europe. The 97 V8 just keeps going. Bought this one with 60K and now have 165k on it. Only repairs that have been needed are the gear shift switch (under brake - $25), starter ($180) and the large ball joint behind the hub ($600). Vehicle has been maintained but not babied. This is a real 4 x 4 and will go almost anywhere. Towing is no problem. The 4.0 litre engine is a bit underpowered in these years but it is a heavy vehicle and not a sports car. Ride is more like a truck but has a very solid feeling. Now that the 97's are getting on in years you can find some that are fairly inexpensive.
Fantastic all round vehicle
Macca,05/04/2009
I bought mine with 100,000 kilometers on it and intended to use it as a tow vehicle for my Caravan. After the first trip, I was disappointed with the lack of power from the 3.9 V8. I took the vehicle to a performance workshop and had a "Unichip" fitted. The transformation was amazing. This Disco now flys and returns a very respectable fuel mileage.
Interesting 2nd car (truck)
2ndcar,03/07/2007
bought my 1997 Discovery in February 2007 with 99k on it for $3800 from a charity auction on Ebay. The rear view mirror has a little burn out mark on it; the rear window controls from the front seat aren't working; and the spare tire cover was broken off. Oh well. I bought the Land Rover Discovery so I could get through snow and rain when my rear wheel drive Lexus would have problems. I also got it so I could bring my bike and all the beach stuff to the beach. My wife didn't want a pickup at the house and the Discovery is perfect! It feels like a truck, I can tow stuff if I need to, and it is strong enough to cart anything inside or outside the vehicle. The Discovery's will run a good 200k
See all 42 reviews of the 1997 Land Rover Discovery
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1997 Land Rover Discovery

Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery Overview

The Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV. Available styles include SD 4dr SUV AWD, XD 4dr SUV AWD, LSE 4dr SUV AWD, SE 4dr SUV AWD, and SE7 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Land Rover Discoveries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Land Rover Discovery for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery.

Can't find a used 1997 Land Rover Discoverys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Discovery for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,021.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,261.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Discovery for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,662.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,179.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Land Rover Discovery?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Discovery lease specials

Related Used 1997 Land Rover Discovery info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles