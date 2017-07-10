Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me
- 17,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$5,362 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, HEATED SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG0HH636048
Stock: 40100GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 6,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,888$6,099 Below Market
Land Rover New Orleans - Metairie / Louisiana
2 - Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned comes with 5 year 100000 mile warranty Hurry in for a very special 1.9 APR for 36 months. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 24195 miles below market average! Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Up to 7-year/100000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance Reviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BGXHH696400
Stock: L207
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 20,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,893$6,897 Below Market
Hi-Line Autohaus - Charlotte / North Carolina
KBB Fair Market Range High: $36,869***HSE DYNAMIC DESIGN*** LOADED UP! ***ORIGINAL MSRP $56,063*** ONE OWNER*, *CARFAX CERTIFIED*, *FACTORY WARRANTY*, *NAVIGATION*, *BACKUP/SURROUND CAMERA*, *BLIND SPOT ASSIST*, *VEHICLE INSPECTED*, *RECENT OIL SERVICE*, *COMPLETELY DETAILED*, *BLUETOOTH, Hands-Free*, *PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, Discovery Sport HSE Dynamic Design Package, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Pimento Piping w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim w/Unique Sew Style, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Climate Comfort Package, Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats, Driver Assist Plus Package, Dynamic Design Package, Dynamic Floor Mats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, HUD & Park Assist Package, InControl Wi-Fi, Leather Gear Shift Knob w/Contrast Stitch, Narvik Black Fog Lamps, Narvik Black Front Grille Bars & Surround, Narvik Black Mirror Caps, Navigation System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Power Liftgate, SD Card Navigation, Split folding rear seat, Surround Camera System (5 Cameras), Traffic Sign Recognition, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20" Black Aeroviper Style 521, Windsor Leather Seat Trim w/Unique Sew Style.Odometer is 12349 miles below market average!No Haggle Pricing: We perform a vast amount of research when pricing our vehicles to ensure that you are purchasing the best vehicle at the lowest price! Our research includes, but not limited to condition, mileage, options, color, and availability of the other vehicles in the market place. We also utilize state of the art software and technology to compare our used cars with others in our market area in order to offer you the best deals available! Hi-Line Garage, where your search ends!***Serviced and Ready to go***Trades Accepted***World Class Financing Available***Nationwide Delivery to your Home or Office and Extended Warranties are available*** Certain vehicles may have open safety recalls. Please check with safercar.gov. All of the prices exclude applicable tax, registration, license fees as well as $699 document fee.Reviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG4HH643269
Stock: 12982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,990$9,523 Below Market
Baron Motorsports - Great Neck / New York
Visit Baron Motorsports online at www.baronmotorsports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-590-3580 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG0HH678828
Stock: 20007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,773$5,739 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION AND POWER LIFTGATE!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Aintree Green Metallic 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedReviews: More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG5HH662171
Stock: CS46434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 53,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,570$7,853 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Clean CARFAX. GrayReviews:* More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: EdmundsPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG3HH643635
Stock: HH643635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 28,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,980$6,839 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4dr HSE Luxury features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Farallon Black Metallic with a Ebony/Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, 20 Black Design Package (032GG), 11 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: 250W Meridian Audio System with 11 Speakers, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Gloss Black, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, SD Card Navigation, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Split folding rear seat, Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 5 Split Spoke with Gloss Black Finish, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.75 Axle Ratio Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG6HH697092
Stock: 697092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 49,971 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,599$6,019 Below Market
Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey
***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Certified. Firenze Red Metallic 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Climate Comfort Package, Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats, Driver Assist Plus Package, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, SD Card Navigation, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18 5 Split Spoke Sparkle Silver.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Up to 5-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point InspectionReviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BGXHH666314
Stock: 219962LA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 27,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$5,282 Below Market
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG9HH655420
Stock: 18838283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,300
Honda of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
** ALLOY WHEELS **, * LEATHER INTERIOR *, * BACK UP CAMERA *, * BLUETOOTH *, *LOW MILES*, * BACK UP SENSORS *, * AUTOMATIC *, Discovery Sport SE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Aruba Metallic, Grey Leather. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10514 miles below market average! 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 20/25 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds The Best Cars on Earth are at Honda of Fort Worth. Call today to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG8HH711983
Stock: HU711983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 22,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,487
Jaguar of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE is proudly offered by Barrett Motor Cars When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. When Land Rover created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG5HH643254
Stock: P5010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 23,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,521$5,859 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4dr HSE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILIT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Fuji White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Sport Package, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG7HH720331
Stock: 995977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 16,664 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,900$3,800 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG4HH659701
Stock: D659701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,500
Jaguar of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
Contact Barrett Motor Cars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Take home this Land Rover Discovery Sport SE, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. One of the best things about this Land Rover Discovery Sport is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Corris Gray Metallic on Ebony/Ebony Land Rover Discovery Sport SE could end up being the perfect match for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BGXHH699495
Stock: P5002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 36,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,985$4,652 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG7HH643556
Stock: 2509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 18,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,600$3,996 Below Market
Land Rover Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Excellent Condition, ONLY 18,252 Miles! Leather Interior, Moonroof, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Onboard Communications System. Land Rover HSE with Loire Blue Metallic exterior and Almond/Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com's review says We tested the Discovery Sport on ice-covered Icelandic roads during the dead of winter and never once got stuck or stranded. Full credit goes not to the driver, however, but to Land Rover's Terrain Response system. . Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT USWelcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG5HH703169
Stock: A80640
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 21,746 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,950$3,219 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18' 9 Spoke Alloy (Style 109) -inc: In sparkle silver, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18', Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG4HH643696
Stock: K5160-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 30,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,439
Jaguar of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE is offered to you for sale by Barrett Motor Cars. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a "must have" for any family. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. Take home this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Land Rover Discovery Sport. A rare find these days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG0HH649666
Stock: P5040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
