Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me

Hi-Line Autohaus - Charlotte / North Carolina

KBB Fair Market Range High: $36,869***HSE DYNAMIC DESIGN*** LOADED UP! ***ORIGINAL MSRP $56,063*** ONE OWNER*, *CARFAX CERTIFIED*, *FACTORY WARRANTY*, *NAVIGATION*, *BACKUP/SURROUND CAMERA*, *BLIND SPOT ASSIST*, *VEHICLE INSPECTED*, *RECENT OIL SERVICE*, *COMPLETELY DETAILED*, *BLUETOOTH, Hands-Free*, *PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, Discovery Sport HSE Dynamic Design Package, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Pimento Piping w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim w/Unique Sew Style, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Climate Comfort Package, Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats, Driver Assist Plus Package, Dynamic Design Package, Dynamic Floor Mats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, HUD & Park Assist Package, InControl Wi-Fi, Leather Gear Shift Knob w/Contrast Stitch, Narvik Black Fog Lamps, Narvik Black Front Grille Bars & Surround, Narvik Black Mirror Caps, Navigation System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Power Liftgate, SD Card Navigation, Split folding rear seat, Surround Camera System (5 Cameras), Traffic Sign Recognition, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20" Black Aeroviper Style 521, Windsor Leather Seat Trim w/Unique Sew Style.Odometer is 12349 miles below market average!No Haggle Pricing: We perform a vast amount of research when pricing our vehicles to ensure that you are purchasing the best vehicle at the lowest price! Our research includes, but not limited to condition, mileage, options, color, and availability of the other vehicles in the market place. We also utilize state of the art software and technology to compare our used cars with others in our market area in order to offer you the best deals available! Hi-Line Garage, where your search ends!***Serviced and Ready to go***Trades Accepted***World Class Financing Available***Nationwide Delivery to your Home or Office and Extended Warranties are available*** Certain vehicles may have open safety recalls. Please check with safercar.gov. All of the prices exclude applicable tax, registration, license fees as well as $699 document fee.Reviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors offer; above-average capabilities off-road and in bad weather conditions; available third-row seating is unique to the segment. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALCR2BG4HH643269

Stock: 12982

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020