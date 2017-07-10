Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me

1,541 listings
Discovery Sport Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    17,599 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    $5,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Gray
    certified

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    6,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,888

    $6,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    20,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,893

    $6,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX

    32,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,990

    $9,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    28,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,773

    $5,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    53,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,570

    $7,853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX

    28,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,980

    $6,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    49,971 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,599

    $6,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    27,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    $5,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    20,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,300

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    22,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,487

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    23,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,521

    $5,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    16,664 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,900

    $3,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    16,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    36,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,985

    $4,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    18,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,600

    $3,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    21,746 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,950

    $3,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

    30,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,439

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Love my Disco Sport
Edward Noble,02/17/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
It hasn’t been perfect. I have a few electronic gremlins that have popped up—the rear mirror dip feature and the SIM card have each needed service—but otherwise, it’s is a fabulous car. Beautiful but not flashy, it is really an ideal vehicle.
Report abuse
