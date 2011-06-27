  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
2014 Land Rover LR4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent off-road capability
  • beautiful interior design with high-quality materials
  • spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area.
  • Excessive weight hampers acceleration and fuel economy
  • mediocre on-road handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not without faults, the 2014 Land Rover LR4 is a solid choice for a luxury SUV, offering the expected off-road chops along with a top-notch interior and, starting this year, a more fuel-efficient V6 engine.

Vehicle overview

Though not as well known as some other top-tier luxury SUVs from Germany or Japan, the Land Rover LR4 has ranked highly in our book since its debut back in 2010. With a rich-looking interior, strong V8 power, available third-row seating and advanced off-road capability, the LR4 is a more utilitarian (and less expensive) companion to the flagship Range Rover. Now for 2014, this luxury SUV gets a number of significant revisions that bring it up to date without diminishing any of its desirable attributes.

The most noteworthy of those changes is underneath the LR4's hood. With an eye toward fuel economy, Land Rover has replaced the LR4's previous 5.0-liter V8 with a new 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. The V6 isn't as powerful as the V8, but it still generates a respectable 340 horsepower and is paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission (the V8 only had a six-speed). These changes boost the Land Rover LR4's fuel economy numbers, and they're now more comparable to similarly powered, four-wheel-drive luxury SUV competitors.

Given the reality that most LR4 owners rarely leave the pavement, the four-wheel-drive system now comes standard with a less elaborate single-speed transfer case and Land Rover's useful Terrain Response system. Thankfully, an off-road-friendly two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing remains optional for those buyers interested in putting the LR4's reputation as a go-anywhere expedition vehicle to the test. Other new features include an available blind spot monitoring system, a standard rearview camera and updated audio systems. As before, buyers can stick with the standard five-seat interior or add an optional third-row seat that bumps passenger capacity to seven.

While it's hard to find serious flaws with this updated LR4, shoppers who don't plan on leaving the pavement may want to have a look at competitors like the well-rounded Acura MDX, the sporty BMW X5 or the larger Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. The Lexus GX 460, meanwhile, comes closest to the LR4's off-road capability. All of these SUVs are solid candidates, but the 2014 Land Rover LR4 stacks up nicely in most respects. It's a smart, if often overlooked choice for a luxurious and capable seven-passenger SUV.

2014 Land Rover LR4 models

The 2014 Land Rover LR4 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in a single trim level. Five-passenger seating is standard, but an optional third-row seat increases capacity to seven.

The list of standard features starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive air suspension, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, a power front sunroof, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors and keyless ignition and entry. Moving inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an 11-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The optional HSE package adds distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a two-person third-row seat, rear-seat climate control and a navigation system with voice controls.

A stand-alone Climate Comfort option package bundles a heated windshield, heated windshield washer jets, heated front and second-row seats and a heated steering wheel.

The HSE Lux option package includes all the above plus upgraded leather upholstery and trim, a driver seat with power-adjustable side bolsters, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, a center console cooler box and an upgraded 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.

Other stand-alone options include a Heavy-Duty package that includes the two-speed transfer case, a locking rear differential and a full-size spare tire. A Vision Assist package adds adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree-view camera system and a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert. A Black Design package consists of blacked-out exterior trim and black 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, 20-inch alloy wheels, unique interior trim, the third-row seat package, the 17-speaker premium Meridian surround-sound audio system, satellite radio and a rear-seat entertainment system can all be had separately.

2014 Highlights

The biggest change to the 2014 Land Rover LR4 is a new powertrain featuring a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The LR4's previous V8 has been discontinued. There's also a revised four-wheel-drive system with a simpler single-speed transfer case (the traditional two-speed version is now optional). A Meridian audio system and a rearview camera are now standard as well, and a blind spot warning system has been added to the options list. You'll also notice slightly updated front-end styling.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2014 Land Rover LR4 comes from a new 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also standard is an auto stop-start function that shuts down the engine when you're stopped in traffic to save fuel. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/19 mpg highway) -- not great numbers, but a definite improvement over last year's V8-powered LR4. Properly equipped, the LR4 can tow a healthy 7,700 pounds.

Full-time four-wheel drive is standard, but this year's revamped system features a simpler single-speed transfer case that's more efficient in everyday driving. If you plan to drive off-road, the traditional two-speed transfer case, which offers low-range gearing and a locking rear differential, is still available as part of the Heavy Duty option package.

With either setup, you get Land Rover's innovative Terrain Response system, which has a center-console-mounted knob that allows the driver to select from four standard settings (general, grass/gravel/snow, sand, and mud/ruts). Models equipped with the two-speed transfer case also get a fifth "rock crawl" setting. Each of these modes alters engine, transmission and suspension calibrations to allow the LR4 to tackle a wide variety of terrain. The LR4's electronically controlled air suspension also helps in this regard, with settings ranging from a lowered height that enables easy entry and exit to a fully raised position that maximizes ground clearance on particularly gnarly stretches of trail.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Land Rover LR4 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist), hill-descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Passive safety measures include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that extend to cover the third-row seat on models so equipped. A blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert system and a 360-degree parking camera are optional.

Driving

While those with a heavy right foot may lament the passing of last year's gutsy 5.0-liter V8, most 2014 Land Rover LR4 buyers won't miss it. That's because the combination of the new 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission delivers more than enough grunt to handle most situations on or off the pavement.

On the road, the adjustable air suspension offers a smooth ride and decent composure around turns despite the vehicle's considerable curb weight and relatively high center of gravity. As you might expect, the Land Rover LR4 really shines brightest after you've left the civilized world far behind, thanks to its sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Equipped with the optional low-range transfer case and locking rear differential, this luxury SUV will handle the wilds of Namibia as easily as it does the parking lot at Nordstrom.

Interior

The 2014 Land Rover LR4 offers a classy yet functional cabin with high-quality materials, including soft leather and genuine walnut wood trim. Large windows and a front sunroof with rear skylights combine to give the interior a spacious feel.

Those large expanses of glass also provide the driver with excellent outward visibility. Passengers get to enjoy the view as well, thanks to raised stadium-style rear seats. There's generous legroom up front and a decent supply in back, plus headroom galore thanks to the tall roof. Five-passenger models also offer plenty of room for cargo, with 42 cubic feet available behind the second-row seats and a generous 90 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down. When the optional third-row seat is in use, however, you'll have just 10 cubic feet behind it to load up groceries.

The LR4's touchscreen and optional navigation system work adequately, but compared with the newer electronic interfaces found in various competitors, the setup is a little dated, with slower response times and less streamlined menu structures.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Land Rover LR4.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Leaked oil in first month
Mark Kalogeras,03/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I bought a new Discovery in December 2014. In January, it started leaking oil. We took it back to LandRover and they needed 3 weeks to fix the engine, a major component of the engine had to be replaced. I really do not want the car back--it was obvious that it had significant defects when it left the factory. I asked LandRover to replace the car but so far they have refused and have not offered any other compensation for the fact that they sold me a defective car and all the hassle, grief and inconvenience associated with the whole mess. Obviously, if I had any idea this would happen, I would not have purchased a LandRover. Buyer beware.
Original Owner LR4
KG,12/14/2017
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my 5th Land Rover and by far the best. I still have relatively low milage (under 30,000 miles) but the SUV is solid. Great interior space. Great visibility. Smooth ride. Classic and unique styling! Land Rover has come a long way in design, comfort, and technology. It is what it is (not meant to compete with BMW or Porsche in speed) but a fine vehicle for the performance purpose.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Land Rover LR4
Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Land Rover LR4
Quick Summary
The 2014 Land Rover LR4 is in a class of its own. No other SUV delivers its combination of luxury accommodations, spacious seating for up to seven people and off-road capability.

What Is It?
The 2014 Land Rover LR4 is a seven-passenger, four-wheel-drive SUV that represents the middle ground in the Land Rover lineup above the LR2 and below the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Beginning in 2014, Land Rover replaced the LR4's 375-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 with a more efficient 340-hp supercharged V6. An eight-speed automatic transmission also takes over for the six-speed. As with other Land Rover vehicles, the LR4's off-road capabilities are unusual among other luxury SUVs. For 2015, it carries over largely unchanged with only a few additional features.

With a base price of $50,625, the basic LR4 is luxuriously equipped with air-ride suspension and leather upholstery. Our test vehicle was nearly fully loaded with features including premium leather, a third row of seats, a cooler box in the center armrest, premium audio, adaptive headlights, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system and off-road upgrades. These options push the as-tested price to $68,475.

How Does It Drive?
With a tap of the start button, the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 springs to life and a knurled metal gear selector knob rises from the center console. Acceleration is strong, reaching 60 mph in only 6.9 seconds, which is 0.6 second quicker than its V8-powered predecessor. Much of the credit goes to the new eight-speed transmission that allows the engine to stay in its sweet spot. The sound of the burly V8 is gone, replaced by a satisfying high-pitched whine from the V6's supercharger. Merging on to highways and passing slower traffic is surprisingly effortless, considering the hefty 5,800-pound curb weight.

2014 Land Rover LR4

Coming to a stop from 60 mph requires 123 feet, which is good for a large SUV. In panic braking stops, the exaggerated nosedive can be unsettling, but the LR4 remains composed and distances are consistent after repeated runs. In everyday driving the brake pedal is soft but predictable.

Without any passengers or cargo, the LR4's ride quality is stiffer than the typical luxury SUV, which is a product of its off-road capabilities. Over broken pavement, there's some jostling but there's no impact harshness. The stiffness does little to instill confidence on a twisting mountain pass, as nothing can overcome the physics of its tall ride height and body roll. Long before any handling limit is reached, the stability control intervenes by gently reducing power.

On-pavement cornering is certainly not one of the LR4's strong points. It was meant for off-road adventures over rough terrain. If you want sporty handling with off-road ability, the Range Rover Sport is a better choice. Towing capacity maxes out at 7,700 pounds, which is better than primary competitors.

How Is It Off-Road?
Standard LR4 models are plenty capable off the beaten path thanks to clever electronics, a narrow body and the air suspension that provides 9.5 inches of ground clearance in off-road mode (standard mode is 7.3 inches). Further enhancing abilities is a wading depth of 27.6 inches and approach and departure angles of 36.2 and 29.6 degrees, respectively.

Our test vehicle came equipped with the optional Heavy Duty package that adds a two-speed transfer case, a locking center differential and an active locking rear differential for even greater adventure capabilities. Accessing the LR4's off-road prowess is incredibly civilized, as the driver only needs to put the transmission in neutral and select a Terrain Response mode. Standard modes include Gravel/Grass/Snow, Sand and Mud/Ruts. The Heavy Duty package adds a Rock Crawl mode. Within a few seconds, the ride height raises and the system alters response for the engine, transmission, stability and traction control systems and differentials to best suit conditions.

2014 Land Rover LR4

We spent the better part of an afternoon climbing and descending steep inclines, fording streams and conquering deep ruts. It's reassuringly effortless, requiring restraint on the throttle more than anything else. On some of the more challenging obstacles, a slow and steady approach got the LR4 to the top while modified Jeeps and pickups became bogged down short of the summit. Coming down is even easier since the hill descent control applies the brakes to appropriate wheels individually, requiring only steering from the driver.

If there's a weak spot in the LR4's off-road ability, it is the optional 20-inch wheels, which easily sustain cosmetic damage in this kind of use.

How Is the Interior?
Drivers will immediately notice the LR4's elevated ride height and tall windows that provide an expansive view. There's an abundance of headroom, making the cabin feel open and airy. Materials used are up to luxury car standards, and the pricey HSE Lux package further improves the interior with premium leather surfaces, a cooled beverage box in the center armrest and a 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound system.

Many of the switches and knobs in the LR4 are shared with other Jaguar/Land Rover vehicles and benefit from a premium quality and heft. Unfortunately, the small and outdated infotainment system is also carried over. The touchscreen is distant and angled away from the driver, forcing an inconvenient reach and making it prone to reflective glare. To its credit, however, it is intuitive to use. New for 2015 is an optional suite of in-car apps.

2014 Land Rover LR4

Front seats are roomy and well-shaped for comfortable touring. The adjustable side bolsters for the driver (part of the HSE package) also provide good lateral support when tackling challenging terrain. We were comfortable for several hours whether on- or off-road.

Second-row passengers enjoy excellent outward visibility thanks to an elevated stadium-like seat height, while the stepped roof line provides generous headroom, but the seat cushions may seem too short in length and mounted too low for taller occupants. Unlike in most three-row SUVs, the LR4's two rearmost seats are appropriately sized for adults. Accessing those seats does require an inelegant crawl past the exposed metal latches of the folded second-row seats, however.

Cargo space behind the third row is limited to only 9.9 cubic feet, which is just enough for a few golf bags or carry-on suitcases. Folding those seats is easy after some practice and increases available cargo capacity to 42.1 cubic feet, which is about average for the class, but the LR4's boxy shape easily accommodates bulkier items. With the ride height lowered to access height, cargo loading is even easier. The second row folds and then can be pushed down to provide a flat cargo floor, expanding maximum capacity to a generous 90.3 cubes.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Get?
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway), which is below average for SUVs in this class. We confirmed these estimates with an 18.9 mpg average on our highway-heavy evaluation loop and 14.6 mpg overall.

What Safety Features Are Available?
In addition to typical and mandated safety features, the 2014 LR4 also comes standard with trailer stability assist, hill descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Included with our test vehicle were the optional blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alerts and surround-view monitor systems. The 2015 models further benefit from an optional adaptive cruise control system with forward collision alert.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
There isn't another vehicle sold today that offers both the LR4's luxury credentials and off-road capabilities. The Lexus LX 570 is about as close as you'll get, with impressive all-terrain abilities, but it's not as roomy inside, it's quite a bit slower and the interior feels dated. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is as accommodating for seven adults as the LR4 and features a thoroughly modern and luxurious cabin, but it's limited to very light off-road duties.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The 2014 Land Rover LR4 is a rare vehicle that is equally at home in urban environments and in genuinely demanding off-road environments. It will climb sandstone cliffs in Moab, Utah, as comfortably as it navigates a mall parking lot in Newport Beach, California. Spacious seating in all three rows further distinguishes the LR4 from competitors. More importantly, though, its off-road capability doesn't demand significant sacrifices when it comes to everyday drivability.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If premium luxury, sleek styling and cutting-edge technology rank highly among your priorities, the LR4 will fall short of your expectations. Poor fuel economy is a consideration and there's no ignoring that most buyers don't need this much off-road capability. If that's you, city-bound SUVs may be a better fit.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 Overview

The Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 is offered in the following submodels: LR4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and XXV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

