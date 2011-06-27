1994 Land Rover Discovery Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$842 - $1,480
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Riding a short 100-inch wheelbase, the new Discovery is still able to seat up to seven if the optional rear jump seats are ordered. A raised roof over the rear compartment and a boxy, upright body with tall windows make the Discovery unmistakably Land Rover. The workhorse 3.9-liter V8 of 1960s GM origins sends its 182 horses to the permanent 4WD system through a choice of either a manual or automatic gearbox. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard on the Discovery.
Alice5683,10/03/2009
The first car I ever owned. I drove it everywhere, snow, mud, dirt and on road, it handled all of it with class. the maintance fees are steep buts its well worth it to have a reliable vechile that can do it all, I have every intention of buying from land rover again, before they were made by ford. After a roll over accident, it was tipped back over and driven home. Great vechile. I recommend being ready for some pricey maintance and sometimes insurance.
Indie,07/10/2002
This car was the car that I learned to drive in. With its great visibility due to all the mirrors and dependable steering, I can't imagine driving anything else. After eight years, repairs are getting pricey, but I find that an acceptable trade-off when I think of the times that certain features have saved my life (especially the small blind spots and excellent brakes!).
skiwee,10/11/2002
104000 miles and going strong. Absolutely no mechanical problems, other than routine maintenance. Take care of this workhouse and it will never let you down. As the Land Rover mechanics told me, this car was "overbuilt". Buying new Subaru Baja, but will keep the Disco for serious weather!
Waynor,10/06/2003
THe discovery performs great in all road conditions and is very reliable.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
