Consumer Rating
(5)
1994 Land Rover Discovery Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Riding a short 100-inch wheelbase, the new Discovery is still able to seat up to seven if the optional rear jump seats are ordered. A raised roof over the rear compartment and a boxy, upright body with tall windows make the Discovery unmistakably Land Rover. The workhorse 3.9-liter V8 of 1960s GM origins sends its 182 horses to the permanent 4WD system through a choice of either a manual or automatic gearbox. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard on the Discovery.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Land Rover Discovery.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Disco
Alice5683,10/03/2009
The first car I ever owned. I drove it everywhere, snow, mud, dirt and on road, it handled all of it with class. the maintance fees are steep buts its well worth it to have a reliable vechile that can do it all, I have every intention of buying from land rover again, before they were made by ford. After a roll over accident, it was tipped back over and driven home. Great vechile. I recommend being ready for some pricey maintance and sometimes insurance.
Excellent Car
Indie,07/10/2002
This car was the car that I learned to drive in. With its great visibility due to all the mirrors and dependable steering, I can't imagine driving anything else. After eight years, repairs are getting pricey, but I find that an acceptable trade-off when I think of the times that certain features have saved my life (especially the small blind spots and excellent brakes!).
Keeps going and going and going...
skiwee,10/11/2002
104000 miles and going strong. Absolutely no mechanical problems, other than routine maintenance. Take care of this workhouse and it will never let you down. As the Land Rover mechanics told me, this car was "overbuilt". Buying new Subaru Baja, but will keep the Disco for serious weather!
Good SUV
Waynor,10/06/2003
THe discovery performs great in all road conditions and is very reliable.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Land Rover Discovery
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1994 Land Rover Discovery

Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery Overview

The Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Land Rover Discovery?

