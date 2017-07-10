Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me

545 listings
Discovery Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 545 listings
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    26,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,500

    $8,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    27,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,000

    $6,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    19,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,980

    $5,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    61,886 miles

    $34,948

    $8,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery SE

    23,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,390

    $2,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    35,680 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,000

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6

    23,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,337

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Silver
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    36,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,947

    $5,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition

    26,365 miles

    $43,880

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    53,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,998

    $3,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6

    31,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,495

    $2,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition

    15,287 miles

    $44,999

    $4,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 in Gray
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6

    57,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,944

    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    54,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,888

    $3,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    27,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,995

    $5,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    50,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,999

    $3,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery SE

    38,471 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,994

    $2,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    48,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Discovery searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 545 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Discovery
Overall Consumer Rating
2.621 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (24%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (43%)
Great car with excellent engine and great MPG
Paul,09/25/2017
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Love the car, everything works great, Im getting 22 mpg combine and 28 MPG on the freeway.After 4,500 miles there is no problem with the car, car drives like new and everything works great. Only complain I will have is the trunk space behind the 3rd row. Engine in very powerful and you can feel the power during acceleration. Overall Im very happy with this purchase and my kids love the 3rd row. Car feels very luxurious inside and navigation and all the technology works well. I testdrove Audi Q7 and it felt like a minivan, very low driving position and very small 3rd row. I testdrove Volvo xc90 and I loved the car but the small 2.0 engine concern me so in the end I choose the Discovery and I feel I make the right decision.
Report abuse
