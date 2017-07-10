Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me
- 26,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,500$8,298 Below Market
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,653 Miles! HSE Luxury trim. PRICE DROP FROM $47,000, $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation VEHICLE REVIEWS: "It's quite an achievement to have a vehicle that is as good on pavement as it is over punishing terrain. Whether you intend to use it for the daily commute or scaling a seemingly insurmountable obstacle, the Discovery does either without compromise." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $47,000. This Discovery is priced $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV2HA018213
Stock: HA018213B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 27,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,000$6,548 Below Market
Stephen Wade Nissan - St. George / Utah
Only available at Stephen Wade NISSAN (435) 634-4500. Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged Discovery HSE Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, V6 Supercharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather.Odometer is 5534 miles below market average!Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. With Approved CrediT.Reviews:* Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV6HA022670
Stock: 2233921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury19,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,980$5,048 Below Market
Hornburg Land Rover Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
One Owner Land Rover Approved Pre-Owned Certified Very Low Mileage 2017 Discovery LUX 7 Passenger.Land Rover Los Angeles is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury only has 19,052mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Land Rover includes: FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT WHEELS: 22 INCH 5 SPLIT-SPOKE EBONY HEADLINING VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Daytime Running Lights HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling DRIVE PRO PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury. Take home this Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. A Land Rover with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Discovery HSE Luxury was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury's installed Navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV9HA022260
Stock: SSP3804
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 61,886 miles
$34,948$8,436 Below Market
Tulley BMW of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV1HA025442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,390$2,279 Below Market
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Red 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged Bluetooth, Backup Camera,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRGBBV8HA042664
Stock: 8701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 35,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,000$3,635 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this great 2017 Land Rover Discovery in Fuji White. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Discovery HSE, 4D Sport Utility, V6 Supercharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Fuji White, Ebony w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Radio: 380W Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Reviews: * Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV4HA011258
Stock: G11258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 23,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,337$3,193 Below Market
Land Rover Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Carpathian Gray Premium Metallic 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-LEV160 245hp Leather Seats, Trailer Package, Power Package, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Parking Aid w/Visual Display, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Comfort Package, Active Rear Locking Differential, Adaptive Cruise Control, All Terrain Progress Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Black Design Package, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Capability Plus Package, Climate Front & Rear Seats w/Heated 3rd Row Seats, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Ebony Headlining, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Gloss Black Door Mirror Caps, Gloss Black Front Grille, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, LED Headlights w/LED Signature, Massage Front Seats, Seat Package 5, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 22 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish.21/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBK4HA023466
Stock: LPHA023466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 36,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,947$5,656 Below Market
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE DYNAMIC 4WD! DYNAMIC PACKAGE! VISION ASSIST PACKAGE! DRIVE PACKAGE! COLD CLIMATE PACKAGE! 7 SEAT PACKAGE! SEAT PACKAGE 4! REMOTE INTELLIGENT SEAT FOLD PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW CAMERA! SURROUND CAMERA! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL! PANORAMIC MOONROOF! POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW SEATS! ELECTRONIC AIR SUSPENSION! MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! POWER LIFTGATE! 21 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $71,403! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV5HA026366
Stock: 6373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 26,365 miles
$43,880
Autobahn Jaguar Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119 for more information.Certified 2017 Land Rover Discovery First EditionFarallon Black on Ebony LeatherDiscovery First Edition, Seat Pack 4, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated SeatsClean CarFax. One OwnerCall (817) 409-3119Please contact our Pre-Owned Internet Sales Manager CHARLES GRAHAM. He will be glad to answer questions and schedule a test drive for you. You may also reach him at preownedadvisor@autobahnfw.com.Call (817) 409-3119Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRTBBV1HA017276
Stock: P42968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 53,041 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,998$3,939 Below Market
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV3HA016175
Stock: 19266351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,495$2,469 Below Market
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. With less than 31,276mi on this Land Rover Discovery, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover Discovery HSE is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Santorini Black Metallic Land Rover Discovery. Thank you for your interest in one of DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with 31,276mi. This Land Rover includes: LUXURY CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE (5-SEAT) Multi-Zone A/C Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Land Rover Discovery HSE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. An extra bonus with this Land Rover Discovery: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK6HA017973
Stock: N4701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 15,287 miles
$44,999$4,938 Below Market
Ultimo Motors North Shore - Northbrook / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRTBBV3HA017201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,944
Helfman Ford - Stafford / Texas
It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $36,944. Enjoy superior fuel economy with a diesel engine. Flaunting a timeless corris gray metallic exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Contact Information: Helfman Ford, 12220 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, TX, 77477, Phone: 2812403673, E-mail: jsmith@helfmanford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK9HA036789
Stock: A036789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 54,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,888$3,670 Below Market
Land Rover Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Premium vehicles that you would only expect to find in Newport Beach.Discovery HSE, 4D Sport Utility, V6 Supercharged, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Fuji White, Ebony Leather, 11 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Design Package, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Brake assist, CD player, Climate Front & Rear Seats, Climate Front & Rear Seats w/Heated 3rd Row Seats, Delay-off headlights, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Driver/Passenger 12 Way Memory Front Seats, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Ebony Headlining, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Gloss Black Door Mirror Caps, Gloss Black Front Grille, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Jets, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights w/LED Signature, Luxury Climate Comfort Package (5-Seat), Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 380W Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 21" 10 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish, Windsor Leather Seat Trim.Fuji White 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedSince 2008, Jaguar Land Rover Newport Beach has been introducing drivers to the one of the world’s premier automakers. Auto enthusiasts from Irvine, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Beach visit us to experience the cars that they love in an environment that they can enjoy. If you want to shop a truly unique inventory of vehicles while receiving a level of service and accommodation that you won’t receive elsewhere, work with Jaguar Newport Beach.Reviews: * Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV0HA028297
Stock: N9002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 27,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$5,227 Below Market
Milford Auto Sales - Milford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBVXHA011393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,999$3,767 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** ***Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRHBBV6HA021826
Stock: 021826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 38,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,994$2,480 Below Market
Ken Fowler Subaru - Ukiah / California
Our showroom is open again! We are still doing in-home demos and following all CDC guidelines. Call now to set an appointment. 707-468-0101. Fuji White 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged A qualified Ken Fowler Auto Center sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. Visit us today to take a test drive. Reviews: * Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it family friendliness; off-road capabilities should exceed expectations. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRGBBV5HA028107
Stock: 195961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 48,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900
Freeman Toyota - Hurst / Texas
Welcome to Freeman Toyota. ****FREEMAN COVID-19 ASSISTANCE PROGRAM - We are open for business and we are prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. We also have staff onsite so you can still take delivery at the dealership as well.***** All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Land Rover is equipped with the following options:Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!** Bluetooth, ** Leather Seats, **Backup Camera, **Navigation System, **Sunroof/Moonroof, **Alloy Wheels, Mechanical & Powertrain Engine: 340HP Supercharged V6 Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.73 Axle Ratio GVWR: 6,592 lbs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 23.5 Gal. Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust Permanent Locking Hubs Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Mechanical & Powertrain Engine: 340HP Supercharged V6 Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.73 Axle Ratio GVWR: 6,592 lbs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 23.5 Gal. Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust Permanent Locking Hubs Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Safety Side Impact Beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Airbag Occupancy Sensor Power Rear Child Safety Locks Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Interior 8-Way Driver Seat Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Front Cupholder Rear Cupholder Compass Interior Lock Disable Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Illuminated Locking Glove Box Driver Foot Rest Full Cloth Headliner Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch Cargo Area Concealed Storage Cargo Space Lights InControl Protect Tracker System Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Smart Device Remote Engine Start Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Delayed Accessory Power Systems Monitor Redundant Digital Speedometer Outside Temp Gauge Analog Display Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Perimeter Alarm Engine Immobilizer Air Filtration 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Navigation System, Wheels: 20 10 Split-Spoke.Clean CARFAX. Fuji White4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 Supercharged** FREE DELIVERY UP TO 200 MILES FROM OUR DEALERSHIP!Reviews:* Seating for up to seven adults; clever technology features that enhance it f
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBV3HA005967
Stock: HA005967P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
