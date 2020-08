Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me

BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

: CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,653 Miles! HSE Luxury trim. PRICE DROP FROM $47,000, $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation VEHICLE REVIEWS: "It's quite an achievement to have a vehicle that is as good on pavement as it is over punishing terrain. Whether you intend to use it for the daily commute or scaling a seemingly insurmountable obstacle, the Discovery does either without compromise." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $47,000. This Discovery is priced $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SALRHBBV2HA018213

Stock: HA018213B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020