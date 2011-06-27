  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(149)
2003 Land Rover Discovery Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great off-road ability, unique exterior design, advanced handling features.
  • Difficult entry and egress, quirky interior design, not much cargo space, poor gas mileage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two reasons to buy this truck: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, you'll likely want to consider another SUV.

2003 Highlights

Land Rover has made a number of updates to its 2003 Discovery. In terms of mechanical components, the company has installed a more powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine and has improved the steering, brakes and suspension. Styling is revised front and rear, including headlamps that mimic its bigger brother's, the Range Rover. New interior treatments grace the cabin, and a rear park distance control is now an option. Finally, Land Rover has dropped the "Series II" nomenclature, and it's now simply called "Discovery."

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Land Rover Discovery.

5(47%)
4(25%)
3(19%)
2(8%)
1(1%)
4.1
149 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Find a good one
iward1,08/05/2014
SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 2003 Disco with 98k miles for $6000 in September 2013. Have a Land Rover specialist (preferably not a dealer) do a thorough inspection before you buy. Get a service history. Expect a lot of work to have been done. The only red flag is a history of overheating associated with a very loud engine knock/tap. In the last 10k miles I have replaced the power steering pump and done regular maintenance, about $1200 total. I'm not bothered since I paid so little up front. It's a fantastic truck with an old-school feel. I average 11mpg city and 15mpg highway. If you love it and treat it well, this truck will get to 200k miles and beyond. UPDATE: Feb 2017. 126k miles. Total maintenance has been about $2k a year. Not cheap by any means but I still love this truck. I have learned a lot about wrenching! I have a baby now and as a family car it is good, though certainly not as practical as a minivan, but infinitely cooler. I stand by my earlier review.
Worth every penny
Pat Mancini,08/25/2002
Great SUV clean, turns heads, sexy look,fun to drive, very solid,everything a hummer offers but more practicle. 2003 comes with a great warranty and if still in doubt about british engineering get their extended warranty. Fuel economy sucks but if this is a major concern than buy a Honda.
Don't be fooled
Toyotas From Now On,02/24/2009
This was my first and last experience with Range Rover! If you want to throw your money away, this is your brand. Do your homework before you get caught in the hype of Range Rover. I've owned numerous SUV's (Mercedes, BMW, Land Cruiser etc.)and this brand is truly "tall hat-no cattle!" Never purchase this brand without a thorough pre-inspection by a certified Rover mechanic. Get to know him well because you will be helping put his kids through college! You've just met your new best friend. The ride quality and rugged good looks are the only redeeming characteristics that stands out to me. Toyota/Lexus is your stand-out best-choice every day of the week.
You gotta love this Rover...
atldane,04/22/2011
I know, I know...horrible reliability, very expensive, low mpg..but I love this vehicle. This is our third one, and this one I am going to keep. I have 130,000 miles on this Discovery, I am pouring money into it, but I love it. It was time to get something more reliable and better on gas, so I chose a new BMW 328i so I could keep the Rover. I now have a new car, but have my boy to take to the lake and use for rugged adventures. You know the saying "if it isn't leaking then it is empty" about Land Rovers. well it is true, true, true! But worth every penny...I really love this truck!!! Very Classic....
See all 149 reviews of the 2003 Land Rover Discovery
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2003 Land Rover Discovery
More About This Model

Many of my fellow auto cynics think Land Rover's Discovery is past its sell-by date. Despite its revised front and rear styling (now similar to the new Range Rover's), they point to the Disco's body-on-frame layout, solid front and rear axles and pushrod-operated V8 as proof of outdated technology.

Another perspective — though a little counter-intuitive — is that it is those very anachronisms that Land Rover fervently needs in order to retain its macho offroad image. The company's Freelander, for instance, is so thoroughly modern that it does not even have a low-speed transfer gear set, something dyed-in-the-mud offroaders deem absolutely necessary for proper bogging. Never mind that the little "sport-cute" is more than competent when the road gets soft and bumpy.

The recently released all-new Range Rover might represent more of a heresy for the wellies-and-L.L.-Bean crowd. All dressed up in modern sheetmetal, the '03 Range Rover sports a unibody frame, all-wheel independent suspension and a BMW-sourced engine. Never mind that it's more competent offroad than its predecessor, the new Range Rover's combination of high-tech and modern styling is enough to send country-squire wannabees searching for a time machine. So, until a new Defender comes to our shores (not likely before 2005), it is the Discovery that must satisfy the hoary old traditionalists of the English brand for whom '60s technology and '70s styling aren't anachronistic, but a warm, familiar security blanket.

The one thing both the cynics and traditionalists alike would agree upon, however, is how years of development by Land Rover have allowed evolution to triumph over dated engineering. Its engine, for instance, has been a staple of English motor cars for more than 30 years, and, before that, the aluminum-block V8 saw duty in various Buick and Oldsmobile sedans. Yet, in this latest guise, as a 4.6-liter, the aging powerplant does more than yeoman duty in the 4,619-pound Discovery.

Newly liberated from the previous-generation Range Rover, the 4.6-liter has 29 more horsepower than the 4.0-liter version that powered the '02 Disco. More important than the 217 hp, though, is the larger engine's 300 pound-feet of torque, which occur at a low 2,600 rpm.

Not only does the SUV accelerate far quicker (Land Rover says it can do 0 to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, versus 11.2 seconds for the outgoing model), but it also doesn't have to be driven as hard during normal acceleration. Below 4,000 rpm, the overhead-valve engine is every bit as quiet as a modern double overhead camshaft design — and just as smooth. In fact, the powertrain's major fault is a four-speed automatic tranny that can be a bit clunky and is occasionally reluctant to downshift when passing at highway speeds.

If the engine is surprising, then the suspension system is a revelation. Simply put, a body-on-frame chassis with big, heavy live axles at both ends has no right to behave this well. Normally, such a setup should result in a rough ride, tramping over washboard bumps and awkward handling.

In the new Discovery's case, there is still a hint of the system's comfort limitations, with a series of bumps confusing the heavy axles as to which direction they should be going. The right combination of bumps can also cause some skipping sideways and severe potholes can send a tremor through the entire vehicle. Overall, though, the ride is no worse than any number of other truck-based utes with supposedly superior independent front suspension.

But — and you have only to drive any pickup with a similar suspension to realize how big a but this is — the Discovery is actually one of the better-handling sport-utilities on the market. At the top end of the model lineup, there is Land Rover's Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE). Similar in operation to the much-ballyhooed active suspension that was banned in Formula One racing for being too much of an advantage for the richer teams, ACE was launched on the Discovery Series II in 1998. By alternately stiffening the appropriate sway bars, the active system greatly reduces body roll during hard cornering.

For 2003, Land Rover modified the damping rates and steering geometry, with the most noticeable difference being more precise steering and excellent feedback through the steering wheel. It is quite amazing how well the Disco can be put through corners, and I can think of a number of more modern SUVs that could not match its pace. However, the seemingly minor changes Land Rover made have had a more dramatic effect on the standard model than ACE-equipped versions. Previously, anyone purchasing a Discovery would be best served by opting for the ACE system, so great was its advantage over the standard system. For '03, this is no longer the case. While I still recommend the ACE package, it is not absolutely necessary, as the standard suspension copes just fine.

If the new Disco's performance is surprising, its interior accommodations are not. The cabin is familiar territory for long-time Discovery fans, albeit with much better fit and finish. The rear seats can be a little firm and their backs too upright. Access to the rear is also very tight, as the rear-door openings are very small — a result of the Discovery's short 100-inch wheelbase. The cargo area, however, is adequate, even allowing Land Rover to offer a third row of seats (although they are really only useful for pre-teens).

The Discovery's switchgear are most charitably described as quaint. The toggles for the windows are on the center console, located beyond the driver's easy reach. The buttons for the power-adjustable seats are on the sides of the same console and are finicky to operate. The dash is also busy and not as organized as the new Range Rover's. One improvement for 2003 is that Park Distance Control has now been made available for greater safety while parking.

The interior remains fairly attractive, though, at least if it is clothed in monochromatic black. The base S version's Duragrain seats are just as aesthetically pleasing as the real deal. And they don't make you as sweaty during hot weather while being just as easy to clean. In fact, the only reason I wouldn't definitely recommend the base S model over the more expensive SE and HSE is that the ACE suspension isn't available as an option; Land Rover requires you to spring for the two top-of-the-line models before making the active suspension available. If you don't need the ACE's increased cornering prowess, the S model offers excellent value.

The S model starts at $34,350, a $1,000 increase over the outgoing 4.0-liter's base model. That is a fairly modest sum considering Land Rover includes all scheduled maintenance, including oil changes, for the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty period. Even base models get four-wheel traction control, antilock brakes, dual-zone air conditioning and front airbags. On the downside, side airbags — neither front nor rear — are offered.

Move up to the $38,350 SE and you get real leather and burled wood trim, a premium 220-watt audio system, six-disc CD changer, dual power-operated sunroofs, 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/55R18 M+S radials (the standard items are 255/65R16s) and an integrated Class III tow-hitch receiver.

The top-of-the-line HSE retails for $40,350 and adds an even more powerful Harman-Kardon audio system, an eight-way power adjustable passenger seat (the standard item is six-way adjustable), Park Distance Control and a self-leveling suspension. The optional SE7 rear seat package can be added to any of the models for $1,000.

As with most Land Rover models, the real value is in the lower two iterations. In this case, those not needing the ACE suspension will get maximum value out of the base S model. Those opting for the more expensive SE might as well go whole hog and get the ACE system. In either case, you will get a surprisingly competent vehicle that rises above its humble underpinnings.

Used 2003 Land Rover Discovery Overview

The Used 2003 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV. Available styles include SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

