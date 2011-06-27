Vehicle overview

Authenticity is sought out these days, and few luxury SUVs are more authentic than the Land Rover LR4. Land Rover created its first SUV in 1948, the jungle-bashing Series I, and just a year later it created a leather-lined version. While it may not have been up to the modern-day LR4's standards (the heater was considered a luxury add-on), the die was cast. To this day, Land Rovers give their occupants the ability to traverse third-world terrain in first-world comfort.

The LR4 (known as the Discovery in other markets) continues to be a key player for the brand, with seating for up to seven adults and a powerful supercharged V6 engine. And while Land Rover's Range Rover line may occupy a higher price bracket, the LR4 gives away nothing in terms of amenities, with a high-end interior swathed in rich materials.

While we find the LR4 incredibly appealing, potential buyers should ask themselves if they really need the back-country capability. The LR4's off-road ability comes courtesy of hard-core hardware, and all that equipment adds up to some serious heft. The LR4 weighs nearly 3 tons, a good thousand pounds more than a seven-seat Ford Explorer, and despite the valiant efforts of the supercharged V6 engine (which is more fuel-efficient than the V8 formerly found under the LR4's hood), that heft takes a toll on gas mileage, acceleration and on-pavement maneuverability.

There are plenty of three-row SUVs that are just as posh and less ponderous. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is the first to spring to mind, though it is more expensive. One should also consider the Acura MDX and the Infiniti QX60. They have less interior room but boast a significantly lower price. If off-road chops are what you really need, the Lexus GX 460 and Land Rover's own Range Rover Sport are good alternatives, though they are more cramped inside. But if what you really need is a spacious high-lux SUV that can crawl through terrain that it would be difficult to walk over — and really, who isn't looking for that? — then the Land Rover LR4 is the real deal.