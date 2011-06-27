  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR4
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover LR4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2015 Land Rover LR4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent off-road capability
  • beautiful interior design with high-quality materials
  • spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area.
  • Excessive weight hampers fuel economy
  • mediocre on-road handling.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Land Rover LR4 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$24,790 - $29,990
Used LR4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not without faults, the 2015 Land Rover LR4 is a solid choice for a luxury SUV, offering the expected off-road chops along with a top-notch interior and a somewhat more fuel-efficient standard supercharged V6.

Vehicle overview

It seems like the premium SUV market is getting more crowded by the day, but probably no brand has more credibility than Land Rover for combining luxury with genuine ground-crunching capability. Even with the growing number of choices, the Land Rover LR4 has long been a very likable choice for a luxury SUV as it's equally capable of pulling off carpool duty, a night at the opera or climbing a snow-covered trail to that getaway cabin.

This pleasingly wide range of versatility is a result of its available three-row seating (that provides for up to seven adults), serious off-roading hardware and a powerful supercharged V6 that makes the LR4 at least a little more mindful of fuel consumption than previous V8-powered versions. The 2015 LR4 also continues to give up nothing as a pure luxury vehicle. The cabin shows off Land Rover's unmistakable design flair and is swathed in rich materials, while recent upgrades to its electronics made available some of the convenience and safety features expected in this price range.

As appealing as the LR4 is, however, it's important to ponder how much you really need its formidable off-road capability. It's a big reason why the LR4 weighs nearly 3 tons, resulting in certain compromises in the areas of on-pavement maneuverability, performance and fuel economy.

As such, there are a number of outstanding three-row crossovers that you might find just as luxurious and better everyday on-pavement companions. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is perhaps its closest competitor and comes closest to the LR4 in terms of third-row space, but it is more expensive. The Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60 are smaller and have more restrictive third rows, but are loaded with technology and are comparative bargains in this class.

If you are mainly interested in the LR4 for its rugged credentials, alternatives include the Lexus GX 460 and Land Rover's own Range Rover Sport, which is better on-road but still capable of venturing off the beaten path. Just don't expect the same sort of passenger space. None of these, however, blend luxury, practicality and hard-core trail capability quite as well as the 2015 Land Rover LR4.

2015 Land Rover LR4 models

The 2015 Land Rover LR4 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in three trims: base, HSE and HSE Lux. Five-passenger seating is standard, but third-row seats are available.

There's an extensive list of standard features for the 2015 LR4: 19-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive air suspension, front and rear foglights, automatic wipers, side steps, heated exterior mirrors, a power front sunroof, fixed rear "Alpine" sunroof, rear privacy glass and rear parking sensors. Moving inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an 11-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The 7 Seat Comfort package adds rear climate controls and ducts, and a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat that includes extra map lights and an extension of the side curtain airbags.

Going to the LR4 HSE brings different 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system, voice controls and the 7 Seat Comfort package. The Climate Comfort option package, available on both the base and HSE trims, bundles a heated windshield, heated windshield washer jets, heated front and second-row seats and a heated steering wheel.

At the top of the LR4 food chain is HSE Lux, which incorporates all of the previous equipment and adds unique 19-inch alloy wheels, upgraded leather upholstery and trim, a driver seat with power-adjustable side bolsters, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, a center console cooler box and an upgraded 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system (available separately on the HSE).

Options on the HSE and HSE Lux include adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat entertainment system and the Vision Assist package, which adds adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree-view camera system and a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

Options available on all models include special 20-inch wheel designs, smartphone apps and a Heavy-Duty package that includes a two-speed transfer case for the all-wheel-drive system, a locking rear differential and a full-size spare tire. The Black Design package consists of blacked-out exterior trim and black 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels.

2015 Highlights

After some major changes last year, the 2015 LR4 gets mostly incremental improvements for 2015: Side steps are now standard, while adaptive cruise control, a suite of smartphone apps and a wood-and-leather steering wheel are added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Land Rover LR4 is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also standard is an auto stop-start function that shuts down the engine to conserve fuel when you're stopped in traffic. In Edmunds testing, the LR4 accelerated to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is an average time for its class.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 2015 LR4 at just 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway), figures that are a little lower than average for this class, although generally the same as competitors' V8 models with similar horsepower. Properly equipped, the LR4 can tow a healthy 7,700 pounds.

Full-time four-wheel drive is standard for all LR4s, employing a single-speed transfer case that's more efficient in everyday driving. The LR4's traditional two-speed transfer case, which offers low-range gearing and a locking rear differential, is still available as part of the Heavy Duty option package for those who plan to partake in particularly challenging off-road driving.

Either AWD system is governed by the Terrain Response driver control that helps optimize operation via a center-console-mounted knob that allows you to toggle among four standard settings (general, grass/gravel/snow, sand and mud/ruts). Models equipped with the two-speed transfer case also get a fifth "rock crawl" setting.

Each of these modes alters engine, transmission and suspension calibrations to allow the LR4 to tackle a wide variety of terrain. The LR4's electronically controlled air suspension also helps in this regard, with settings ranging from a lowered height that enables easy entry and exit to a fully raised position that maximizes ground clearance on particularly gnarly stretches of trail.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Land Rover LR4 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist), hill-descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Passive safety measures include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that extend to cover the third-row seat on models so equipped. A blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert system and a 360-degree parking camera are optional, as is adaptive cruise control that will not fully brake the LR4 to a stop but will initiate braking if the system determines closing speeds are unsafe.

In Edmunds brake testing, the LR4 consistently came to a stop in 123 feet from 60 mph, which is a good result for an SUV of this size. Though there was significant nosedive, it remained controllable and composed.

Driving

The 2015 Land Rover LR4 is a heavy vehicle that seldom permits you to fully forget its mass, but the 340 hp from the smooth but snarly supercharged V6 holds its own. The engine has fine responses, and the superb shifting from the eight-speed automatic transmission always has power at the ready for most situations -- something you expect from a premium vehicle.

The adjustable air suspension rounds off the corners of even the nastiest bumps and potholes and does its best to keep the body fairly level during cornering, despite its high center of gravity. The stability control intervenes long before drivers come close to finding the LR4's handling limitations, but it's a gentle intervention that keeps the vehicle on its intended path.

Naturally, the Land Rover LR4 really shines brightest after you've left the civilized world far behind, thanks to its sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Equipped with the optional low-range transfer case and locking rear differential, this luxury SUV will handle the wilds of Namibia as easily as it does the parking lot at Nordstrom.

Interior

Cool and austere, the 2015 LR4's interior is almost Scandinavian in its melding of simple design and shapes and high-quality materials. This isn't the interior you want if you like to wow the neighbors with buttons and gadgets; everything in the LR4's cabin is subdued and exceptional in its effort to avoid distraction while maximizing functionality.

Not that there's not a little bit of gee-whiz. The interior's signature feature is the polished rotary knob for the transmission that automatically rises from the center console when you first enter. It's the highlight of a center section dominated by simple round knobs to manage the infotainment and climate control, all of which support the overall minimalist cabin motif.

The LR4's touchscreen and optional navigation system work adequately, but compared with the newer electronics interfaces found in various competitors, the setup is a little dated, with slower response times and less streamlined menu structures. Nor will you find the touchscreen's total surface area on par with the almost shockingly large screens working their way into luxury vehicles.

For most, one of the LR4's prime interior treats will be the exceptionally upright position of the front seats. You sit regally upright without the need to extend your legs forward, and it highlights the outstanding headroom provided by the LR4's tall roof line, as well as the good sight lines through the upright windshield and large side windows, including novel rear "Alpine roof" skylights that bring in more daylight for those in the backseats.

Folding the adult-friendly third-row seat takes a little practice to deploy or stow quickly, but once down, there's a spacious 42 cubic feet left behind. Folding both rear rows down yields a generous 90 cubic feet, while there is a typically small 10 cubic feet with all rows in place. Whether for cargo or passengers, selecting the "Access" ride height drops the body down for easier loading and entry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Land Rover LR4.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(33%)
3.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car if you like high pitch whistles
J. Miller,08/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I bought a 2015 LR4 in March, and thought I would share some information with prospective buyers. Land Rover USA has admitted that their is a problem in the air conditioning system of the 2015 LR4s, a problem that causes a high pitched whistle to be emitted from the dashboard area whenever the air conditioner is on (as it often is if you live in texas). Land Rover says this is a "characteristic" of the 2015 LR4s, and have offered no fix for the problem. If you are considering purchasing an LR4, I would seriously reconsider, until Land Rover has a fix for this issue. Though the dealership has tried, they have been unable to fix the problem, and my car has spent over 40 days in the shop since I purchased it. Update: car was in shop 100 days in 2 years and I had to hire a lawyer in order to have car declared a lemon. I will never drive a Land Rover again, and I highly recommend no on else drive one either. LR was terrible to deal with, was not concerned about me as an owner.
Everything I expected and then some
Tom Henry,03/07/2019
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I am always hesitant to write or, for that matter, give to much credence to reviews as they are based, primarily, on a single encounter with something. Rarely, does any reviewer have the luxury of "testing" multiple models of anything to be able to give a fair review of the overall product. So here is my, singular in scope, review of my 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE. First off, are you freaking kidding me!!! It's a Land Rover and deserves all the cache' associated with the name. My LR4 is built like a tank and sports similar gas mileage as it thirsts for nothing but premium grade fuel, and upkeep can be a bit pricey. So what! I knew that going in. It's huge and boxy, but I never lose it in any parking lot, as it stands out among the herd in its distinctive look and imposing height. The interior is plush, sophisticated, understated, roomy, and never fails to impress any who have the opportunity to enjoy its spaciousness, even in the third row seats. Fold the rear two seat rows down and the cargo capacity is phenomenal. I was able to put a 65" flat screen TV, in the box, lying flat in the back and still had room. From the driver's perspective, you ride high in the saddle with a panoramic view of the world outside. I have never experienced this in any other vehicle and it is most welcome whether navigating the insanity known as Chicago congestion or the wild country where roads no longer exist. Not sure what everyone else has experienced, but in my opinion the only conveyance more sure-footed off road, regardless of terrain, is a Mountain Goat. Is the navigation system slow and cumbersome? Yep! But, I usually know where I'm heading and have plotted my trip before leaving and.....can read a map if necessary! One feature I cannot speak highly enough of is the Meridian stereo system. I was lucky enough to get the top of the line and is CRANKS!. Everything from Mozart to The Ramones clean, undistorted and loud. I am truly sorry for those who have had a less than favorable experience with their Land Rover, but after all it is a machine and nothing is perfect every time. For me, I wanted a Land Rover since I was 10 years old and watched Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom seeing a Rhinoceros slam into the side of one and it drove away. Took me 45 more years to get one, but it was more than worth the wait and is everything I expected and then some!!!
2nd Land Rover
Lmahler,09/02/2015
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
We are a household right now with one and another soon-to-be teen driver. I have had a LR3 since 2006. In my mind as a mom it was known as "the mobile command center". With 5 seats in the back I could rescue kids at school from the school bus to become "the Cool Bus". Fast forward to high school. We were in the market for a used car in a house with two teen drivers. My husband looked up my 2006 LR3 in the Kelly Blue book to find out it was worth about $10-12,000. I thought "why are we lookig for a decent used car for under $20K when there was fantastic one sitting right in our driveway?" I had one incident right off the bat with my LR3 with the power steering going out on our first road trip. LR took care of it right away, including the towing. From then on out I had no problems with my car-I loved Land Rover. I came to the conclusion "why doesn't mom get a new car and let the teens drive my old tank of a car? " After building the LR4 online at the medium range with all the features we wanted, I tried out the same package at the Lux model range, only to go up $2000. I really didn't want the Lux for some reason but LOVE it and now have had it for 3 months. Reading the other reviews, I have a few concerns/complaints. The weird whistling noise that to me sounds like it is coming from the stereo system was very prevolent in the first few weeks seems to have disappeared (fingers crossed) because it's annoying. The navigation system is really clunky, this is hands down my biggest question of "what were they thinking?". If you are entering an address you need to start from the bottom of the menu. The keyboard is set-up in alphabetical order which is so counterintuative, who types like that??-NO ONE, LAND ROVER. And who in the world at LR said "yeah, this is great, let's go with it.". As you are typing in letters the keyboard/screen goes dark for a second or so before the next avilable group of letters is availble, which is so slow!! The last time I used it my daughter and I were instructed to get off at an exit, we were now facing a traffic circle. The Nav system was silent for awhile while we drove in circles, then it instructed us to turn right on a street number that was not even on that traffic circle, it was just silent. We were so frustrated that we pulled into a gas staion, turned off the car, restarted it and reentered our destination. In the mean time we pulled out our Iphones to to direct us and it sent us on a totally different and better direction than the LR nav system. We were lucky enough to have been in Europe this summer and staying at a hotel that had gorgeous BMW loner cars. There is no comparing the BMW nav system (which was all in German) to Land Rover's. BMW's was fast and sleek compared to Land Rover-I hate saying that because I really love my Land Rovers!! If we didn't have teen drivers I would still be driving my LR3-I loved it. I LOVE my LR4, I find myself feeling like a newly licsensed 16 year old driver looking for a reason to drive my new car. I am so lucky to drive a car like this and my dealership in Portland, Oregon, Rasmussen Land Rover have taken amazing care of me. They were an enormous part of why I bought a second Land Rover and why I will probably buy a third one day.
Run Don’t Walk From This Brand
Lynn,07/19/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Worst car I have ever owned. Most expensive to own with out of pocket expenses ( on a lease), worst dealer support. I had the engine go at 19,000 miles. Left me stranded two hours from my house. Waited for ever for the right tow truck because the dial shifter won’t move if the car is dead. Took them a month to find out the engine was leaking oil onto the alternator. Eco Start worked for the first 5,000 miles than stop working. They fixed it when they fixed the engine and the car would randomly shut off when you stopped for a traffic light for example. They refused to pay for a rent a car until I went to corporate and because I was over 80 miles from my house they payed because it was trip abatement but told me they would of not payed otherwise. Dealer never returned my calls. I had to stalk them to get any updates. They treated me like pond scum. The dealer also told me to drive it the 80 plus miles home with the engine leaking once they fixed the alternator and put in a new battery I refused because they would of never paid for any additional repairs if something else would of happened. Tire light was always on when there was no tire issues. The car had low miles and was never driven off road and had two sets of breaks, two sets of tires, new struts, the parking break system failed because the parking break is in the center counsel under the cup holders and got moisture in it some how. That was 5 k. The dealer only paid for engine all the other items were considered normal wear. Thats after they have had the car for 3 days. I get the breaks and tires but struts on a car with 25,000 miles. Also, the car was sitting in my driveway and all the coolant spilled out of it. no warning, no light on. navigation, dont bother. worthless. usb ports are in the glove box, which if you are driving puts them on the opposite side of the car with no where to put your phone. Sirius Radio would drop out and random points and so would my cell phone I just thought it was a Sirius and a cell phone issue but I actually own a honda now and it never does that in the same areas with the same cell and Sirius. No apple car play , but when you play the music from your cell phone it would not move forward to next song Random interior plastic pieces would fall off. Valet key is like a barbie butter knife and try as you might you can’t ignore the horrible gas mileage. Ride was great. Everytime you turn on the car your heart drops because half the time there is a warning light. Even if it is door open you are still alarmed because you are so used to seeing warning lights on in this car. Also, you have to always think of wear to park it because of the height
See all 6 reviews of the 2015 Land Rover LR4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 features & specs
More about the 2015 Land Rover LR4

Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 Overview

The Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 is offered in the following submodels: LR4 SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Land Rover LR4?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE is priced between $24,790 and$29,990 with odometer readings between 51614 and86885 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Land Rover LR4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Land Rover LR4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 LR4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,790 and mileage as low as 51614 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Land Rover LR4.

Can't find a used 2015 Land Rover LR4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,546.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR4 for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,581.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Land Rover LR4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR4 lease specials

Related Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles