Consumer Rating
(61)
2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road ability, unique design, advanced handling features.
  • Difficult entry and egress, quirky ergonomics, not much cargo space, poor gas mileage from underpowered V8.
List Price Estimate
$845 - $1,467
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two reasons to buy this truck: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, buy a different SUV.

Vehicle overview

Like the Land Rovers of yesteryear, the current Discovery Series II exhibits excellent off-road prowess and distinctive, hardy styling. But it also utilizes advanced performance features that promise a more capable on-road driving experience. The success of Lincoln's Navigator and Lexus' LX 470 has convinced Land Rover to create a kinder, gentler SUV.

Land Rover's Discovery was originally created to fill the niche Land Rover saw between the rugged, utilitarian Land Rover Defender and the plush yet thoroughly capable Land Rover Range Rover. It has been Land Rover's best-selling model in the United States, a trend that should continue for 2001.

Land Rover has improved the Discovery Series II range for 2001 by introducing three new trim levels to the model lineup -- SD, LE and SE. The trims are similar, with differences based mainly on the type of interior materials used. SE models get a standard 220-watt, 10-channel premium audio system, HomeLink and an Integral Class III trailer tow hitch receiver. All models can be had with the optional rear-seat package that adds forward-facing third-row seats, a Self-Leveling Suspension (SLS) and a hydraulic rear step.

The SE is the only Discovery Series II model that can be equipped with Active Cornering Enhancement, a hydraulic system that reduces vehicle body lean during cornering. All models come with Hill Descent Control, a driver-activated feature which supplements traditional braking when descending steep, slippery slopes in extreme conditions. Other features include a self-leveling suspension, traction control and electronic brake distribution.

Land Rover products are known for their rugged nature, and the Discovery Series II is no exception. Taken off the beaten path, the Disco takes on difficult terrain with ease. Every model features permanent four-wheel drive and a standard adaptive automatic transmission that adjusts to different driving styles. Beneath the vehicle's hood is a 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 188 horsepower and 250 foot-pounds of torque. We'd appreciate more power, especially since new 240-horsepower V6-equipped models like the Nissan Pathfinder and Acura MDX put the Land Rover's eight cylinders to shame.

Inside the Series II, both front and backseat passengers sit high for a superior view. Headroom and legroom aren't an issue (cavernous doesn't begin to describe the overhead space), but hip and shoulder room are very tight. Entry and exit is also problematic. The quality of interior materials is quite good, though better build quality can be found on other high-end SUVs like the BMW X5.

Legendary off-road capabilities and a high level of luxury are the Discovery Series II's best points. If Land Rover could iron out the ergonomic and build quality issues, plus give the Discovery Series II some more shoulder room, wider door openings, and increased horsepower, they'd have a candidate for best small SUV status. Until then, the Discovery is an expensive and quirky SUV with an interior design that falls short of its exterior demeanor and overall capabilities.

2001 Highlights

Land Rover introduces three new trim levels to the Discovery Series II lineup -- SD, LE and SE. New paint options are Oslo Blue and Bonatti Gray.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II.

5(26%)
4(39%)
3(25%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
3.8
61 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I liked it..
mylandy,12/31/2010
I loved it... I would say it was in the shop twice a year for something, but I loved it until it, quite literally burst into flames after getting stuck in a snow drift. Apparently there was a recall for the same symptoms but didnt apply to mine. Have to say that the lady at land rover was very polite and wished me a 'better day' but I am more than marginally concerned at the complete lack of concern shown by land rover.
I must have the best Disco
aerialhunter,02/24/2013
I have 190k on my Disco2 and other than normal maintenance issues this vehicle is great. It is my daily driver at 60 miles/day. It does terrific in snow and ice from a driving perspective with the exception of stopping....This beast goes anywhere. For those of you that are mechanically inclined, once you get below the skin, you'll appreciate the "beefiness" of the materials used and the quality of the bolts/fasteners. It is built like a machine. Don't know why so many people dislike this vehicle, but mine is great.
For what its worth
Blake,12/14/2009
Bought this truck from my uncle's dealership in Oklahoma while living out west of Phoenix Arizona. Did environmental work on an abandoned gold mine and wanted a truck to hold all my gear and make the experience fun. The truck is a beast when it comes to repairs, but nothing can match the unique style and upgrade abilities of a Land Rover. I have suspension work, racks, tires, and a whole list of additional upgrades. "Stella" might be a pain sometimes, but she gets the job done when I need her to. I live in a cabin in the woods of North Texas now and couldn't imagine not having my Rover. I am welding a new bumper for her right now. I'll drive her till she dies, then throw in a diesel!
My favorite truck
jacquesh,01/27/2012
I've owned this truck since new. My only regret is the resale value is poor, I'm only selling mine to get a newer RangeRover The 2001 Disco is at an great buy, provided you do your homework. The price is low because dealer service and parts are expensive, and everthing about the thing is complicated so you need a good mechanic. Be sure you get detailed service records to be sure it is in good shape. There are things that go wrong with any old SUV, like main seals and head gasket and tranny, good maint is the key to avoid these. Take care to check the Disco drivetrain to be sure it isn't ready to go. If you choose well you will get the best 4x4 ever for a great price.
See all 61 reviews of the 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II

Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II Overview

The Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Series II SUV. Available styles include SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A), SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A), and LE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A).

