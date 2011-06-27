  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR3
  4. Used 2008 Land Rover LR3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2008 Land Rover LR3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Advanced suspension is well-suited for both on-road cruising and off-road treks, comfortable and well-appointed interior.
  • Excessive weight stunts performance, complicated audio and climate controls, spotty build quality and reliability.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Land Rover LR3 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$8,995
Used LR3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not as ideal for daily on-road use as some other luxury SUVs, the 2008 Land Rover LR3 offers go-anywhere versatility, loads of luxury and a pedigreed nameplate.

Vehicle overview

In the beginning there were Jeep and Land Rover. After World War II, the chief designer of British carmaker Rover was so impressed with a war surplus Jeep he purchased that he designed his own four-wheel-drive vehicle, which eventually inspired the first Land Rovers. From Kent and Kenya to Colorado and Calcutta, Land Rovers would become the go-to vehicle the world over for adventures taken off the safe confines of pavement. The 2008 Land Rover LR3 embodies this legacy and adds the luxury niceties expected by today's SUV buyers. These consumers aren't looking at the LR3 as a means of taking on off-road extremes but as everyday family transportation.

In that regard, the LR3 delivers with standard seven-passenger capacity and three spacious seating rows arranged in "stadium" format to give its occupants a clear view of whatever lies ahead. The standard dual sunroofs also give them a clear view of whatever lies above. For those in frequent need of big-time stuff-hauling capacity, the LR3's high roof and fold-absolutely-flat rear seats provide a tremendously useful cargo area.

As a luxury vehicle, the LR3 provides the sort of features we expect from this competitive segment. However, the interior quality lags behind vehicles like the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GL450, with a few low-budget plastics and an overall design that's more in line with Land Rover's rugged history than its luxury one. Also, our long-term test of an LR3 generally confirmed the brand's reputation for spotty quality and reliability. Consumers who buy the LR3 shouldn't be surprised if they end up on a first-name basis with their Land Rover service writer.

While the 2008 Land Rover LR3 may not be a perfectly refined luxury family hauler like a Q7, Volvo XC90 or Acura MDX, it offers an unparalleled rugged image and serious off-road capabilities to back it up. If dirt roads, rutted trails and all-terrain adventures are frequent destinations for your family, it's hard to think of an SUV better-suited for the task than the Land Rover LR3.

2008 Land Rover LR3 models

The 2008 Land Rover LR3 is a midsize SUV capable of seating seven passengers. It is offered in two trim levels: SE and HSE. The SE comes standard with 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, three seating rows, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt (but not telescoping) steering wheel, a power tilt-and-slide front sunroof, a fixed rear sunroof and a nine-speaker stereo with in-dash CD changer and auxiliary audio jack. Options on the SE include bi-xenon headlights, front parking sensors, voice-activated trip computer, Bluetooth, a center console cooler box and a DVD-based navigation system that has mapping capability for both on- and off-road.

These items come standard on the HSE, which further adds 19-inch wheels, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system and a power-tilt steering wheel. The HSE's Luxury package adds higher-grade leather upholstery and adaptive headlights, as well as the contents of the Cold Climate package (front and rear heated seats, heated windshield washer jets and a heated windshield). The Cold Climate group is available as a stand-alone item on both trim levels. Satellite radio is a stand-alone option on both LR3 models, as is the Heavy Duty Package, which provides a locking rear differential and a full-size spare tire.

2008 Highlights

The overwhelmed V6 engine has been dropped, leaving the 4.4-liter V8 as the 2008 Land Rover LR3's only available engine. An eight-way power passenger seat is now standard on both LR3 trims, while the HSE trim gains a standard power-adjustable tilt steering wheel with memory. The HSE's optional Luxury package now includes special upgraded leather upholstery.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 LR3 is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Using a rotary knob, the driver can select one of five settings (general, snow-grass-gravel, mud and ruts, sand, and rock crawl) that optimizes everything for the conditions at hand, from throttle response to the differentials. The LR3 also features a fully independent suspension, which utilizes electronically controlled air springs to automatically adapt to virtually any terrain or off-road challenge. When properly equipped, the LR3 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Safety features on the 2008 Land Rover LR3 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control with rollover mitigation technology, hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and three-row head curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are included on all LR3s, while front bumper sensors are standard on the HSE and optional on the SE. Adaptive headlights, which "look" around corners and adjust up and down to counter the effects of hard braking, are also available.

Driving

Even with 300 hp on tap, the hefty Land Rover LR3 is no rocket, especially when carrying a full load of passengers. Thanks to solid performance from the six-speed transmission, though, there is always adequate power available underfoot. Communicative feedback from the steering lends the Rover a crisp feel behind the wheel, and a tight turning radius makes it fairly maneuverable in parking lots. However, the vehicle's high center of gravity gives it a somewhat tippy feel when negotiating corners. The advanced suspension makes for a comfortable ride on the highway, though. With the sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, there's also plenty of traction if you ever feel the need to go exploring off-road.

Interior

Land Rover has a style all its own and it's on display inside the LR3. Although filled with luxury features, there's a general rough-and-tumble ambience that's been passed down through decades of adventure-seeking Land Rovers. The center stack is awash with black buttons and knobs, resembling some sort of navigational control panel from a yacht. That's not necessarily a good thing, though, as simple operations can be a little confusing. Also, our testing experiences have shown that build quality isn't universally solid. In terms of everyday usability, the LR3 shines, with fold-flat second- and third-row seats, and a vast cargo space with a maximum of 90 available cubic feet. A commanding driving position and elevated "stadium" seating give the driver and passengers a clear view of the road (or trail) ahead.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Land Rover LR3.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV
fallout79,05/24/2014
V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I had always considered a Land Rover but been scared of the reliabilty. I finally went for a test drive and realized just how good this vehicle is. In terms of design, comfort, style, and capability there simply is not another vehicle that comes close. I bought an 08 with 70k on it and got an awesome deal. It had a full service history and was in mint condition. I drive it all day for business in the week and get around 18mpg. At the weekend I can load it up for weekend trips to the mountains and go on offroad trails that are extremely challenging. Othertimes I tow our 25' boat with ease. I'm at 90k with no problems. I have it regularly serviced by the LR dealer who are great. Best SUV! Edmunds asked for an update so here it is: Now at 124k miles with no problems. Great car. Still looks awesome even though it's 8 years old. Hauls, tows, goes offroad anywhere you want to go. Found another place to service it closer than the LR dealer. Haven't had any issues - everything works great as it should. I have no complaints about this vehicle. It has been awesome. Another update: 145k on the clock - no issues at all. Still love this car. Want a new one because they are shiny but can't justify it with this still looking and running great. It is a great ride on the highway, and does anything you ever want to do offroad. Also tows our camper and boat anywhere, anytime. I strongly recommend this vehicle. I keep waiting for something to go wrong, but nothing has. Even the seats still look brand new which is pretty amazing with 145k!
Not your average SUV
maddog72,06/27/2012
This is my second LR3 have over 150,000 miles of driving in both. Present 2008 has 63,000 miles. I have extensive driving experiance in all types of vehicles from H1 Hummers to Toyota Prius. Land Rover LR3 is not for everyone, if trips to the mall or shopping is all you do get a mini van. My LR3 is used 60/40 60 % on road 40% off road. It is the only vehicle that you can drive down the interstate at 70 mph and then go off-road and back on the interstate and do so with the easiest driver input. This is a truck, it is big, heavy to get good gas mileage you have to drive it like you want good gas mileage. I average 18 mpg with highs of 21 mpg on trips in flat country. Off road this is a tool
Sexiest Road Beast with a Soul
Rocky Mountain Roving,07/17/2015
V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
This is not just a soccer parent/mall tripping machine. It's not for lead foots who increase speed heading into a turn. This is an adventure hungry, behemoth of a truck, with the DNA to clean up seamlessly for a refined night on the town. The LR3 is heavy...heavier than the average family adventure car on the road. It's 2.5 tons of highly engineered assemblies fitting and working together, with sensors to monitor every lean, pull, push, and bump, all fitting into a sturdy, tank-like structure. There are about 3 miles of wire linking sensors to computer. And if the factory has a computer update, it's best to plug in at the shop and get the system updgraded. An upgrade might reboot sensors to communicate more accurately for better driving experience. This is not the kind of car for the kind of owner who takes maintenance lightly. If you've ever let your car tell YOU when it needs its maintenance service, then this may not be a good match. Once you've gone that far, there may (or may not) be other related issues effected. Driving it is fun, responsible ownership is keeps the apprehension for reliability down. Because she's an overly engineered wonder, diagnostics, repair, and maintenance are an involved commitment; read...$$$. But these can be a minor issue if you look at the big picture: You're an ordinary Joe who can reach EXTRAordinary locations with a stock Rover. And stock means leather seats, great sound system, amazing all-terain-response capabilities for height adjustment, clearance, big windows for easy viewing, and an option for 3rd row that capably seats adults. You can have an all-adult, off-roading excursion. The cabin is quiet enough for civilized conversations. And the views and experience are only as limited as your fear of the unknown. And she can cross a body of water to a depth of the top of the doors with a snorkel...holy bagumba!!! Did you know you can mod a tent to the top of your Rover? I can head down the highway on a road trip at a comfortable 70 mph, turn onto a rough road for a harrowing climb over a pass, and then ease myself down back to pavement without ever having to worry about ability. (Note: always try to travel the rougher passes with friends; they can hop out and spot you through your next move if the road is full of questionable obstacles or too narrow). If you need to clean up for a special event, you're in luck: the Rover exudes an elegance that no other 4x4 has. Easily transform her into your personal, high-end private car for a night on the town, or even executive-toting, car-pooling daily driver. No trip is too big or too small. The key is to play up the variety. Being able to drive a new Rover off the lot has built-in peace of mind with the extensive warranties. Buying a used on will require a great deal of leg work to make sure the truck you want has been lovingly cared for. Don't let the city/hwy mileage scare you. Always know that it's a combination of factors: type of tire, breaking and speeding habits, city vs. hwy driving, etc.
This is what a proper suv should be
discovery3,04/08/2015
V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
Where to start??? I have 2008 discovery3/lr3 with the luxury, cold weather, and heavy duty package with front parking sensors And rear entertainment center. Best car I have ever owned!!! And I have owned alot, 15+ since I was 18. This one is staying around for a while. There is nothing it can't do.. well everything except gas mileage. It is quite thirsty guzzling down premium petrol.
See all 19 reviews of the 2008 Land Rover LR3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 features & specs
More about the 2008 Land Rover LR3

Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 Overview

The Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 is offered in the following submodels: LR3 SUV. Available styles include V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and V8 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Land Rover LR3?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 144613 and144613 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Land Rover LR3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Land Rover LR3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 LR3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 144613 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Land Rover LR3.

Can't find a used 2008 Land Rover LR3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,937.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,089.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,253.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Land Rover LR3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR3 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles