Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 for Sale Near Me
14 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 225,798 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,199
- 79,887 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
- 105,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,850
- 144,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 146,473 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,950
- 136,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 123,755 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800
- 74,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 122,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 146,284 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,990
- 149,052 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,888
- 111,633 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 137,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,575
- 127,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,889
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR3 searches:
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR3
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR3
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.719 Reviews
Report abuse
fallout79,05/24/2014
V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I had always considered a Land Rover but been scared of the reliabilty. I finally went for a test drive and realized just how good this vehicle is. In terms of design, comfort, style, and capability there simply is not another vehicle that comes close. I bought an 08 with 70k on it and got an awesome deal. It had a full service history and was in mint condition. I drive it all day for business in the week and get around 18mpg. At the weekend I can load it up for weekend trips to the mountains and go on offroad trails that are extremely challenging. Othertimes I tow our 25' boat with ease. I'm at 90k with no problems. I have it regularly serviced by the LR dealer who are great. Best SUV! Edmunds asked for an update so here it is: Now at 124k miles with no problems. Great car. Still looks awesome even though it's 8 years old. Hauls, tows, goes offroad anywhere you want to go. Found another place to service it closer than the LR dealer. Haven't had any issues - everything works great as it should. I have no complaints about this vehicle. It has been awesome. Another update: 145k on the clock - no issues at all. Still love this car. Want a new one because they are shiny but can't justify it with this still looking and running great. It is a great ride on the highway, and does anything you ever want to do offroad. Also tows our camper and boat anywhere, anytime. I strongly recommend this vehicle. I keep waiting for something to go wrong, but nothing has. Even the seats still look brand new which is pretty amazing with 145k!
Related Land Rover LR3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Indianapolis IN
- Used Land Rover Defender Philadelphia PA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Newport News VA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fresno CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Charleston WV
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Colorado Springs CO
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Erie PA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Topeka KS
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fontana CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017 Paterson NJ
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Long Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News