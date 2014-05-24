Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 for Sale Near Me

I had always considered a Land Rover but been scared of the reliabilty. I finally went for a test drive and realized just how good this vehicle is. In terms of design, comfort, style, and capability there simply is not another vehicle that comes close. I bought an 08 with 70k on it and got an awesome deal. It had a full service history and was in mint condition. I drive it all day for business in the week and get around 18mpg. At the weekend I can load it up for weekend trips to the mountains and go on offroad trails that are extremely challenging. Othertimes I tow our 25' boat with ease. I'm at 90k with no problems. I have it regularly serviced by the LR dealer who are great. Best SUV! Edmunds asked for an update so here it is: Now at 124k miles with no problems. Great car. Still looks awesome even though it's 8 years old. Hauls, tows, goes offroad anywhere you want to go. Found another place to service it closer than the LR dealer. Haven't had any issues - everything works great as it should. I have no complaints about this vehicle. It has been awesome. Another update: 145k on the clock - no issues at all. Still love this car. Want a new one because they are shiny but can't justify it with this still looking and running great. It is a great ride on the highway, and does anything you ever want to do offroad. Also tows our camper and boat anywhere, anytime. I strongly recommend this vehicle. I keep waiting for something to go wrong, but nothing has. Even the seats still look brand new which is pretty amazing with 145k!

