Vehicle overview

Rugged off-road prowess mixed with impeccable English luxury is a hallmark of the Land Rover brand. As the company's mid-pack model, the 2012 Land Rover LR4 is a fine example of this "go anywhere in style" aspect. For the rare individual who requires these attributes, the LR4 is one of only a few choices.

When it comes to off-road credentials, the LR4 is certainly a stout performer. Power from its 5.0-liter V8 is plentiful, while features like its Terrain Response System, Hill Descent Control and available locking rear differential ensure that even novice trail hounds can navigate with confidence. The LR4 is also well suited to duties closer to civilization, with a roomy cabin that makes liberal use of top-notch materials.

The real decision when considering a 2012 Land Rover LR4 is whether or not you really need all of the aforementioned off-road capabilities, because these attributes do come with some drawbacks. Fuel economy suffers, as does its road-holding confidence when the street curves. We'd also be remiss to leave out Land Rover's historical reputation for spotty reliability.

Buyers who don't need the LR4's formidable off-road chops or eight cylinders might consider the BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. Alternately, you could look at the smaller and less expensive Jeep Grand Cherokee or more reliable Lexus GX 460. But for those seeking a powerful and well-appointed SUV capable of inciting a measure of boulevard envy and handling occasional -- or even regular -- backwoods adventures, the Land Rover LR4 won't disappoint.