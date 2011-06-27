1995 Land Rover Discovery Review
Other years
1995 Highlights
Introduced as a late-1994 model-year vehicle, the Discovery continues into its second year unchanged.
never again,09/14/2008
This is my second land Rover Discovery. My first one was a 97 both automatic transmissions. If either had been a 5 speed I suspect I would have been much happier. On the 95 the transmissions was never positive feeling on shifts ( the 97 was very snappy ), slips into gear so I never trusted towing with it. Exhaust rusted and fell off, these vehicles are so under powered it makes driving it an irritation. The 95 Transfer case isnt known for its reliability and mine would never stay in 4low or locked position without popping out of gear. The car also had a roar at 70 mph that was not tire noise. I never found the source for that either.
johnclark4127,09/05/2008
Absolutely the best off road vehicle you can buy. I've spent a lot of time modifying mine. I switched to scorpion racing springs and shocks for a 3" lift. The difference is unreal. The stock diff lock provides ample traction to get over anything in your way. Definitely check the maintenance records before you buy one. Rovers are hit and miss. If you buy a lemon you'll be repairing it all of the time. If you find on that hasn't had a lot of work done, it's a safe bet that it will last forever. mine is indestructible, but others are not so lucky, so definitely check. it climbs like a tank. Good tires and a small lift will do wonders. I run goodyear M/tr's. You won't believe how much travel it has!
keekee3,04/27/2015
4dr SUV AWD
Got my 95 Discovery new 20 years ago. It breaks my heart to trade it in today. Really reliable car, never has had a head gasket issue, or transmission problems like other family members North American cars. After 20 years the engine seal is going, she's showing a bit of rust, and wheel bushings are a commonly replaced item. Aside from routine maintenance and one accident where we were rear ended no real issues. Even with the accident we drove away, the jetta was totalled. I know she has been bought already, I hope they will love her as much as I have. Gone but not forgotten.
benk97487,04/14/2008
Land rovers are electrical nightmares, stay away from them!!! If you do buy one get to know your truck because you'll be working on it non stop. From starters, alternators, regulators- (which are the worst in the industry), transmissions, although the engine is sure to be solid everything else will ultimately will need to be replaced regularly. Parts are 2-4 times the price as a normal part. If you buy have fun replacing the regulators every year @ $140 a piece if you put them in yourself. Don't buy one!
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
