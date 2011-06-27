This is my second land Rover Discovery. My first one was a 97 both automatic transmissions. If either had been a 5 speed I suspect I would have been much happier. On the 95 the transmissions was never positive feeling on shifts ( the 97 was very snappy ), slips into gear so I never trusted towing with it. Exhaust rusted and fell off, these vehicles are so under powered it makes driving it an irritation. The 95 Transfer case isnt known for its reliability and mine would never stay in 4low or locked position without popping out of gear. The car also had a roar at 70 mph that was not tire noise. I never found the source for that either.

Read more