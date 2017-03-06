2017 Land Rover Discovery Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth driving manners on the road
- Incredible capabilities off-road
- Interior is luxurious, with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Front-seat comfort is lacking on long-distance drives
- Ride quality isn't quite as smooth as that of top rivals
- Touchscreen interface isn't the easiest to operate
- Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gasoline engine
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
For almost three decades, the Land Rover Discovery has been one of the best SUVs available for providing all-terrain excellence. The Discovery name might not be all that familiar to you, though, as Land Rover started calling the Discovery the LR3 (and later LR4) in America back in 2005. But now the "Disco" has returned.
This 2017 Land Rover Discovery has undergone a complete redesign, receiving needed improvements in design and technology while maintaining its core strengths. Most noticeably, the new Discovery has a svelte new look that stands in contrast to the old LR4's deliberately boxy shape. The same holds true for the interior. Here you'll find a more refined style, better cabin materials and improved technology features. Land Rover also says the Discovery is about 1,000 pounds lighter than the outgoing LR4, which helps improve fuel economy and on-road handling.
Certainly, the Discovery will be very appealing if you're shopping for a luxurious SUV and not much else. But the Discovery separates itself from the pack by maintaining its off-roading heritage. It's just as good as, if not slightly better than, the already impressive LR4 when driving through the muck or over rocky terrain.
While the Discovery's individual scores suggest an admirable overall rating, its unique position as a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle gives it a well-deserved boost. This is one SUV that has strong potential to be everything to everyone.
2017 Land Rover Discovery models
The 2017 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize luxury SUV that replaces the outgoing LR4. It is offered in three main trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Lux. Land Rover will also offer a limited-production First Edition version.
The standard engine is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) while a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp and 443 lb-ft) is optional on HSE and HSE Lux models. An eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are standard on all versions.
The base SE trim is only available with the gasoline engine and comes standard as a two-row, five-passenger SUV. A third row of seats is optional, increasing passenger capacity to seven. Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and 40/20/40-split sliding, reclining and folding rear seats. On the Technology front, the Disco has Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, Land Rover's InControl infotainment and telematics systems, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB input.
The HSE trim is eligible for the diesel engine option and adds features such as 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, foglights, front parking sensors, a powered inner tailgate, upgraded taillights, a power-sliding front sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wood interior trim, additional interior storage features, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, compatibility with the InControl remote smartphone app, a 10-inch touchscreen, the InControl Pro infotainment system with navigation, USB ports for the second-row seats and an upgraded Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.
Going with the HSE Lux gets you an air suspension, a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, power-folding third-row seats, configurable ambient interior lighting, premium leather upholstery, additional leather trim, upgraded power front seats, heated front and second-row seats, power-sliding and -reclining second-row seats, a heated steering wheel and a 14-speaker Meridian premium surround-sound system.
Many features on higher-trimmed Discovery models are available on supporting trims at additional cost. Other options for HSE and HSE Lux models include the Vision Assist package (adaptive headlights, LED running lights, automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system and auto-dimming exterior mirrors); the Drive package (blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver warning system, a speed limiter and a traffic sign reader); and the Drive Pro package (includes the Drive package plus adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure intervention).
Pretty much all of the above comes standard on the First Edition.
Other Discovery add-ons include 21- or 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a heated windshield, an automated parallel/perpendicular parking system, a trailer hitch with electrical connections, an advanced towing system with reverse trailer steering, a head-up display, a waterproof activity key bracelet, massaging front seats and a cooler box in the front center console.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Lux SUV (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.5
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|4.5
|Technology
|3.5
Safety
Our experts like the Discovery models:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.
