Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(21)
2017 Land Rover Discovery Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth driving manners on the road
  • Incredible capabilities off-road
  • Interior is luxurious, with excellent materials
  • Clever features in terms of utility and technology
  • Front-seat comfort is lacking on long-distance drives
  • Ride quality isn't quite as smooth as that of top rivals
  • Touchscreen interface isn't the easiest to operate
  • Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gasoline engine
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?

The midlevel HSE trim strikes an optimal balance of feature content to price. It's also eligible for plenty of options to bring it close to the top Lux model. We recommend the more responsive standard gasoline engine since the diesel option offers few advantages.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

For almost three decades, the Land Rover Discovery has been one of the best SUVs available for providing all-terrain excellence. The Discovery name might not be all that familiar to you, though, as Land Rover started calling the Discovery the LR3 (and later LR4) in America back in 2005. But now the "Disco" has returned.

This 2017 Land Rover Discovery has undergone a complete redesign, receiving needed improvements in design and technology while maintaining its core strengths. Most noticeably, the new Discovery has a svelte new look that stands in contrast to the old LR4's deliberately boxy shape. The same holds true for the interior. Here you'll find a more refined style, better cabin materials and improved technology features. Land Rover also says the Discovery is about 1,000 pounds lighter than the outgoing LR4, which helps improve fuel economy and on-road handling.

Certainly, the Discovery will be very appealing if you're shopping for a luxurious SUV and not much else. But the Discovery separates itself from the pack by maintaining its off-roading heritage. It's just as good as, if not slightly better than, the already impressive LR4 when driving through the muck or over rocky terrain.

While the Discovery's individual scores suggest an admirable overall rating, its unique position as a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle gives it a well-deserved boost. This is one SUV that has strong potential to be everything to everyone.

2017 Land Rover Discovery models

The 2017 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize luxury SUV that replaces the outgoing LR4. It is offered in three main trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Lux. Land Rover will also offer a limited-production First Edition version.

The standard engine is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) while a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp and 443 lb-ft) is optional on HSE and HSE Lux models. An eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are standard on all versions.

The base SE trim is only available with the gasoline engine and comes standard as a two-row, five-passenger SUV. A third row of seats is optional, increasing passenger capacity to seven. Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and 40/20/40-split sliding, reclining and folding rear seats. On the Technology front, the Disco has Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, Land Rover's InControl infotainment and telematics systems, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB input.

The HSE trim is eligible for the diesel engine option and adds features such as 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, foglights, front parking sensors, a powered inner tailgate, upgraded taillights, a power-sliding front sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wood interior trim, additional interior storage features, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, compatibility with the InControl remote smartphone app, a 10-inch touchscreen, the InControl Pro infotainment system with navigation, USB ports for the second-row seats and an upgraded Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.

Going with the HSE Lux gets you an air suspension, a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, power-folding third-row seats, configurable ambient interior lighting, premium leather upholstery, additional leather trim, upgraded power front seats, heated front and second-row seats, power-sliding and -reclining second-row seats, a heated steering wheel and a 14-speaker Meridian premium surround-sound system.

Many features on higher-trimmed Discovery models are available on supporting trims at additional cost. Other options for HSE and HSE Lux models include the Vision Assist package (adaptive headlights, LED running lights, automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system and auto-dimming exterior mirrors); the Drive package (blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver warning system, a speed limiter and a traffic sign reader); and the Drive Pro package (includes the Drive package plus adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure intervention).

Pretty much all of the above comes standard on the First Edition.

Other Discovery add-ons include 21- or 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a heated windshield, an automated parallel/perpendicular parking system, a trailer hitch with electrical connections, an advanced towing system with reverse trailer steering, a head-up display, a waterproof activity key bracelet, massaging front seats and a cooler box in the front center console.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Lux SUV (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

4.0
It's quite an achievement to have a vehicle that is as good on pavement as it is over punishing terrain. Whether you intend to use it for the daily commute or scaling a seemingly insurmountable obstacle, the Discovery does either without compromise.

Acceleration

3.5
Land Rover claims a zero-to-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds, which is average for the class. Our experience backs this up as the Discovery got up to highway speeds with ease. The diesel is slower and doesn't respond as quickly to your gas pedal inputs.

Braking

3.5
Brake pedal feel is appropriate for this class of vehicle. In everyday driving, there's nothing noteworthy, and that's a good thing. For emergency braking, there's a fair amount of nosedive, but the Disco tracks straight.

Steering

4.0
Steering effort and precision are good for a vehicle this big. On the highway, very little input is needed from the driver to keep it cruising within its lane. Off-road, there's a noticeable lack of kickback.

Handling

3.5
The Discovery feels top-heavy and tippy, which may discourage more aggressive cornering. When called upon, however, the vehicle is well mannered for a tall, off-road-capable SUV.

Drivability

4.0
You can drive the Discovery just as you would any other SUV, despite its off-road orientation. The turning circle is a bit wide, which means more multiple-point turns than you'd have to make in the typical crossover.

Off-road

5.0
Few stock vehicles are as capable off-road as the Discovery. Besides the Disco's good amount of clearance, the numerous all-terrain systems contribute to easy climbs and descents. The amount of confidence it instills is extraordinary.

Comfort

4.0
One of our few gripes with the Discovery is that the seat padding is overly firm. Otherwise, it does luxury right, and there is very little to sacrifice in exchange for its off-road ability.

Seat comfort

3.0
The front seats have unusually thick side bolsters. They keep you well anchored but could be intrusive for bigger passengers. The seat padding is on the firm side, and we experienced some fatigue after a few hours.

Ride comfort

4.0
Even though the Discovery rides fairly high, jostling is kept to a minimum when driving over uneven surfaces. It transmits more road imperfections into the cabin compared to typical crossover SUVs, but we doubt most passengers will be able to tell the difference. It's a comfortable-riding SUV.

Noise & vibration

4.0
Road noise is present but never intrusive. Wind noise is almost absent, even at highway speeds. Even in the driving rain, the cabin remains luxuriously silent, allowing for quiet conversations and letting the premium audio system shine.

Climate control

4.0
The automatic climate control works well enough that you only have to set it once and then forget it. For normal operation, it's also pleasantly quiet.

Interior

4.0
Land Rover touts the Discovery's interior as a split-level design with premium materials up top and durability below. It's a smart move considering it's a luxury SUV with unusual all-terrain skills. It's not as refined or pretty as some rivals, but we don't think it should be.

Ease of use

4.0
The primary controls are well placed and readable. In no time, operation is second nature without even having to glance at them. The off-road controls are less intuitive since they use pictograms instead of labels.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
With the air suspension, the ride height drops by 1.6 inches when parked to allow for easier entry and exit. In this mode, it's as easy to access as any midsize SUV. Access to the third row is hampered by a narrow passage and slow-powered second-row movement.

Driving position

4.0
The HSE Lux trim's 16-way power adjustments ensure a comfortable driving position for a variety of body types. You're a bit more upright than you'd be in some other car-based SUVs, but it's appropriate for a vehicle like this.

Roominess

4.5
There's an abundance of space in the first two rows, enhanced by the airy feeling from the tall windows, stadium seating and huge panoramic sunroofs. The third-row seats have enough headroom for taller adults, but the low-mounted cushions ultimately make them better for smaller passengers.

Visibility

4.0
Thanks to the elevated ride height and tall windows, outward front and side visibility is better than the average SUV's. The rearward view is still somewhat obscured by the thick roof pillars, but the standard rearview camera and available surround-view camera system help out considerably.

Quality

4.0
In HSE Lux trim, the interior has premium leather upholstery. There's a good balance of refinement and sturdiness in every surface and control. Some other luxury SUVs have nicer cabins, but the Discovery's materials are appropriate for its capabilities.

Utility

4.5
There's no shortage of space or storage with the Discovery, and utility is further enhanced with smart tech and clever design.

Small-item storage

4.5
There are more than enough pockets, trays and bins for your personal items. The dual gloveboxes are an added bonus, and HSE trim and above get a small bin hidden behind the climate controls.

Cargo space

4.5
Cargo space behind the third row is restrictive, but generous if stowed. The maximum volume is one of the biggest in the class and the powered Intelligent Seat Fold system makes passenger-to-cargo changes easy. The power inner tailgate and flat floor make loading effortless.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
Child-seat anchors are easily accessed behind well-labeled flaps in the outboard second-row seats. The amount of fore/aft travel should accommodate rear-facing infant seats.

Towing

4.5
With a maximum tow rating of 8,201 pounds for the gasoline-powered model, the Discovery is one of the most capable SUVs in the class (diesel drops to 7,716). An optional advanced towing system simplifies reversing with a trailer by adding a steering knob.

Technology

3.5
The Discovery gets high marks for tech as it relates to all-terrain systems and remote smartphone control, but it still lags a bit behind other luxury SUVs when it comes to infotainment.

Audio & navigation

3.5
Land Rover's InControl infotainment system doesn't benefit from a knob controller, opting instead for a touchscreen that requires more attention to operate. Menus are conveniently split into four groups and become intuitive after some time.

Smartphone integration

4.0
Besides the usual Bluetooth connections, the Discovery capitalizes on smartphone integration with remote control and monitoring over numerous systems. Most notably, the Intelligent Seat Fold system allows you to configure the cargo from afar.

Driver aids

3.5
Most of the advanced safety features are effective without being overly sensitive. The lane keeping assist is the exception as it seems to fight you rather than gently nudge you in line.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.5
Technology3.5
2018 Discovery
SE, SE Td6, HSE, HSE Td6, HSE Luxury and HSE Luxury Td6

msrp 

$52,090
starting price
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

5(24%)
4(5%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(43%)
2.6
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car with excellent engine and great MPG
Paul,09/25/2017
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Love the car, everything works great, Im getting 22 mpg combine and 28 MPG on the freeway.After 4,500 miles there is no problem with the car, car drives like new and everything works great. Only complain I will have is the trunk space behind the 3rd row. Engine in very powerful and you can feel the power during acceleration. Overall Im very happy with this purchase and my kids love the 3rd row. Car feels very luxurious inside and navigation and all the technology works well. I testdrove Audi Q7 and it felt like a minivan, very low driving position and very small 3rd row. I testdrove Volvo xc90 and I loved the car but the small 2.0 engine concern me so in the end I choose the Discovery and I feel I make the right decision.
Do not buy a Discovery.
Ira,10/02/2017
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Bought this car due to the VW buyback--we had a Touareg TDI, and wanted another diesel vehicle. The Discovery ticked all the boxes: seemingly solid build quality, diesel efficiency, great handling, and plenty of storage space. Its price was less than that of a comparably equipped BMW X5/Mercedes. We also considered a Q7, but there is no diesel option. We have put on just over 2K miles in the month we have had it--fuel economy with 50/50 city/highway is spot on at 25.1mpg. Can't wait to take it on a road trip and see what it can do. It is a great riding vehicle, we have taken it off road a few times at our farm and it handled great--looking forward to the snow to see how it does. Again, this is the most expensive vehicle we have ever purchased, but getting our $ back from VW was a major factor in deciding to purchase it. Complaints: the rear driver's side door was not assembled very well-the arm rest is not flush, but the dealer will fix it. There was also a rattle in the exhaust shield, but that was easily fixed. Thus far, no leaks or other issues. The car is very quiet, and handles well for a vehicle of its size/weight. I would recommend this car. ****Update**** We now have nearly 9000 miles on the vehicle. Here are the highlights: the vehicle needs snow tires for winter driving in Wisconsin--the OEM tires are horrible in snow and ice. The 4WD system is great, and the winter driving mode are incredible, but the tires could be improved. -We had an issue with the DEF sensor in the extreme cold (ewe had a week of -10F)--it was remedied after several days at the dealership. -Our family appreciated the heated 2nd row seats and heated windshield, washer fluid nozzles, rear camera and headlight washers. -Great on a road trip--got 31mpg @ 73mph on the interstate. Plenty of room. -The vehicle gobbles up DEF. Have extra on hand, but don't overfill the tank, as it confuses the sensor, which could lead to an engine shutdown. -The navigation system suck-no voice commands-sadly, it is much easier to use Google maps on the iPhone. -The sound is great from the upgraded Meridian entertainment system. The interface through the Land Rover App sucks--it drops connection to the phone, causing the streaming to stop. -I wish it had apple car play. -The bluetooth phone system works great--very little background noise-very clear voice transmission. -There is a voluntary fix for the suspension. I have to schedule time to take the vehicle in for 45 min installation of a new part. Haven't done so yet. -Got the vehicle stuck in both mud and snow on our farm--but was able to get it unstuck using some the fancy 4wd settings. Pretty cool. It's a good car, that could be great with a few tech updates and better cold weather tires. ********Update August 2019******* ~29000 miles The car continues to have issues--glitches here and there, in the shop for a tailgate that was out of alignment, DEF heater/pump issues, interior panels coming loose, the back-up camera and entertainment system work intermittently. Never could get the hands free tailgate to work consistently. Additional electronic gremlins. Took forever to get a replacement windshield after it was destroyed by an errant golf ball while on the way to meet a client. Still gets great fuel economy, questionable reliability, and the dealership service staff were very inconsistent. Worried about future issues, costly maintenance, and low resale value, we traded it in for a 2019 VW Atlas. Now we don't have to worry about anything--other than crappy fuel economy.
2017 Discovery is a lemon
Alberto de Armas,02/23/2018
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2107 Discovery is a lemon and worse is the customer service from Alan’s Rover North America and Warren Henry North Dade!! For the past seven months I have had the truck I had electrical issues with the computer and the infotainment system. After for attempts to repair they couldn’t fix. I filed for final attempt and it didn’t work. So I have been fight with Warren Henry Land Rover North Dade and Land Rover North American. They didn’t want to return my money. I hate the way both the dealer and the manufacturer have handled my case. Sad after 12 years of being a client of Warren Henry and Land Rover they did this to me. I finally settled for 2 of the 7 payments I did and the accessories and settlement. It was the worse experience ever with a dealer and a manufacturer. I do NOT recommend buying from Warren Henry nor a Land Rover!!! They lost me as a client for ever and I will make it my goal to make sure everyone I can tell I will!!
Poor technology and poor customer service
Hojoon Song,01/14/2018
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
My problem with land rover started from the beginning. This is my first land rover discovery and I loved the look and ride. However, poor knowledge of salesman, poor service department support and poor management of the local dealership as well as corporate office is the worst I have experienced in luxury brands. As much as the car cost, you expect the best customer service from luxury brands which I have experienced with other luxury brands. However, Land Rover’s very slow responses from locan and corporate headquarters to their inability to address the problem quickly is making me very frustrated. It has been four months since I bought the car and I still have not able to use the activity key. They are still telling me it is a software issue that has to be addressed from the corporate. My problem is that why did you sell the car and made it sounds like that you only have to set it up to work. Back and forth between the dealership and the lack of knowledge of what is going on is absurd with the company of this size. I am still waiting and no apologies and they are just asking me to wait. What about the unreliability of their phone app. You will be lucky to have their app working once in may be 50 attempts. You constantly gets poor connectivity alert to just not working app. They still have not addressed the issue. I believe this is a false advertisement in their part that they are selling cars that they are advertising as if the activity key of land rover is working but in reality it is not. How long does it take to fix this kind of an issue? How about their service department? It might have been my local dealership but the difficulty of getting in touch with the service managers to lack of reponse from the general manger when you contact them just amazes me. this will be my last Land Rover. I wanted to experience Land Rover and I do like their car but bad customer service is big part of purchasing a car for me, and it is not worthy it in the future. December 2018. I had this car for about a year now and had more issues then any other cars. Beginning of December, this car had leak from the front windshield that soaked the top of the interior and water through the inside of the car. When I took the car in, they knew the problem saying that landrover had problem with the front windshield and problem with the sealing. I was stunned because I didn't receive any notice from dealership or company. They kept the car because I cannot drive that car with leaking and soaked interior. It is not January 16th 2019, car is still at the dealership and dealership continue to have problem getting the windshield from landrover. They cannot even locate the windshield. I have the loaner but missing my car that has my XM radio and data is getting old. I just cannot believe they cannot even locate the windshield and also have no idea when it will be done. No phone call from the manager to apologize or explain the situation. Never getting landrover again. They don't have organization, service and reliability that is required for the supposedly luxury SUVs. I finally got rid of the discovery. Trade in value was worst that I ever had with any other car. I knew it was bad but no dealers wants to give any money for this car. Excuses....hard to find the comparable value, there are not many cars to compare, nobody wants used landrover right now... I thought the one of the selling point of landrover was that there are not that many. At the end, I was completely dis-satisfied with the landrover quality of the car but also the service of the company and dealership. I am not getting landrover in the future. I changed my car to BMW X7. Love the car. Love the dealership and service.
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
254 hp @ 3750 rpm
See all Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Discovery models:

Autonomous Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
Lane Keep Assist
Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
Driver Condition Monitor
Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.

More about the 2017 Land Rover Discovery

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Overview

The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV, Discovery Diesel. Available styles include HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and First Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE is priced between $39,542 and$43,800 with odometer readings between 26801 and45544 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 is priced between $37,750 and$45,925 with odometer readings between 36611 and66548 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 is priced between $31,500 and$38,495 with odometer readings between 31409 and99020 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury is priced between $45,990 and$45,990 with odometer readings between 26767 and26767 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE is priced between $36,300 and$36,300 with odometer readings between 42284 and42284 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Land Rover Discoveries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Land Rover Discovery for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2017 Discoveries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,500 and mileage as low as 26767 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Can't find a used 2017 Land Rover Discoverys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Discovery for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,052.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,312.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Discovery for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,073.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,852.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Land Rover Discovery?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Discovery lease specials

