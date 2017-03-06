My problem with land rover started from the beginning. This is my first land rover discovery and I loved the look and ride. However, poor knowledge of salesman, poor service department support and poor management of the local dealership as well as corporate office is the worst I have experienced in luxury brands. As much as the car cost, you expect the best customer service from luxury brands which I have experienced with other luxury brands. However, Land Rover’s very slow responses from locan and corporate headquarters to their inability to address the problem quickly is making me very frustrated. It has been four months since I bought the car and I still have not able to use the activity key. They are still telling me it is a software issue that has to be addressed from the corporate. My problem is that why did you sell the car and made it sounds like that you only have to set it up to work. Back and forth between the dealership and the lack of knowledge of what is going on is absurd with the company of this size. I am still waiting and no apologies and they are just asking me to wait. What about the unreliability of their phone app. You will be lucky to have their app working once in may be 50 attempts. You constantly gets poor connectivity alert to just not working app. They still have not addressed the issue. I believe this is a false advertisement in their part that they are selling cars that they are advertising as if the activity key of land rover is working but in reality it is not. How long does it take to fix this kind of an issue? How about their service department? It might have been my local dealership but the difficulty of getting in touch with the service managers to lack of reponse from the general manger when you contact them just amazes me. this will be my last Land Rover. I wanted to experience Land Rover and I do like their car but bad customer service is big part of purchasing a car for me, and it is not worthy it in the future. December 2018. I had this car for about a year now and had more issues then any other cars. Beginning of December, this car had leak from the front windshield that soaked the top of the interior and water through the inside of the car. When I took the car in, they knew the problem saying that landrover had problem with the front windshield and problem with the sealing. I was stunned because I didn't receive any notice from dealership or company. They kept the car because I cannot drive that car with leaking and soaked interior. It is not January 16th 2019, car is still at the dealership and dealership continue to have problem getting the windshield from landrover. They cannot even locate the windshield. I have the loaner but missing my car that has my XM radio and data is getting old. I just cannot believe they cannot even locate the windshield and also have no idea when it will be done. No phone call from the manager to apologize or explain the situation. Never getting landrover again. They don't have organization, service and reliability that is required for the supposedly luxury SUVs. I finally got rid of the discovery. Trade in value was worst that I ever had with any other car. I knew it was bad but no dealers wants to give any money for this car. Excuses....hard to find the comparable value, there are not many cars to compare, nobody wants used landrover right now... I thought the one of the selling point of landrover was that there are not that many. At the end, I was completely dis-satisfied with the landrover quality of the car but also the service of the company and dealership. I am not getting landrover in the future. I changed my car to BMW X7. Love the car. Love the dealership and service.

