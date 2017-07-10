Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me
- 13,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,672$9,701 Below Market
Towne Ford Sales - Redwood City / California
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS, LOADED, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, THIRD ROW SEATS, MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7506 miles below market average! Towne Ford Sales offers this Land Rover Discovery with the following value added options;TOWNE FORD, Simple and Hassle Free. Serving you since 1926! Get an appointment today with any of our professional product specialists to look at this TOWNE FORD Quality pre owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV0JA057781
Stock: 15238T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 13,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,703$3,858 Below Market
Land Rover Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Only 13,691 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Land Rover Discovery delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5 Split-Spoke -inc: Style 5021, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Land Rover Discovery Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, CommandShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 19", Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *Stop by Land Rover Thousand Oaks located at 3595 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV0JA058112
Stock: SL53346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 30,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,982$5,437 Below Market
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dr & Pass 12 Way Front Seats w/Memory - Style 3, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian Sound System (380 Watts), Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4D Sport Utility White Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like familyâ . We can help you get financed! The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, *15Yr/500,000Mi Powertrain Coverage available on most vehicles*. *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 5,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV4JA058608
Stock: JA058608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
- 30,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,984$5,929 Below Market
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX, 1 OWNER, ONLY 30,600 MILES, PW, PL, PM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER MOONROOF, POWER LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, SECURITY SYSTEMCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RVXJA076739
Stock: LL79906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 30,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,274
Hertz Car Sales Mesquite - Dallas / Texas
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/mesquite or call us at 214-971-8120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV0JA057505
Stock: 9636358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,395$5,065 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
HSE trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. WAS $45,329. Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says The steering has a precise feel, and the amount of returnability �_" how quickly it comes back to center if you let go after turning �_" is amazing. Its positive sense of straight ahead makes it effortless on the open road, even in the face of crosswinds or severely canted roads.. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $45,329. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes VISIT US TODAYUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV8JA058725
Stock: RF23216A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 17,011 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,900
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2018 Land Rover Discovery 4dr SE V6 Supercharged features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV2JA054644
Stock: H6245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 15,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,204$3,393 Below Market
McConnell Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
2018 Land Rover Discovery SE Odometer is 7369 miles below market average! **One-Owner**, **NON-SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, WARRANTY, Navigation System, Tilt/Slide Front Glass Power Sunroof. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD V6 Supercharged WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...If you're thinking about a New or Pre-Owend Vehicle... THINK MCCONNELL AUTOMOTIVE !!!! The BEST deal in Mobile since 1955 !!!! We are the #1 GMC volume Dealer since 2012 !!! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV2JA074716
Stock: LG348244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 13,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,500$3,237 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn - Oak Lawn / Illinois
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury V6 Supercharged Narvik Black V6 Supercharged 4WD *One Owner*, *Garage Kept*, *Clean Carfax*, *Handsfree Bluetooth*, *Back Up Camera*, *USB Port*, *Moonroof*, *Leather*, *Navigation*, *Heated Seats*, *Third Row Seating*, *Blind Spot/Cross Traffic Warning*, *HID Headlights*, *Power Liftgate*, *Dealer Maintained*, *Low Miles*, *Priced to Sell Fast*, *No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing*, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Dr/Pass 16 Way Fr Seats w/Memory - Style 4, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (825 Watts), Rear air conditioning, Rear fog lights, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 15 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Dr/Pass 16 Way Fr Seats w/Memory - Style 4, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (825 Watts), Rear air conditioning, Rear fog lights, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Windsor Leather Seat Trim. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn-South Chicagoland’s # 1 Honda Dealer-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don’t Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many wonderful 5 STAR reviews we've earned !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV5JA069554
Stock: PTC0089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 10,024 miles
$52,842$3,440 Below Market
Star Pre-owned of Bethlehem - Hellertown / Pennsylvania
Our Sales Showroom is open for business once again! Please call 610-691-8000 in advance to check availability.BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, LEATHER, CARFAX 1 OWNER, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MP3, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NEW PA INSPECTION, Discovery HSE Luxury, V6 Supercharged. 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE LuxuryIn business for 50 years! A well trusted name! Here at Star PreOwned, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible. With over 450 PreOwned Vehicles in stock we are a high volume dealer that sells to the masses! Easily accessible right off major rts I78, 33, and 22. Located one hour north of Philadelphia & one hour west of New York City in the center of the Lehigh Valley !! Call 610.691.8000 for the latest availability & directions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV2JA078339
Stock: K3886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- certified
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE11,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,700$2,963 Below Market
Land Rover Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Corris Gray Metallic V6 Supercharged, 7 Seat Package, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Electronic Air Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian Sound System (380 Watts), Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Surround Camera System, Variably intermittent wipers, Vision Assist Package, Weather band radio, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke. 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedOdometer is 8913 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV9JA068714
Stock: JC33664
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 16,743 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900
Jaguar North Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Fully Reconditioned to Certified Standards!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 360 Parking Aid w/Visual Display, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Dynamic Package, Dynamic Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Ebony Headlining, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Gloss Black Door Mirror Caps, Intelligent Spd Limiter w/Traffic Sign Recognition, Narvik Black Exterior Side Claddings, Narvik Black Grille, Navigation System, Sport Pedals, Surround Camera System, Titanium Mesh Trim Finisher, Vision Assist Package, Windsor Leather Sport Steering Wheel. Save $$$$ on this Land Rover RAV! In addition to being an incredible value, this Land Rover has been fully reconditioned to Certified standards! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! This vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Land Rover Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Land Rover has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Land Rover Parts and includes a 24/7 Land Rover Roadside Assistance Plan! Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover North Atlanta, one of the largest JLR Dealerships in the nation! Our inventory moves very quickly so PLEASE VERIFY AVAILABILITY AND SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME BEFORE ARRIVAL! We are Located at 1505 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Call us now @ (770) 587-2000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RV1JA075285
Stock: N7119R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 24,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,679$2,725 Below Market
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
New Price! Certified. CPO READY!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point InspectionFuji White 2018 Land Rover Discovery 4D Sport Utility SE V6 Supercharged ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV4JA075429
Stock: JP0357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,589 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Fully Reconditioned to Certified Standards!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 16 Way Front Seats w/Massage & Memory - Style 5, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package, Active Rear Locking Differential, Adaptive Cruise Control, All Terrain Progress Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Capability Plus Package, Climate Front & Rear Seats w/Heated 3rd Row Seats, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Dynamic Package, Dynamic Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Ebony Headlining, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Gloss Black Door Mirror Caps, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Spd Limiter w/Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Narvik Black Exterior Side Claddings, Narvik Black Grille, Navigation System, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (825 Watts), SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Sport Pedals, Sun Roof, Surround Camera System, Titanium Mesh Trim Finisher, Vision Assist Package, Windsor Leather Sport Steering Wheel.Save $$$$ on this Land Rover RAV! In addition to being an incredible value, this Land Rover has been fully reconditioned to Certified standards! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! This vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Land Rover Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Land Rover has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Land Rover Parts and includes a 24/7 Land Rover Roadside Assistance Plan!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RK9JA047661
Stock: B5042R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,899
Don McGill Toyota - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Fuji White 2018 Land Rover Discovery SEADVERTISED PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECONDITIONING FEES!!! We are in every neighborhood. I-10 at Kirkwood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRG2RV3JA078225
Stock: 33349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,995
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Santorini Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Houston North today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE. This Land Rover includes: AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS EBONY/EBONY/EBONY, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Land Rover Discovery offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Land Rover Discovery HSE, include superior traction and stability. One of the best things about this Land Rover Discovery is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Discovery HSE. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV1JA069680
Stock: JA069680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,145 miles
$45,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Fully Reconditioned to Certified Standards!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 16 Way Front Seats w/Massage & Memory - Style 5, 4-Zone Climate Control, 7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Package, Active Rear Locking Differential, Adaptive Cruise Control, All Terrain Progress Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Capability Plus Package, Climate Front & Rear Seats w/Heated 3rd Row Seats, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Spd Limiter w/Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, Sun Roof, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Package.Save $$$$ on this Land Rover RAV! In addition to being an incredible value, this Land Rover has been fully reconditioned to Certified standards! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! This vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Land Rover Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Land Rover has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Land Rover Parts and includes a 24/7 Land Rover Roadside Assistance Plan!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRT2RK4JA048006
Stock: B4928R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,870 miles
$48,999$980 Below Market
Land Rover Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, REDUCED FROM $53,999! CARFAX 1-Owner, Land Rover Certified, Excellent Condition, ONLY 12,870 Miles! HSE trim, Narvik Black exterior and Acorn/Ebony/Acorn interior. Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Four Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 5 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. A CPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to five years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 5 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Land Rover Retailers. See your authorized Land Rover Retailer for complete terms and conditions. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains The steering has a precise feel Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for sVehicles shown with stock images are intended as placeholders. Once the vehicle has arrived at the dealership and has been inspected, actual photos will be taken and displayed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRR2RV3JA071981
Stock: R873L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2019
