Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery for Sale Near Me

545 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Discovery Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 545 listings
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Orange
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    13,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,672

    $9,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    13,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,703

    $3,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    30,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,982

    $5,437 Below Market
    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    Editors Recommend HSE
    2018 Land Rover Discovery
    2018 Land Rover Discovery
    SE, SE Td6, HSE, HSE Td6, HSE Luxury, HSE Luxury Td6
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    30,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,984

    $5,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    30,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $41,274

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    38,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,395

    $5,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    17,011 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,900

    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    2018 Land Rover Discovery
    NEW
    2018 Land Rover Discovery
    Edmunds data shows offers may be available near you
    2 Offers Near 20147
    Request a Quote
    Visit LANDROVERUSA.COM for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    15,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,204

    $3,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    13,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,500

    $3,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    10,024 miles

    $52,842

    $3,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    11,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,700

    $2,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury

    16,743 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    24,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,679

    $2,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6

    16,589 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,900

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery SE

    16,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,899

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    24,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 in Orange
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6

    31,145 miles

    $45,900

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE

    12,870 miles

    $48,999

    $980 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Discovery searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 545 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Discovery
Overall Consumer Rating
3.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (22%)
Get used to driving a loaner
Johnny Walker,03/05/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We've owned Land Rover products for nearly 20 years, and 5 years ago we left for Toyota (we purchased a 4runner and a Lexus SUV) because the frustrations of owning a Land Rover were interrupting our life (the service manager and Land Rover and I used to joke, that I should park the cars at the dealership, because they spent more time in the shop than in my garage). After, NEVER having any issues with Toyota or Lexus for 4-years, we made the decision to go back to Land Rover and give the company the benefit of the doubt and purchased a 2018 Discovery (new from dealer) and 2018 Range Rover Sport (new from dealer) and both in cash. So, after racking up 7,000 miles and 5 months, the Discovery has been in the shop 18 days, major brake issues (sticking), software issues, and AEB issues. The Range Rover Sport is having the brake issues and software issues and has enjoyed about 8 days in the shop. We have serious mixed emotions, the Land Rover products are awesome in the snow, off-road and as daily haulers. But, once again I am sitting on two vehicles that have lost a significant amount of their value and I'm back and forth to the service facility. The Dealership has been super responsive and helpful while the work on a DFT (Dealer Facilitated Trade) for the Discovery (but no promises). Moral of our story will be to drive these for another 3 years, and trade them in for Ford, Toyota (Lexus) or Jeep. The moral of the story for you is simple, don't buy a Land Rover product, this is our recommendation after driving them on/off for 20-years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
Discovery
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover Discovery info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings