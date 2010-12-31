Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II for Sale Near Me

Boyles Auto Sales - Jasper / Alabama

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2002 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2 4WD!!! Just arrived 2002 Land Rover Discovery 2 that is ready for some off-roading. Take a minute to really look at this Rover on the outside you can find; Aftermarket Front and Rear Bumpers w Tow Hooks Winch Tail Light Guards Roof Rack 6 Round Off-Road Lights Mamba Wheels Towing Package and the Paint is in Excellent Shape. On the Inside you will find; All Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks AM/FM/Cassette Radio Leather Seating Steering Wheel Mounted Controls for the Cruise Control Multiple Power Outlets and Off Road Lights Control Switch Board. What can I say if you are looking for a great Off-Road Vehicle that you can still drive everyday then this is the one for you. We offer Credit Union and Bank Financing with Low Rates so go to boylesauto.com and fill out an online credit application for easy financing or make the Short Drive to Boyles Auto Sales and take this 2002 Land Rover Discovery 2 for a spin. You'll be Impressed! Call Randy Scott or Tucker at 205 265 3011. Visit us online at www.boylesauto.com to see more vehicles like this one. Thank You for looking and we will be hearing from you soon. Visit Boyles Auto Sales online at www.boylesautosalesal.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 205-265-3011 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SD with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALTL12462A737106

Stock: BMC3125B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

