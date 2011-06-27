  1. Home
2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road ability, unique design, advanced handling features.
  • Difficult entry and egress, quirky ergonomics, not much cargo space, poor gas mileage from underpowered V8.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two reasons to buy this truck: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, buy a different SUV.

Vehicle overview

Like the Land Rovers of yesteryear, the current Discovery Series II exhibits excellent off-road prowess and distinctive, hardy styling. But it also utilizes advanced performance features that promise a more capable on-road driving experience. The success of Lincoln's Navigator and Lexus' LX 470 has convinced Land Rover to create a kinder, gentler SUV.

Land Rover's Discovery was originally created to fill the niche Land Rover saw between the rugged, utilitarian Land Rover Defender and the plush yet thoroughly capable Land Rover Range Rover. It has been Land Rover's best-selling model in the United States, but the new 2002 Freelander may thieve its sales crown.

Two trim levels are available; SD and SE. The trims are similar, with differences based mainly on the type of interior materials used. All models can be had with the optional rear-seat package that adds forward-facing third-row seats, a Self-Leveling Suspension (SLS) and a hydraulic rear step. Land Rover has improved the Discovery Series II range for 2002 by redesigning the alloy wheels, adding a 300-watt Harman-Kardon sound system as standard equipment and offering an optional navigation system.

The SE is the only Discovery Series II model that can be equipped with Active Cornering Enhancement, a hydraulic suspension system that reduces vehicle body lean during cornering. All models come with Hill Descent Control, a driver-activated feature that supplements traditional braking when descending steep, slippery slopes in extreme conditions. Other features include a self-leveling suspension, traction control and electronic brake distribution.

Land Rover products are known for their rugged nature, and the Discovery Series II is no exception. Taken off the beaten path, the Disco takes on difficult terrain with ease. Every model features permanent four-wheel drive and a standard adaptive automatic transmission that adjusts to different driving styles.

Beneath the vehicle's hood is a 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 188 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. We'd appreciate more power, especially since 240-horsepower V6-equipped models like the Infiniti QX4 and Acura MDX put the Land Rover's fuel-sucking eight cylinders to shame.

Inside the Series II, both front- and backseat passengers sit high for a superior view. Headroom and legroom aren't an issue (cavernous doesn't begin to describe the overhead space), but hip and shoulder room are very tight. Entry and exit is also problematic. The quality of interior materials is quite good, though better build quality can be found on other high-end SUVs like the BMW X5.

Legendary off-road capabilities and a high level of luxury are the Discovery Series II's best points. If Land Rover could iron out the ergonomic and build-quality issues, plus give the Discovery Series II some more shoulder room, wider door openings, and increased horsepower, it'd have a candidate for best luxury SUV status. Until then, the Discovery is an expensive and quirky SUV with an interior design that falls short of its exterior style and overall capabilities.

2002 Highlights

Discovery gets new alloy wheels, along with a standard 300-watt Harman Kardon sound system and an available factory-installed navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II.

5(46%)
4(35%)
3(8%)
2(10%)
1(1%)
4.2
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you get one, read the drivers manual...
Gunner Conway-Davenport,03/18/2016
SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A)
Like to tinker and tow stuff this truck/suv is for you. We love our 2002 Disco II...Off Road Awesomeness in no way not meant to be a daily drive. We knew that going in and bought it last week. This week I took it to a Rover specialist who replaced the fan belt and front o2 sensors, 400$. He knew we had a coolant leak somewhere. Got home and I found the leak. The thermostat. No biggie. There was a new one left in the truck. I replaced it in an hour. Should you get one, read the manual. Learn how to drive it. Learn to put liquids into it (they leak), change filters, change plugs and wires, thermostats and hose. Keep it maintained. Change all of the plastic hoses with rubber hoses and so on. Change out all of the original parts with OEM parts. Don't take it to a dealer take it to a Rover geek and pay less.
Fun to Drive, Great Off Road, Unique
MJF,03/03/2010
I have owned My Disco for almost 5 years now, Have to say I still look forward to driving it every day. I have put this Rover to the test off road and it surpasses any other 4x4 I have owned. These vehicles are particular and one should know it before you own one. There are quirks that come with ALL Rovers. I have spent money on mine over the 5 years, nothing too major other than a $3k ABS module(most common)-3 Amigos. Land Rover now sells a repair kit for around $100. I have always maintained my Disco very extensively and expect to continue, they are great in the sense that you can have anything repaired on them. If considering, make sure to get 00-02 Models- more reliable. Still love it!
Tedious but worth it
mbrosch1,01/24/2013
This is my first Rover (a 2002 Disco w/104k miles) but many years ago I was a BMC mechanic, so I'm not unused to the way the English build things. My Disco had an over heated engine when I gave the seller $1000 for it. I located a good short block, did the heads and Bingo!, I have a serious off road truck. Of course "bingo" didn't happen. The thing was down for 6 weeks as I worked and educated myself on the bloody thing. They things are about the most demanding of patience of any care I have ever busted a knuckle on.
Outstanding Vehicle
Richard,08/19/2008
I don't know what all the chatter about Rover's subpar reliability is all about. This is my second Discovery - my wife totalled the first at about 70 MPH (all passengers walked away) making replacement a simple choice. This has been an incredibly reliable vehicle, on road and off. Sure, some services (particularly brakes and tires) aren't cheap, but it is the most solid vehicle I have ever driven and I am willing to pay for quality. Not a squeak or rattle in over 70K fairly hard miles. Mine has survived Hurricanes Katrina & Rita in addition to several hard Colorado winters without a whimper. Fuel economy is suboptimal, I agree - as soon as Rover addresses that, I will gladly buy another.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
