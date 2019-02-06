2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
What’s new
- Minor updates to infotainment software
- Landmark Edition trim introduced exclusively for the 2019 model year
- Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
- Available third-row seating
- Plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Below-average fuel economy
- Cabin is well-made but less luxurious than those of rivals
- Active safety features and driver aids are pricey extras
Which Discovery Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
After several years of changes culminating in last year's new seats and engines, Land Rover seems to have the Discovery Sport where it wants it. For 2019, the Discovery Sport carries over essentially unchanged.
If you're looking for a small luxury SUV with more off-road capability than average, the Disco Sport's ground clearance and traction control features make it stand out in its class. It's also currently the only luxury SUV of its size with an available third row. While it's incredibly cramped, some buyers will appreciate the option to seat more passengers in a pinch.
There are downsides. The Discovery Sport starts with less equipment and fewer features than competitors, and the price racks up quickly as you start ticking boxes. You'll wind up paying top dollar to get a similar luxury experience to other small SUVs. Additionally, the Land Rover infotainment system can be frustrating to use, even after this year's updates.
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport certainly has its niche, but automakers are fighting hard for small luxury SUV dominance. With so many excellent choices on the market right now, it might be worth looking at other vehicles in the segment if you don't need the Disco Sport's particular advantages.
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport models
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a compact luxury SUV that comes standard with five seats, though an optional two-person third row raises capacity to seven. There are three trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. A more powerful engine is available for the HSE and HSE Luxury trims.
The base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful version of this engine is available for the HSE and HSE Luxury trims and makes 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
The Discovery Sport's powertrain also includes Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), hill descent control and the driver-adjustable Terrain Response system. The latter technology has four settings that adapt accelerator and steering response, gear selection, center differential engagement, and braking and stability control systems to optimize performance in a variety of difficult driving scenarios. Unlike with other Land Rovers, there are no locking differentials, low-range gearing or adjustable suspension height.
Standard equipment on the SE includes automatic headlights and wipers, power-folding and heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, 18-inch wheels, and the Land Rover Terrain Response system, which changes vehicle settings to match various surfaces. Also standard are 10-way power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a 60/40-split rear seat (folding, reclining, sliding), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, four USB charging ports (two front, two rear), and a 10-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB media player interface.
Some options are unique to the SE: The Convenience package adds proximity entry, a hands-free liftgate and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SE Vision Assist package includes foglights and xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights. Twelve-way power-adjustable front seats and navigation are available as stand-alone options.
The HSE comes with the contents of the Convenience and SE Vision packages and adds a fixed panoramic roof, front parking sensors, full leather upholstery, and 12-way power front seats with memory functions.
Both the SE and HSE can be upgraded with the Audio Upgrade package, which adds an 11-speaker Meridian stereo and satellite radio. Smartphone-connection apps, onboard Wi-Fi and satellite radio are available for both trims as stand-alone options.
The HSE Luxury adds the Audio Upgrade package, 19-inch wheels, fancier exterior trim, multicolor interior ambient lighting, upgraded leather upholstery and navigation functionality.
The HSE trims are available with several option packages. The Vision Assist package includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, and a surround-view camera system. The Driver Assist Plus package adds the navigation functionality, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. The HUD & Park Assist package brings a head-up display and an automatic parking system that can handle perpendicular and parallel parking duties.
The Intelligent Dynamics package adds an active all-wheel-drive system, which switches between front- and all-wheel drive based on conditions to save fuel, and an adaptive magnetic suspension. The Driver Assist Plus package with InControl Pro adds a 17-speaker Meridian sound system and the upgraded 10-inch InControl Touch Pro touchscreen interface that includes onboard Wi-Fi and its own upgraded navigation system. Finally, the Dynamic Design package adds a variety of special exterior and trim pieces, including gloss-black 20-inch wheels.
All trims can be equipped with the Cold Climate package, which includes a variety of heated items such as windshield, steering wheel, and front and rear seats. Also available as stand-alone options are different wheels, contrasting roof color choices, the head-up display, and a cargo cover as well as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
The Discovery Sport Landmark Edition is a special trim available only for the 2019 model year. It starts with the HSE trim's equipment, and then adds a number of unique design elements. The Landmark Edition has a different bumper, 19-inch wheels, graphite exterior trim pieces, ebony leather upholstery, and aluminum interior trim pieces.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a beautiful car at a fair price for a Land Rover. It's a lot of car in a very small footprint! (the Evoque was way too small for us). The interior and finishes are great. The glass roof is awesome. The back seat is comfortable and spacious, and the seats recline which is great. The gas mileage is not "Like an8 cylinder" as one reviewer wrote. I know because I sold my GMC Denali 8 Cylinder before buying this one and my gas mileage is WAY better. It totally depends on how you drive. The greatest feature is the ECO mode which will automatically reduce all systems to lower gas and electricity usage. Very nice to just turn on and not think about it. It will lower your performance and the strength of your AC. It seems owners need to read their manuals because it explains this. I get about 27-29 mpg on the highway and may be 15-18 city driving. If you drive aggressively you mileage will drop dramatically. The car is surprisingly quick with the turbo. If you want full performance, AC, etc turn off the ECO mode - which I do when I want best acceleration, etc. There have been issues with the Auto start/stop gas saving feature and with some random electrical/computer stuff but all is under warranty. The transmission sometimes can be less smooth than others but it's negligible. I don't think I would buy a high mileage used Land Rover because of this. My biggest complaint is, it does not have the 'Activity Key' wristband for water-sports (locking your key fob in car and going swimming without fob). It is not an option to upgrade to - which is really stupid. (still looking for a solution to this, short-sighted for and 'adventure car') All things considered, all members of my family love this car.
Own a Discovery Sport. I hate the turbo lag. It's very dangerous as when pulling into traffic or needed acceleration for lane changing. I've almost been killed many times. You push the peddle and and for a few seconds nothing happens and then a big jerk. My wife thinks I'm a bad driver but when the turbo engages it jerks.
It is the most comfortable and has everything at your finger tips. Sport ride for an SUV and great gas mileage!! I get 20 around town. Transmission so much smoother than past models. I’m on my third Rover!! Every time I look at other brands they just don't measure up. Especially being fun to drive!!
I don’t even know where to start. Except this 4 cylinder car is a Gas Guzzler. It uses up gas like it was an 8 cylinder car. I drive only in the city locally and work from home. I’ve been filling the tank every 3 1/2 days in California. I was told I would get 20-25 miles per gallon. I’m only getting 12-14 miles per gallon. I was mislead by the salesman and manager of Land Rover Southbay. This the worst car I ever leased. Thank god it’s a lease. I have been trying everything to return the car but have gotten No where with the dealership and manufacturer. Also the air conditioner in this car is bad. It does not have enough vents that my passengers in the back seat complain about lack of cool air. The cup holders are made too small and tight. I’m always afraid my morning coffee from the coffee Starbucks is going spill as I have trouble getting it out of the cup holder due to how tight it is. The car seats are very stiff and as comfortable as other cars I have leased. The voice command in the car only works when it wants too. I could be driving a luxury car instead of this Money Pit.
Features & Specs
|HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$42,395
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$37,795
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Landmark 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$44,795
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
|HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$46,795
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Discovery Sport safety features:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane change maneuvers.
- Reverse Traffic Detection
- Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when reversing.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport is a larger, two-row midsize SUV that also offers an optional third row with seating for two. On top of being bigger, it's more luxurious, more powerful and more capable off-road. The Range Rover Sport might have the best on-road dynamics of any Land Rover product, but you'll pay extra for the privilege.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Range Rover sits at the top of the Land Rover heap and comes in variants that can only be described as "super luxury SUVs" with astronomical price tags. It's significantly bigger than the Disco Sport. In fact, it's just more in every way. You get tons of off-road hardware, a vast interior space, oodles of power, and all sorts of luxury touches, but you'll definitely feel the difference in your wallet.
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is a three-row midsize SUV, making it a larger vehicle than the Disco Sport. It does have considerably more passenger space and a much more usable third row. It also has excellent on-road driving dynamics and impressive technology features. While the Q7 can be fitted with all-wheel drive, it won't be quite as capable at tackling unpaved surfaces as the Land Rover.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport:
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport reliable?
Is the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
The least-expensive 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,795.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,395
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,795
- Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,795
- HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,795
- HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,395
- HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,895
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery Sport?
More about the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Overview
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Discovery Sport 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Discovery Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Discovery Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Which 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 Discovery Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,355 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Can't find a new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,366.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,014.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
