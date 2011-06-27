  1. Home
2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road ability, unique design, advanced handling features.
  • Poor gas mileage, limited maximum cargo capacity for its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two reasons to buy this truck: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, buy a different SUV.

Vehicle overview

Like the Land Rovers of yesteryear, the current Discovery Series II exhibits excellent off-road prowess and distinctive, hardy styling. But it also utilizes advanced performance features that promise a more capable on-road driving experience. The success of Lincoln's Navigator and Lexus' LX 470 has convinced Land Rover to create a kinder, gentler SUV.

With 85 percent of the truck's parts replaced in 1999, the Discovery Series II is 6.5 inches longer and 3.8 inches wider than the first Discovery. Furthermore, this is the first sport-utility vehicle to be equipped with Active Cornering Enhancement (ACE), which uses a hydraulic system to control body roll on turns, and Hill Descent Control (HDC), a driver-activated feature which supplements traditional braking when descending steep, slippery slopes in extreme conditions. Other features include a self-leveling suspension, traction control, forward-facing rear jump seats and Optikool glass that reduces ultraviolet rays by 31 percent and heat transmission by 76 percent.

Just one body style is available: a five-door wagon with permanent four-wheel drive and a standard adaptive automatic transmission that adjusts to different driving styles. Beneath the vehicle's hood is a modern version of the 4.0-liter, V8 engine that powered the previous Discovery. This V8 makes 188 horsepower and 18 foot-pounds more torque than the engine in the 1998 version, at a lower rpm. This powerplant is rated for only 13 mpg in the city and 16 mpg for highway driving, though, and that's with a light foot. The previous model exhibited gear noise and other aural annoyances, but Land Rover has dramatically reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels in the current truck. The Series II's stance was widened last year by 2.1 inches at the front and 2.9 inches at the rear, making for a smoother on-road feel, and the self-leveling suspension benefits off-roaders by allowing the driver to raise or lower the rear of the truck by 1.6 inches.

Inside the Series II, both front and backseat passengers sit high for a superior view. Seating can be expanded to seven, in the form of forward-facing, storable rear jump seats. The driver and front passenger receive adjustable lumbar support and enjoy the benefits of dual temperature control air conditioning as well as a full-size glove box and four cupholders. Midway through 2000, a limited number of Series IIs will be offered with special Duragrain interiors.

Legendary off-road capabilities help make the aluminum-bodied Discovery Series II an attractive choice in this segment, augmented by safety equipment like ABS and traction control. With competitors releasing new hybrid sport-utes faster than horses can race the Kentucky Derby, Land Rover remains true to its original industry mission -- building a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle. The Series II will undoubtedly live up to that reputation, but with the advanced suspension, powertrain and handling features available on the truck, urban driving has become a bit more enjoyable as well.

2000 Highlights

The Discovery was completely redesigned last year and sees only minor interior trim revisions for the 2000 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II.

5(33%)
4(32%)
3(20%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
3.8
81 reviews
See all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Before you buy, how handy are you?
Adam,11/06/2015
4dr SUV AWD
I've been reading a lot of the poor ratings, and I get that you've had bad experiences with the Discovery 2. They can be fussy, but for very specific reasons. Let me explain, and perhaps this will help prospective buyers. Land Rover Disovery Series II is a one of a kind car. You just can't find cars that do what they do anymore. We looked at purchasing new SUV's, and you'd end up spending 80K vs 4K for a disco to find a car capable of what the disco is. IMHO, they were bough for soccer moms in the late 90's and early 2000's. They are not japanese cars. They need attention. They need a lot of attention. It's when you ignore things that sound wrong, or don't pay attention to rattles or leaks that they go do hell. Rather than paying a car note of 600 bucks a month to a bank, we decided to pay a good mechanic a third of that to keep our Disco alive and safe and have some gas money. It works out. Assume to pay 3-4K per year in upkeep. That's just used car 101. Don't subscribe to "It's a land rover thing" when stuff breaks. All used cars break if not attended too. Rubber deteriorates, parts go bad, you just need to have a budget for it. Common issues with the Disco: 1: ABS - It's a well documented issue and you can fix it for 5 bucks and a half an hour, if you know what you're doing assuming all sensors are ok. The ABS module has a short, which can be fixed or bypassed with some knowledge. You can find all the info on land rover forums. 2: A/C Parts can go bad, but the main thing is that the fuse box can get corrosion, and there's on bad solder point. again, some knowledge and you can get this fixed in 1/2 an hour for 10 bucks. Simple stuff, and well documented. 3: leaks - The head gasket is the big one. It goes bad. Most have been replaced by 2015. I just had mine done a second time. I don't think the original replacement was done right, but we drive ours everywhere, so who knows. Rubber goes bad. Most of the seals should be replaced within 15 years anyway. Again, not a japanese car. Land rovers are technically somewhat complex in that the have many computers and sensors to manage everything. But, electrical issues are fairly easy to diagnose with a multimeter. You have to have some knowhow or interest in learning. Those electrical issues are the expensive ones because you typically have to go to the dealer to get a good reading, and they will overcharge. If you can learn the layout, you'll save thousands over time. Here's the thing... now, cars are completely controlled by even more complex computers. You're always going to have this hurdle unless you're driving a car from the 70's/80s. MOST IMPORTANT THING : If you're handy, it's fun because it's simple enough that you can fix these cars yourself with some time and interest. If you just want a car to go from point a to point b . .. you should get a Hyundai.
Like nothing else, blows asian and domestic cars away
mwahlgren7,08/12/2012
People will claim that the discovery was the worst car ever because a light came on the dashboard, or that brakes had to be replaced. Many of the things that could go wrong with a discovery have to do with the driver's negligence or driving style. I have taken care of my disco and she has taken care of me. Driving position and view like no other vehicle, fantastic in the snow, and looks good to boot. Dual sunroofs still entertain me to this day and the sound system is really nice. Aside from a plastic t piece in the cooling system braking, nothing has gone wrong. Feels utterly solid when driving, very heavy and reassuring. Makes my dad's tacoma feel like a dishwasher.
A Matter of Perspective
tannert,07/12/2014
Our 2000 Discovery was purchased used from a man who did not take good car of it, and was not truthful of it's previous life, so it's been rough going. Nice easy to clean leather with comfortable seats. The second row is nice. You can carry adults, but not fitting for long car rides. and their knees will be rubbing a little bit. The third row can seat children.
BEST VALUE on the market!! Thanks!
SUVLOVER,11/23/2006
I just love this car. The design is perfect, and the interior is a dream with the suede leather doors, dual sunroofs etc. B/c of the negative posters on this board, I used this as a big bargaining chip to get my SUV for only $8,000! My LRII is in fantastic condition with the 18" rims and and all. I used to have a $80,000 G500, and frankly, my DRII is just about the same! So again, THANK YOU to all the negative posters! Anybody who complains about Gas Mileage should be a stand up comedian! Also, anybody who takes these cars to dealerships to get them services are ASKING to be stolen from. Come on guys, go find an honest mechanic. They charge HALF the labor. Do NOT get ripped off!
See all 81 reviews of the 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II

Used 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II Overview

The Used 2000 Land Rover Discovery Series II is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Series II SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

