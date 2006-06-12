Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 for Sale Near Me

LR3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE in Gray
    used

    2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    122,396 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE in Light Green
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    225,798 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,199

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    79,887 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2006 Land Rover LR3 in Silver
    used

    2006 Land Rover LR3

    146,284 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2006 Land Rover LR3 in Gray
    used

    2006 Land Rover LR3

    149,052 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2006 Land Rover LR3 HSE in Black
    used

    2006 Land Rover LR3 HSE

    111,633 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE in Black
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    105,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,850

    Details
  • 2006 Land Rover LR3 in Light Green
    used

    2006 Land Rover LR3

    137,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,575

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE in Gray
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    144,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE in White
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    146,473 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE in Gray
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    136,376 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE in Black
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    123,755 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE
    used

    2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE

    127,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,889

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover LR3 V8 in White
    used

    2009 Land Rover LR3 V8

    74,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR3 searches:

Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR3

32 reviews
Great all around Vehicle
RM,12/06/2006
So far it has been great. I especially enjoy the feeling of security when driving around in the LR3. In addition greatly enjoy the Logic 7 sound system, the simple to use NAV/GPS, the integration of Bluetooth and Voice Command. Voice Command takes a little getting used to and can be a little frustrating at first. When driving I enjoy using command shift. The brakes are amazing for a vehicle of this size and weight. The steering is precise and the ride is very smooth thanks to the air suspension. The flexibility in seating/cargo configuration is amazing. The kids love just about everything about it. Can't hardly wait to take it on a long trip. The more I drive it the more I like it
