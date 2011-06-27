  1. Home
2004 Land Rover Discovery Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior off-road ability, classic SUV styling, quality interior materials, lots of head- and legroom.
  • Hard to get in and out of, quirky interior design, limited hip- and shoulder room, not much cargo space, poor gas mileage, no side airbags or stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two reasons to buy this SUV: either you need incredible off-road capability or you need to show off to the neighbors. If you have different needs, you'll likely want to consider another SUV.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Discovery gets new tubular roof rails, and a manually lockable center differential is now standard. The S trim gets an in-dash CD player as standard equipment, and the HSE's cabin is enhanced with burled wood trim on the center console. A new interior color scheme -- called Tundra, featuring light earth tones in leather -- has been added. Finally, Land Rover is offering a limited-edition G4 model this year: It's painted an eye-catching orange, and boasts a cabin with unique trim and upholstery.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Land Rover Discovery.

5(55%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.2
120 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love Hate Relationship
dave,07/30/2015
S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I just sold my 04 D2 and purchased a Toyota FJ with 1800 miles. My wife has been after me for three years to get a newer vehicle. My Disco has been my most favorite vehicle of all the 30plus I have owned. I am an avid ourdoorsman yet wear a suit and tie for a living. It has been in terrain most never think of going. I put a 2" lift with upsized more aggressive tires on it as well as a winch. It is one of the most capable vehicles offroad and a dream to drive on road. The hate part - at 67,000 mi the oil pump exploded. At 77,000 the rear main seal leaked like a fountian, the head gasket and a few other seals were leaking. Two door actuators, window crank and front hub went all before 100,000. I had a mechanic friend tear the engine down and put new seals in it throughout. When he went online looking for some information about Land Rovers he said he never saw such lengthy blogs about leaking oil issues like any other car he researched. I ran synthetic oil since 30,000 - changed the oil in the engine, trans, transfer case and diffs religiously. If not for the crappy quality of some parts and cheap engine seals this is an awesome vehicle. Land Rover has the reputation of oil leakers and garbage electronics. I bought it new so every mile was mine (110,000 when sold), and I am anal about maintenance but even good maintenance cannot help faulty materials. Once all the issues were fixed I had no more problems. I almost cried when I sold it as it has taken me to some great places. I also own a 1960 Land Rover Series 2. Purchase a another brand new one - never.
Never sell my Land Rover! Just pay the repairs.
Ed,09/01/2016
HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Yep. I'll never give up my 2004 HSE Land Rover. Yep it requires research and big $$$$ to keep it going. I bought my Land Rover used in 2008 for $15k with 75k miles on it. Dumped a ton of money into it in repairs i.e. ($12K, head gasket, suspension airbags, braking system, front drive shaft, tires, steering arm, etc.) and have at least another $2k on the list right now (replace valve lifters and door mechanism and right ABS sensor). Now it has 82k miles on it. So if you run the numbers I got 7k (82k - 75k) use out of it and had to spend $14 ($12 + $2) in repairs. You buy this car and you better be prepared emotionally and financially, because its probably going to get really ugly especially if you are buying this vehicle used unless you are buying it from an owner like me that just didn't mind staying on top of it and dumping tons of money into all the problems. In that case at least you'd have somewhat of a fighting chance of getting some miles out of it before you have to dump thousands into it. I am an older guy (54 years old) and I just wanted to own a Land Rover and I enjoy it and its just a toy for me and I anticipated difficulties but to be honest I did not think it could be as bad as it has been nonetheless I am jut at the age where I don't get myself worked up about it and just enjoy taking my family on road trips for with it. But my sister called me because my nephew (age 18) wanted a Land Rover for his first car. I said he has to read all the problems and join a forum for Land Rover owners and anticipate all the repairs before they happen and really get into owning a Land Rover and that she should put $15k into an account as a reserve fund for any repairs. Well that was the end of my nephew getting a Land Rover.
Best...and...Worst Vehicle You Could Ever Own
Rover Rover,08/25/2015
S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This Land Rover will run forever...as long as you keep fixing it. First off if you can't work on your own (and I mean not just small stuff but in depth engine work) or can't afford to pay for frequent repair don't drive one. You may fall in love with it as I did. The ride (heavy vehicle which lets it ride smooth with a little roll), the 4wd (works great in slick mud/snow as long as sensors are working), the comfort (great interior), stereo, and just general coolness of the vehicle (even though it's kind of ugly in it's own way) will make you love it after driving it. Take your time looking for one that has been well taken care of inside and out with records and has head gasket issues....yes this way you will get a good deal...you can do the repairs yourself fairly cheap. Biggest problem is if it is leaking around the sleeve which is a $4k - $6k fix. The vehicle drives and handles great no issues with braking as others speak of...even at 5,300 lbs it will stop on a dime. Corners great with no tip over or feel of it as I've heard others mention. Back doors do seem a bit small for getting in and out of so keep this in mind. Only complaint I really have is the clock...why would anyone put a clock over by the passenger seat. But even with all that said I love it and will keep it...but again I can work on it and have a backup vehicle....Good Luck
Testament to its toughness
msn619,02/13/2014
As we all know right now the mid west and east cost are on blizzard watch and accidents are all over the city and I was not exception, I was on a stop light waiting to turn left when a sliding car hit me head on maybe around 20mph, I was ok thankfully my 2 yrs old was not with me. His passat was wreaked and my 00 discovery II was badly damaged but no oil or coolant leak, I was able to drive home 10 miles after all that. For 8yrs my discovery II never left me stranded, as long as I keep up with maintenance, she was good to me.
See all 120 reviews of the 2004 Land Rover Discovery
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

