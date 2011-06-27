Yep. I'll never give up my 2004 HSE Land Rover. Yep it requires research and big $$$$ to keep it going. I bought my Land Rover used in 2008 for $15k with 75k miles on it. Dumped a ton of money into it in repairs i.e. ($12K, head gasket, suspension airbags, braking system, front drive shaft, tires, steering arm, etc.) and have at least another $2k on the list right now (replace valve lifters and door mechanism and right ABS sensor). Now it has 82k miles on it. So if you run the numbers I got 7k (82k - 75k) use out of it and had to spend $14 ($12 + $2) in repairs. You buy this car and you better be prepared emotionally and financially, because its probably going to get really ugly especially if you are buying this vehicle used unless you are buying it from an owner like me that just didn't mind staying on top of it and dumping tons of money into all the problems. In that case at least you'd have somewhat of a fighting chance of getting some miles out of it before you have to dump thousands into it. I am an older guy (54 years old) and I just wanted to own a Land Rover and I enjoy it and its just a toy for me and I anticipated difficulties but to be honest I did not think it could be as bad as it has been nonetheless I am jut at the age where I don't get myself worked up about it and just enjoy taking my family on road trips for with it. But my sister called me because my nephew (age 18) wanted a Land Rover for his first car. I said he has to read all the problems and join a forum for Land Rover owners and anticipate all the repairs before they happen and really get into owning a Land Rover and that she should put $15k into an account as a reserve fund for any repairs. Well that was the end of my nephew getting a Land Rover.

