Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

Tow Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Incontrol Apps Bluetooth Connection Almond W/Arabica; Leather Seat Trim Yulong White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with 86,885mi. This Land Rover includes: TOW PACKAGE WHEELS: 19 7-SPOKE ALLOY (STD) Aluminum Wheels HSE PACKAGE 3rd Row Seat Navigation System A/C Rear Parking Aid Daytime Running Lights Front Head Air Bag Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Rear A/C Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Head Air Bag Pass-Through Rear Seat MP3 Player Headlights-Auto-Leveling EBONY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) HEAVY-DUTY PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Conventional Spare Tire VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor SIRIUS SATELLITE HD Radio Satellite Radio YULONG WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover LR4 HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Fuji White 2015 4WD Land Rover LR4 HSE. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover LR4 HSE is in a league of its own This Land Rover LR4 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2015 Land Rover LR4: The LR4 delivers the upscale interior and 4-wheel-drive capability upon which Land Rover has built its reputation over the decades. The V6 is efficient and powerful with its accompanying 8-speed transmission, while the interior is luxuriously appointed with goodies such as leather seats and dual-zone climate control. Land Rover's Terrain Response system and Hill Descent Control make the LR4 more than capable of taking on the toughest trails. In other words, the LR4 is pure Land Rover and, starting at less than $50,000, sets the bar high for luxury off-road competitors from Europe and Japan. Strengths of this model include off-road capability, upscale badge, and Luxurious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALAG2V65FA774958

Stock: FA774958

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020