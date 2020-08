Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland

2015 Land Rover LR4 Base NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 7 Seat Comfort Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALAG2V61FA769062

Stock: 769062

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020