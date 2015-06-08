Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,990$2,711 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2015 Land Rover LR4 Base NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 7 Seat Comfort Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V61FA769062
Stock: 769062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 57,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,900$3,060 Below Market
Xtreme Motorsports - Enterprise / Alabama
NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION OR CREDIT HISTORY WE CAN HELP!! WE OFFER XTREME SAVINGS AND AMAZING FINANCE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAM GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM AND CREDIT UNION FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. APPLY ONLINE OR CALL RICHARD TODAY 334-464-5391 AND SEE JUST HOW EASY IT IS AT XTREME MOTORSPORTS....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V61FA771425
Stock: 08-1425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,980 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,795
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V6XFA749974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,000$2,087 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!. 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds * Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers, their luggage and a loaded trailer. Inside, Windsor leather seats include electrically adjustable seat bolsters providing the driver with added comfort and side support. Materials are truly premium, creating a superior ambience of quality. The standard full color touch-screen provides all audio and navigation controls. The standard Meridian 380W system features 11 speakers, color touch-screen display and Bluetooth. Blindspot monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, and T-Junction camera are additional available features. Optional Tow Assist, as part of the surround Camera system, is an aid that predicts the rearward trajectory of both vehicle and trailer. This helps the driver perform more accurate maneuvers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V60FA743567
Stock: SG-B13567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 86,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,790$377 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Tow Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Incontrol Apps Bluetooth Connection Almond W/Arabica; Leather Seat Trim Yulong White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with 86,885mi. This Land Rover includes: TOW PACKAGE WHEELS: 19 7-SPOKE ALLOY (STD) Aluminum Wheels HSE PACKAGE 3rd Row Seat Navigation System A/C Rear Parking Aid Daytime Running Lights Front Head Air Bag Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Rear A/C Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Head Air Bag Pass-Through Rear Seat MP3 Player Headlights-Auto-Leveling EBONY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) HEAVY-DUTY PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Conventional Spare Tire VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor SIRIUS SATELLITE HD Radio Satellite Radio YULONG WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover LR4 HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Fuji White 2015 4WD Land Rover LR4 HSE. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover LR4 HSE is in a league of its own This Land Rover LR4 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2015 Land Rover LR4: The LR4 delivers the upscale interior and 4-wheel-drive capability upon which Land Rover has built its reputation over the decades. The V6 is efficient and powerful with its accompanying 8-speed transmission, while the interior is luxuriously appointed with goodies such as leather seats and dual-zone climate control. Land Rover's Terrain Response system and Hill Descent Control make the LR4 more than capable of taking on the toughest trails. In other words, the LR4 is pure Land Rover and, starting at less than $50,000, sets the bar high for luxury off-road competitors from Europe and Japan. Strengths of this model include off-road capability, upscale badge, and Luxurious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V65FA774958
Stock: FA774958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 61,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,899
Land Rover Asheville - Mills River / North Carolina
HSE Luxury Package! Clean CARFAX. Fuji White 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 7 Seat Comfort Package, Automatic High Beams, Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheels, Black Door Handles, Black Extended Roof Rails, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, Black Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Center Console Cooler Box, Climate Comfort Package, Electric Steering Column, Extended Windsor Leather Package, Front Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting, HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, Heated Front & Second-Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE LUX Package, HSE Package, Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Gear Knob, Memory Driver Package, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Power Front Bucket Seats, Powerfold Mirrors, Premium Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Reverse Traffic Detection, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Surround Camera System, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke Black Painted.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7194 miles below market average!Reviews:* Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds* Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers, their luggage and a loaded trailer. Inside, Windsor leather seats include electrically adjustable seat bolsters providing the driver with added comfort and side support. Materials are truly premium, creating a superior ambience of quality. The standard full color touch-screen provides all audio and navigation controls. The standard Meridian 380W system features 11 speakers, color touch-screen display and Bluetooth. Blindspot monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, and T-Junction camera are additional available features. Optional Tow Assist, as part of the surround Camera system, is an aid that predicts the rearward trajectory of both vehicle and trailer. This helps the driver perform more accurate maneuvers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V65FA767586
Stock: LH063057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 81,368 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,338
Ray Price Stroud Ford Lincoln - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
2 SETS OF KEYS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOCAL TRADE!, BLUE TOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL, BACK UP CAMERA, *NAVIGATION!, LEATHER!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, SECURITY ALARM, EXTRA CLEAN, LOCAL TRADE, ALL FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETED, SERVICE RECORDS. 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic Gray Recent Arrival!For over 300 pre-owned vehicles to choose from visit us at RAYPRICECARS.COM......OVER 100 YEARS OF DOING IT RIGHT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V62FA769118
Stock: BF69118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 119,265 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
Fuji White 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6ASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds * Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers, their luggage and a loaded trailer. Inside, Windsor leather seats include electrically adjustable seat bolsters providing the driver with added comfort and side support. Materials are truly premium, creating a superior ambience of quality. The standard full color touch-screen provides all audio and navigation controls. The standard Meridian 380W system features 11 speakers, color touch-screen display and Bluetooth. Blindspot monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, and T-Junction camera are additional available features. Optional Tow Assist, as part of the surround Camera system, is an aid that predicts the rearward trajectory of both vehicle and trailer. This helps the driver perform more accurate maneuvers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V6XFA746816
Stock: 5069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 25,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,988
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, 11 Speakers, 7 Seat Comfort Package, Black Design Package with 19 Black Wheels, Black Door Handles, Black Extended Roof Rails, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, Black Lacquer Finish Trim, Black Mirror Caps, Front Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature Lighting, HDD Navigation System with Traffic Alert, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE Package, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Power moonroof, Powerfold Mirrors, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, SIRIUS Satellite & HD Radio, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Wheels: 19 7 Split-Spoke Black Painted. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 7 Seat Comfort Package, Black Design Package with 19 Black Wheels, HSE Package, 11 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Audio System, SIRIUS Satellite & HD Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Block heater, Black Door Handles, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, Black Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Front Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature Lighting, Heated door mirrors, HSE Exterior Badge, Power door mirrors, Powerfold Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Lacquer Finish Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HDD Navigation System with Traffic Alert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Parking Aid, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Telescoping steering wheel, Third-Row Map Lights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Split folding rear seat, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Black Extended Roof Rails, Passenger door bin, Rear Luggage Net, Wheels: 19 7 Split-Spoke Black Painted, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: TBD Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V61FA745134
Stock: S05402T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Causeway Gray 2015 Land Rover LR4 **1PRICE TO SELL DOWN WITH NO HASSLE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE PRICING**, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION BY A CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, **ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX**, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Seat Comfort Package, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheels, Black Door Handles, Black Extended Roof Rails, Black Grill, Black Grill Surround, Black Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Brake assist, CD player, Center Console Cooler Box, Climate Comfort Package, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Steering Column, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Windsor Leather Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting, Fully automatic headlights, HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, Heated Front & Second-Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE LUX Package, HSE Package, Interior Mood Lighting, Leather Gear Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Package, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Powerfold Mirrors, Premium audio system: Meridian, Premium Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Climate Control, Rear fog lights, Rear Luggage Net, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Traffic Detection, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Camera System, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Tow Package, Traction control, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke Split Forged Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 8-Speed AutomaticSnell Automotive has been serving the DFW Metroplex for over 40 Years, Jaguar/Landrover Frisco is your premier retailer of new and used Jaguar/Landrover vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your shopping and service experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Serving Frisco, Prosper, Mckinney, Mellisa, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Plano, Tyler, Carrolton, Addison, Richardson, Garland, Grapevine and many other outlining cities.Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds * Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V63FA764816
Stock: FR0004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 66,658 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,971
Henson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madisonville / Texas
**FRESH TRADE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, ** ANTI-WHIPLASH HEAD RESTRAINTS **, ** DUAL FRONT/SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS **, ** SPEED CONTROL **, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **SPEED SENSING STEERING**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT/LOCKS/WINDOWS**, ** ABS BRAKES **, ** DELAY OFF/FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS **, 11 Speakers, 19" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, Axle Ratio: TBD, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Leather Shift Knob, MP3 decoder, Passenger door bin, Premium audio system: Meridian, Rain sensing wipers, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Recent Arrival!Henson CDJR, where one customer tells another!Reviews:* Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds* Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers, their luggage and a loaded trailer. Inside, Windsor leather seats include electrically adjustable seat bolsters providing the driver with added comfort and side support. Materials are truly premium, creating a superior ambience of quality. The standard full color touch-screen provides all audio and navigation controls. The standard Meridian 380W system features 11 speakers, color touch-screen display and Bluetooth. Blindspot monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, and T-Junction camera are additional available features. Optional Tow Assist, as part of the surround Camera system, is an aid that predicts the rearward trajectory of both vehicle and trailer. This helps the driver perform more accurate maneuvers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V62FA766848
Stock: 766848P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 56,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,988
Land Rover Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Non-Smoker vehicle, Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 60,324 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Running Boards, 4x4, INCONTROL APPS, BLACK DESIGN PACKAGE W/19 BLACK WHEE. OPTION PACKAGES HSE PACKAGE: HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, on/off-road and Say What You See voice control, HSE Exterior Badge, Front Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating 35/30/35, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Third-Row Map Lights, Rear Climate Control, 2nd-row A/C and heating controls regulating airflow to the 2nd- and 3rd-row seats, 2 vents at 2nd-row headliner, 2 vents at 3rd-row C-pillar and 1 outlet at 3rd-row lower level, Rear Luggage Net, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating Forward facing, Passive Keyless Entry, PowerFold Mirrors, Parking Aid, front park distance control, PREMIUM PAINT PALETTE, BLACK DESIGN PACKAGE W/19 BLACK WHEELS: black side vents, LAND ROVER hood lettering and LR4 tailgate badge, Black Grill, Black Extended Roof Rails, Wheels: 19 7 Split-Spoke Black Painted, Black Grill Surround, Black Door Handles, Black Mirror Caps, CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE: heated front windshield and heated windshield washer jets, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Second-Row Seats, HEAVY-DUTY PACKAGE: Full-Size Spare Tire, Full-Size Spare Alloy Wheel, 2 Speed Transfer Box, Active Locking Rear Differential, SIRIUS SATELLITE & HD RADIO: 3 month Sirius trial subscription, INCONTROL APPS: in-car mobile technology to connect smartphone apps to vehicle's infotainment system, BLACK LACQUER FINISH TRIM: door inserts, center console and steering wheel face. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says For most, one of the LR4's prime interior treats will be the exceptionally upright position of the front seats. You sit regally upright without the need to extend your legs forward
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V63FA776627
Stock: R001440M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 78,143 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,200
A-1 Motor Sales - Schaumburg / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V66FA771096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,941 miles
$29,430
Land Rover Mt. Kisco 299 - Mount Kisco / New York
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Corris Gray Ivory W/Ebony; Premium Windsor Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V61FA766855
Stock: FA766855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 58,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,893
Land Rover Farmington Valley - Canton / Connecticut
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6267 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V64FA745077
Stock: L6326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 83,812 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V68FA763937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,995$10,400 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this enhanced, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition (4WD). This adventurous and high-tech SUV combines roomy seating and cargo space with excellent off-road ability, and it only 31,168 miles on it! It comes finely equipped with: Silver Edition Value Package - HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM with TRAFFIC ALERT - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - VISION ASSIST PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT MONITORING with CLOSING VEHICLE SENSING - TOW HITCH ASSIST - T-JUNCTION CAMERA - REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION - ADAPTIVE AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - TOW ASSIST - SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM - MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM AUDIO UPGRADE 825-WATT - 17 SPEAKERS AND SUBWOOFER - HSE PACKAGE - ON/OFF-ROAD and 'SAY WHAT YOU SEE' VOICE CONTROL - HSE EXTERIOR BADGE - XENON HEADLAMPS with LED SIGNATURE LIGHTING - SECOND-ROW FOLD-FLAT SEATING 35/30/35 - THIRD-ROW SIDE-CURTAIN AIRBAG SRS - THIRD-ROW MAP LIGHTS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROL - 2ND-ROW A/C AND HEATING CONTROLS regulating airflow to the 2nd- and 3rd-row seats - ELECTRICAL OUTLET AT 3RD-ROW LOWER LEVEL - REAR LUGGAGE NET - THIRD-ROW FOLD-FLAT SEATING FORWARD FACING - PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY - POWERFOLD MIRRORS - PARKING AID - FRONT PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Climate Comfort Package - HEATED WINDSCREEN - CLIMATE FRONT & HEATED REAR SEATS - HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - 20-INCH 5 SPLIT SPOKE SPARKLE FINISH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that when this vehicle was returned to defi SOLUTIONS, Inc. at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the right A pillar (the roof support structure located where the right front door is mounted to the vehicle, at the edge of the windshield). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a front door pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this luxury midsize SUV BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and go above and beyond with this magnificent condition 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Silver Edition! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V67GA835504
Stock: 24164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 79,202 miles
$25,995
Lewis Toyota of Hays - Hays / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V65FA741523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR4
- 5(50%)
- 4(17%)
- 1(33%)
Related Land Rover LR4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Defender Birmingham AL
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fayetteville NC
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Lincoln NE
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Everett WA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Tulsa OK
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rochester MN
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fort Myers FL
- Used Land Rover Defender Mckinney TX
- Used Land Rover Defender Garland TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Garland TX
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 Plano TX
- Used Honda Civic 2018 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect