Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    51,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,990

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    57,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,900

    $3,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    42,980 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,795

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    80,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,000

    $2,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    86,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,790

    $377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    61,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,899

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    81,368 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,338

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    119,265 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    25,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    63,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    66,658 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,971

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    56,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,988

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    78,143 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,200

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    65,941 miles

    $29,430

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    58,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,893

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    83,812 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    31,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $10,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    79,202 miles

    $25,995

    Details

Great car if you like high pitch whistles
J. Miller,08/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I bought a 2015 LR4 in March, and thought I would share some information with prospective buyers. Land Rover USA has admitted that their is a problem in the air conditioning system of the 2015 LR4s, a problem that causes a high pitched whistle to be emitted from the dashboard area whenever the air conditioner is on (as it often is if you live in texas). Land Rover says this is a "characteristic" of the 2015 LR4s, and have offered no fix for the problem. If you are considering purchasing an LR4, I would seriously reconsider, until Land Rover has a fix for this issue. Though the dealership has tried, they have been unable to fix the problem, and my car has spent over 40 days in the shop since I purchased it. Update: car was in shop 100 days in 2 years and I had to hire a lawyer in order to have car declared a lemon. I will never drive a Land Rover again, and I highly recommend no on else drive one either. LR was terrible to deal with, was not concerned about me as an owner.
