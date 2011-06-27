  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR3
  4. Used 2007 Land Rover LR3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2007 Land Rover LR3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly advanced suspension well suited for on-road cruising or off-road adventures, fold-flat second- and third-row seats, opulent interior.
  • Excessive weight hurts performance, spotty build quality, complicated audio and climate control interface.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Land Rover LR3 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$4,400 - $7,995
Used LR3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With go-anywhere versatility, loads of luxury and a nameplate that will make the neighbors green with envy, the 2007 Land Rover LR3 is a worthy choice for those seeking a pedigreed SUV that's poised both on and off the beaten path.

Vehicle overview

Modern SUVs have a lot to live up to in their war to win market share. We expect them to swallow passengers like buses and drive like cars, and some buyers even expect off-road capability to be part of the mix. With ample passenger room and a versatile chassis and four-wheel-drive system, the 2007 Land Rover LR3 is armed for this skirmish.

The LR3 offers a fair degree of Land Rover's trademark elegance, with standard leather seating and attractive furnishings. Materials and build quality are mostly impressive, though some plastic bits tend to exhibit an unfortunate willingness to break loose. This Land Rover makes room for family, with standard three-row seven-passenger seating on V8 models; the third-row seat is available as an option on the entry-level V6 model. A standard power sunroof opens a window to the sky, and both the second- and third-row seats can be folded flat for increased cargo capacity. Other standard interior amenities include a nine-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound stereo and one-touch power windows. The options list includes a touchscreen navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity.

Two engines are available. A base V6 offers 216 horsepower, while an optional V8 generates 300 hp. Although the V8 is definitely the engine you want, it doesn't feel nearly as powerful as it should; we suspect the LR3's hefty curb weight is to blame for that. Ride quality on pavement is acceptable, but handling is on the tippy side for a modern-day SUV, a quality that can get annoying if you never take advantage of the LR3's considerable all-terrain capability. Equipped with some of the most impressive off-road hardware in this price range, the Land Rover LR3 boasts full-time, dual-range four-wheel drive and ride height control, so it can tackle everything from rain-slick turnpikes to mud-filled bogs with ease.

The 2007 Land Rover LR3 is a refined and well-engineered road warrior, but it's up against some heavy artillery. If off-roading isn't on your itinerary, we'd recommend you take the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, BMW X5, Cadillac SRX or Volvo XC90 for a spin, since all offer superior on-road dynamics along with the requisite third-row seat option. And although it trails in snob appeal, the Lexus GX 470 is more affordable than the LR3, performs just as well in the dirt and feels more stable on pavement. Still, there's no denying the glamorous appeal of the Land Rover brand. If you're looking for an SUV that will remain poised on all types of terrain while managing to impress the neighbors, the 2007 Land Rover LR3 will not disappoint.

2007 Land Rover LR3 models

A midsize luxury SUV capable of seating up to seven passengers, the Land Rover LR3 is offered in two trim levels, SE and HSE. The SE comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a nine-speaker 240-watt Harman Kardon audio system with a six-disc CD changer and an MP3 player input jack; V8 models also have rear parking sensors and a third-row seat (optional on the SE V6). High-line LR3 HSE models get 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a 14-speaker 550-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system, a navigation system (with on- and off-road mapping), Bluetooth connectivity, driver-seat memory settings and front parking sensors. Various options packages are available that allow buyers to add amenities like heated first- and second-row seats and adaptive headlights. The Heavy Duty Package offers a rear locking differential and a full-size spare tire.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Land Rover LR3 adds leather upholstery, a power sunroof and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to its standard features list, and V8 models get standard three-row, seven-passenger seating. The driver seat of all LR3s adds a power lumbar adjuster, the turn-signal switch gets a new three-flash position and the front passenger-side power window gets one-touch capability. In addition, the instrument cluster now includes a clock.

Performance & mpg

Land Rover's LR3 has two available engines. The SE model can be ordered with either a 216-hp, 4.0-liter V6 or a 300-hp, 4.4-liter V8. The HSE comes with the V8 only. Both engines have a six-speed automatic transmission that channels power to the ground through a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. With a rotary knob controlling five settings (general, snow-grass-gravel, mud and ruts, sand, and rock crawl), the 4WD system optimizes everything for the conditions, from throttle response to the stability control system to the differentials. The LR3 also features a fully independent suspension, which utilizes electronically controlled air springs to automatically adapt to virtually any terrain or off-road challenge. Properly equipped, the V8-engined LR3 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Safety features on the 2007 Land Rover LR3 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control with active antiroll technology, hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and three-row head curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are included on all LR3s, while front bumper sensors are standard on the HSE and optional on the SE. Adaptive headlights, which "look" around corners and adjust up and down to counter the effects of hard braking, are also available.

Driving

Given that the base V6 offers barely enough power for a 2.5-ton vehicle, we'd steer most buyers toward the V8. Even with 300 hp on tap, the V8-equipped Land Rover LR3 is no rocket, especially with a full load of passengers. Thanks to solid performance from the six-speed transmission, though, there is always adequate power available underfoot. The advanced suspension makes for a comfortable ride on the highway, though the vehicle's high center of gravity gives it a somewhat tippy feel when negotiating corners. Solid feedback from the rack-and-pinion steering lends the Rover a crisp feel behind the wheel, though, and a tight turning radius makes it fairly maneuverable in parking lots. With the sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, there's also plenty of traction if you ever feel the need to go exploring off-road.

Interior

The Land Rover LR3 features a spacious cabin packed with clever storage solutions, as well as either five or seven seats trimmed in leather. Both the second- and third-row seats fold into the floor when not in use to create a vast, flat, loading space; maximum cargo capacity is 90 cubic feet. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium seating give the driver and passengers alike a clear view of their surroundings and a standard power sunroof enhances that view even further. The dash has a simple, geometric look that is very similar to the elegant design employed in the Range Rover. The control layout is straightforward, but it's heavy on small buttons, which require a little more attention to use than we'd like. Every tactile surface is thickly padded, as one would expect in a vehicle of this caliber. Build quality is not universally solid, though, as some small parts can come loose after repeated use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Land Rover LR3.

5(63%)
4(31%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great all around Vehicle
RM,12/06/2006
So far it has been great. I especially enjoy the feeling of security when driving around in the LR3. In addition greatly enjoy the Logic 7 sound system, the simple to use NAV/GPS, the integration of Bluetooth and Voice Command. Voice Command takes a little getting used to and can be a little frustrating at first. When driving I enjoy using command shift. The brakes are amazing for a vehicle of this size and weight. The steering is precise and the ride is very smooth thanks to the air suspension. The flexibility in seating/cargo configuration is amazing. The kids love just about everything about it. Can't hardly wait to take it on a long trip. The more I drive it the more I like it
No Worries!
Vance,08/22/2009
We needed a family utilitarian replacement SUV after all the negative safety issues with our Pathfinder. We stumbled across an 07 HSSE with less than 17K on it while looking at an 09. This was our first experience with Land Rover. We tried the Pilot and the Highlander, but then they are everywhere and very dull. This was love at first drive! Quite different than some of the negative comments read before hand. It was smooth on the road and very comfortable, while having tons of room in 3 rows. Better yet its not a "manly man" truck like a Tahoe or similar. And the plastics are fine. Much better than what we were expecting. Yes, gadgets are plenty, but read the manual. It works!
Why drive Bland when you can drive EXCITING!!?
pouladi1,04/09/2011
I just purchased a pre-owned, mint condition 2007 LR 3 V6 , This is my 3rd Land Rover and to be frank the only thing I hate is why I waited so long to buy this SUV!?! I was lucky to find my deep green exterior, beige leather interior beauty! The drive is smooth commanding and fun! Fit and finish is perfect, The vehicle looks so gorgeous and the interior looks expensive. Dont look elsewhere, just drive a Land Rover and see what all this fuss is about, I guarantee you , once you drive one, you will not drive another vehicle! coincidentally the day I bought it snowed and all i did was to activate the terrain response! it drive through ice and snow like knife through butter!
Love this vehicle
Brian ,07/21/2009
I truly agree that this is not the best vehicle on the market for getting kids to and from school and day in day out errands, but when you baalnce that out with weeknd trips to the beach, hiking, mountain biking, and towing a boat there is no better vehicle. I got rid of my first LR3 and bought a smaller fule effecient SUV and after 2 months went back to and LR3. I can't see myself in any other vehicle. During fishing and camping trips I have found myself in a few off road/water situations and have never had an issue even when the passengers doubted it could get to the place we wanted to go. It polishes up well for days in the office, but also loves to get dirty and looks good doing it.
See all 32 reviews of the 2007 Land Rover LR3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
216 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2007 Land Rover LR3

Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 Overview

The Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 is offered in the following submodels: LR3 SUV. Available styles include V8 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), V8 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and V6 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Land Rover LR3?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 122396 and122396 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE is priced between $4,400 and$4,400 with odometer readings between 311033 and311033 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Land Rover LR3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Land Rover LR3 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 LR3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,400 and mileage as low as 122396 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Land Rover LR3.

Can't find a used 2007 Land Rover LR3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,080.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,126.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Land Rover LR3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR3 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles