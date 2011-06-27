Vehicle overview

Modern SUVs have a lot to live up to in their war to win market share. We expect them to swallow passengers like buses and drive like cars, and some buyers even expect off-road capability to be part of the mix. With ample passenger room and a versatile chassis and four-wheel-drive system, the 2007 Land Rover LR3 is armed for this skirmish.

The LR3 offers a fair degree of Land Rover's trademark elegance, with standard leather seating and attractive furnishings. Materials and build quality are mostly impressive, though some plastic bits tend to exhibit an unfortunate willingness to break loose. This Land Rover makes room for family, with standard three-row seven-passenger seating on V8 models; the third-row seat is available as an option on the entry-level V6 model. A standard power sunroof opens a window to the sky, and both the second- and third-row seats can be folded flat for increased cargo capacity. Other standard interior amenities include a nine-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound stereo and one-touch power windows. The options list includes a touchscreen navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity.

Two engines are available. A base V6 offers 216 horsepower, while an optional V8 generates 300 hp. Although the V8 is definitely the engine you want, it doesn't feel nearly as powerful as it should; we suspect the LR3's hefty curb weight is to blame for that. Ride quality on pavement is acceptable, but handling is on the tippy side for a modern-day SUV, a quality that can get annoying if you never take advantage of the LR3's considerable all-terrain capability. Equipped with some of the most impressive off-road hardware in this price range, the Land Rover LR3 boasts full-time, dual-range four-wheel drive and ride height control, so it can tackle everything from rain-slick turnpikes to mud-filled bogs with ease.

The 2007 Land Rover LR3 is a refined and well-engineered road warrior, but it's up against some heavy artillery. If off-roading isn't on your itinerary, we'd recommend you take the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, BMW X5, Cadillac SRX or Volvo XC90 for a spin, since all offer superior on-road dynamics along with the requisite third-row seat option. And although it trails in snob appeal, the Lexus GX 470 is more affordable than the LR3, performs just as well in the dirt and feels more stable on pavement. Still, there's no denying the glamorous appeal of the Land Rover brand. If you're looking for an SUV that will remain poised on all types of terrain while managing to impress the neighbors, the 2007 Land Rover LR3 will not disappoint.