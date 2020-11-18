2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review

Even after undergoing a thorough update in 2020, Land Rover's entry-level SUV, the Discovery Sport, receives plenty of technology upgrades for 2021. First up is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that replaces the much-maligned previous system. Pivi Pro promises to be more intuitive, thanks to simplified menus, and much quicker to respond with its faster processors and dedicated power supply. It also features two modems: one for over-the-air software updates and the other for embedded apps and streaming music via Spotify.

The Discovery Sport gains added connectivity with dual Bluetooth connections and a new wireless charging pad with a signal booster. And Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on all models.

Other updates include a new 3D surround-view camera system to take the stress out of parking in tight spots, a new steering wheel with capacitive touch, and a second-generation Activity Key bracelet that lets you unlock and lock the Disco Sport and leave your key fob behind. It adds a digital watch and remote start to its functions for 2021.