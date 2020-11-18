  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Release Date

  • Early 2021

What to expect

  • New Pivi Pro infotainment system
  • Improved phone and data connectivity
  • New surround-view camera system and Activity Key bracelet
  • Part of the first Discovery Sport generation introduced for 2015
Price Range
Starting from $42,950 to $48,000
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review
byMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 11/18/2020

What is the Discovery Sport?

Even after undergoing a thorough update in 2020, Land Rover's entry-level SUV, the Discovery Sport, receives plenty of technology upgrades for 2021. First up is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system that replaces the much-maligned previous system. Pivi Pro promises to be more intuitive, thanks to simplified menus, and much quicker to respond with its faster processors and dedicated power supply. It also features two modems: one for over-the-air software updates and the other for embedded apps and streaming music via Spotify.

The Discovery Sport gains added connectivity with dual Bluetooth connections and a new wireless charging pad with a signal booster. And Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on all models.

Other updates include a new 3D surround-view camera system to take the stress out of parking in tight spots, a new steering wheel with capacitive touch, and a second-generation Activity Key bracelet that lets you unlock and lock the Disco Sport and leave your key fob behind. It adds a digital watch and remote start to its functions for 2021.

Edmunds says

Despite its entry-level positioning, the Discovery Sport is a worthy representative of the Land Rover brand. Off-road abilities remain very high, and the interior is both durable and refined for the class. Even though it just had a big refresh last year, the tech updates for 2021 are significant enough for us to recommend passing on the 2020 Discovery Sport. In particular, the new infotainment system should remedy its predecessor's infuriatingly slow responses and occasional glitches.

