Close

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This Loaded 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD Luxury SUV is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE handles with ease. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE is the perfect example of the modern luxury. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Land Rover Discovery Sport is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Land Rover Discovery Sport looks like has never been used. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Land Rover Discovery Sport, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. The first thing anyone notices about your car is the paint job and this car's is near perfect. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport: The Land Rover Discovery Sport is the newest addition to a crowded compact premium SUV segment. What sets it apart, however, is its DNA. It is an exceedingly capable off-road performer with many of the attributes found in more rugged offerings. Coupled with the luxury appointments and attention to detail also rooted in the Land Rover brand, the Discovery Sport stands above offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volvo. This model sets itself apart with Refined interior, room for seven passengers, off-road capability, and technology features *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALCR2BG9FH501352

Stock: P501352

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020