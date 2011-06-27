Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me
- $22,995Great Deal | $2,149 below market
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE65,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Preferred Sales and Leasing - Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG8FH518899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$19,988Great Deal | $1,695 below market
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX86,895 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Motorcars - Hopkins / Minnesota
Loaded Discovery Sport in excellent condition. All Wheel Drive. Out of Virginia, yet to see a Minnesota Winter. Dealer maintained. Fresh set of tires. Clean title/Carfax
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG6FH544449
Stock: B479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,995Good Deal | $1,771 below market
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE70,112 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD Luxury SUV is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE handles with ease. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE is the perfect example of the modern luxury. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. One of the best things about this Land Rover Discovery Sport is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Land Rover Discovery Sport looks like has never been used. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Land Rover Discovery Sport, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. The first thing anyone notices about your car is the paint job and this car's is near perfect. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport: The Land Rover Discovery Sport is the newest addition to a crowded compact premium SUV segment. What sets it apart, however, is its DNA. It is an exceedingly capable off-road performer with many of the attributes found in more rugged offerings. Coupled with the luxury appointments and attention to detail also rooted in the Land Rover brand, the Discovery Sport stands above offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volvo. This model sets itself apart with Refined interior, room for seven passengers, off-road capability, and technology features *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG9FH501352
Stock: P501352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$25,495Fair Deal | $533 below market
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE26,892 milesDelivery available*
Auto Lenders - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Black 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Well Equipped with, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory, 3.75 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 190W Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 521).20/26 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.Reviews:* More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities in
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG1FH538069
Stock: FH538069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $19,995Good Deal
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX75,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX. Well-known by many, the Discovery Sport has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Take home this Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX. More information about the 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport: The Land Rover Discovery Sport is the newest addition to a crowded compact premium SUV segment. What sets it apart, however, is its DNA. It is an exceedingly capable off-road performer with many of the attributes found in more rugged offerings. Coupled with the luxury appointments and attention to detail also rooted in the Land Rover brand, the Discovery Sport stands above offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volvo. This model sets itself apart with Refined interior, room for seven passengers, off-road capability, and technology features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG4FH537788
Stock: FH537788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $23,985Good Deal | $692 below market
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE42,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leeder Automotive - Yutan / Nebraska
TWO OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED LANDROVER DISCOVERY HSE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, THIRD SEAT, NEW BRAKES & ROTORS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG3FH532547
Stock: 532547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $22,995
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE34,421 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3Rd Row Package 19" Black Design Package Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony/Ebony; Partial Leather Seat Trim Fuji White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG7FH543816
Stock: FH543816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $26,998Fair Deal
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX38,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG7FH527708
Stock: 19081297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,000
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX95,959 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX! Only 2 Previous Owners- Navigation System -Leather Interior-10-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory- Brake assist- Exterior Parking Camera Rear- Front fog lights- Heated door mirrors- High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon- Leather steering wheel- Panic alarm- Power door mirrors- Power Liftgate- Radio: 250W Audio System w/11 Speakers- Rear fog lights- Rear Parking Sensors- Remote keyless entry- SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio- Spoiler- Wheels: 19" 5 Split Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish.Recent Arrival! Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG0FH500575
Stock: G17935B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $21,900
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE41,940 milesDelivery available*
Park Place Land Rover DFW - Grapevine / Texas
This Land Rover Discovery Sport has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SIRIUSXM SATELLITE & HD RADIO, WHEELS: 18" 9 SPOKE ALLOY (STYLE 109) -inc: In sparkle silver (STD), SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC. 10 Carfax Service Records.*Packages That Make Driving the Land Rover Discovery Sport SE An Experience*3RD ROW PACKAGE -inc: 5+2 seating and 1 3rd row USB charging port, 3rd Row Ventilation, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and CommandShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Land Rover Discovery Sport come see us at Park Place Jaguar Land Rover DFW, 1300 East State Highway 114, Dallas Fort Worth Airport, TX 75261. Just minutes away!*** Satellite radio trial subscription may have expired*** Any free trial subscriptions may have expired*** Some accessories may no longer be with vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG7FH515367
Stock: FH515367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $23,900
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE66,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4WD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, ALL Wheel Drive, Tow Package, 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, Cylinder Count: 4, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/Memory, 3.75 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Package, 3rd Row Ventilation, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Upgrade Package, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Climate Comfort Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Plus Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Ebony Morzine Headliner, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation System - SD Card, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 190W Audio System w/10 Speakers, Radio: 250W Audio System w/11 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 521). Luxury 2015HSE 9-Speed Automatic Land Rover Discovery Sport Loire Blue MetallicWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG5FH540388
Stock: 338708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $25,795
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE55,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Towne Toyota - Ledgewood / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPG 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Reviews: * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities in off-road and bad weather conditions; comfortable passenger cabin; advanced technology. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG8FH544340
Stock: FH544340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $27,600
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE65,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Twin Auto City - Union City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG1FH513222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,793
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX79,468 milesDelivery available*
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG7FH538059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,995Fair Deal
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX84,742 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grand Motors - National City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCT2BG4FH538214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,000Fair Deal
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE45,121 milesDelivery available*
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG6FH542084
Stock: 21887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,997
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE105,272 milesDelivery available*
Champion FIAT - Downey / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCP2BG8FH541993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,850Fair Deal
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE49,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Competition Cars - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALCR2BG9FH539227
Certified Pre-Owned: No