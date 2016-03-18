Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Discovery Series II Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SD in Black
    used

    2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SD

    144,474 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SE

    114,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Series II

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2 78 Reviews
  5
    (46%)
  4
    (35%)
  3
    (9%)
  2
    (9%)
  1
    (1%)
If you get one, read the drivers manual...
Gunner Conway-Davenport, 03/18/2016
SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A)
Like to tinker and tow stuff this truck/suv is for you. We love our 2002 Disco II...Off Road Awesomeness in no way not meant to be a daily drive. We knew that going in and bought it last week. This week I took it to a Rover specialist who replaced the fan belt and front o2 sensors, 400$. He knew we had a coolant leak somewhere. Got home and I found the leak. The thermostat. No biggie. There was a new one left in the truck. I replaced it in an hour. Should you get one, read the manual. Learn how to drive it. Learn to put liquids into it (they leak), change filters, change plugs and wires, thermostats and hose. Keep it maintained. Change all of the plastic hoses with rubber hoses and so on. Change out all of the original parts with OEM parts. Don't take it to a dealer take it to a Rover geek and pay less.
