Consumer Rating
(93)
2006 Land Rover LR3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly advanced suspension well suited for on-road cruising and off-road adventures, fold-flat second- and third-row seats, opulent interior, optional 550-watt stereo, powerful V8.
  • Excessive weight hurts performance, complicated audio and climate control interface.
Land Rover LR3 for Sale
List Price
$8,950
Used LR3 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A powerful V8 engine, cutting-edge suspension technology and interior appointments fit for royalty should land the 2006 Land Rover LR3 in the top tier of luxury SUVs, especially for those who actually plan on traveling off the beaten path.

Vehicle overview

Once cherished by jungle explorers and Saharan desert-trekkers, Land Rover has undergone a significant makeover in recent years and now represents the creme de la creme of the booming luxury SUV market. This image was helped by a short-lived buyout deal with BMW that lasted just long enough to produce the opulent and exclusive new Range Rover. Unfortunately, the BMW deal came undone before the same magic could be worked on the midsize Discovery, which arrived in the U.S. in 1995. Ford came along a few years later and snapped Rover up, hoping to apply the same formula that has proven successful at other legendary British brands recently acquired by the Blue Oval.

The Land Rover LR3 is the first product born out of that relationship, and from what we can tell, it looks more than worthy of carrying the Land Rover badge. When the development began on the LR3, engineers started on the inside and worked their way out. The interior is unmistakably Land Rover, boasting luxurious leather seating and a muted elegance that reflects its British heritage. Three-row seating for seven is available, and a stadium-style layout guarantees every passenger a stellar view of the world passing by. The LR3 can also be ordered with a fixed glass roof that filters out heat and UV rays while letting in the view above, and both the second- and third-row seats can be folded flat for increased cargo capacity. Other interior amenities include a touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth-enabled communication and an optional 14-speaker, Harman Kardon surround sound stereo.

All that luxury and technology wouldn't be worth much if it wasn't riding on a proper platform, so the Ford/Rover team designed a new hydroformed backbone that is purportedly one of the strongest in the industry. A V8 borrowed from the Jaguar parts bin channels 300 horsepower through a six-speed automatic transmission, and a cutting-edge four-wheel independent suspension actively dampens each corner of the vehicle separately to accommodate changes in terrain. A less expensive 216-hp V6 model is offered as well. The LR3 also boasts full-time, dual-range four-wheel drive and ride height control, so it can tackle everything from rain-slick turnpikes to mud-filled bogs with ease. Overall, the 2006 Land Rover LR3 looks to be a refined and well-engineered addition to the SUV lineup, offering a nice balance of luxury and capability with a dash of Ford engineering thrown in for good measure.

2006 Land Rover LR3 models

The Land Rover LR3 is offered in two trim levels, SE and HSE. Both come standard with leather upholstery, stadium seating, fold-flat rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a nine-speaker 240-watt Harman Kardon audio system with a six-disc CD changer and all-wheel drive. HSE models get 19-inch alloy wheels, a third-row fold-flat seat (boosting seating capacity to seven), a 14-speaker 550-watt Logic 7 digital surround sound system, a navigation system and rear parking sensors.

2006 Highlights

A third-row seat is now standard on the HSE model.

Performance & mpg

The 2006 Land Rover LR3 has two available engines. The SE model can be ordered with either a 216-hp, 4.0-liter V6 or a 300-hp, 4.4-liter V8. The HSE comes with the V8 only. Both engines have an adaptive six-speed automatic transmission that channels power to the ground through a sophisticated Terrain Response four-wheel-drive system. With a rotary knob controlling five settings (general, snow-grass-gravel, mud and ruts, sand, and rock crawl), the 4WD system optimizes everything from throttle response to the stability control system to the differentials for the conditions. The LR3 also features a fully independent suspension, which utilizes electronically controlled air springs to automatically adapt to virtually any terrain or off-road challenge. Properly equipped, the V8-engined LR3 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Safety features include adaptive headlights that "look" around corners and adjust up and down to counter the effects of hard braking, four-wheel antilock brakes, traction control, active antiroll technology, hill-descent control, side-impact and head curtain airbags and even an electronic parking brake.

Driving

Even with 300 horsepower on tap, the 5,700-pound LR3 is no rocket, but thanks to a stellar four-wheel-drive system and the adaptive six-speed transmission, there is always plenty of power (and traction) available underfoot. The advanced suspension makes for a comfortable ride on the highway and ensures plenty of traction if you ever feel the need to go exploring off-road. Nimble rack and pinion steering lends the Rover a crisp feel behind the wheel. If you're looking for a midsize luxury SUV that can do it all, the 2006 Land Rover LR3 is about as good as it gets.

Interior

The Land Rover LR3 features a spacious cabin packed with clever storage solutions, as well as either five or seven seats trimmed in English leather. All rear seats fold into the floor when not in use to create a vast flat-loading space. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium seating give the driver and passengers alike a clear view of their surroundings and an optional glass panoramic roof enhances that view even further. The dash has a simple, geometric look that is very similar to the elegant design employed in the Range Rover. Switches are kept to a minimum, thanks to built-in technology that minimizes the need for driver input, and every tactile surface is thickly padded, as one would expect in a vehicle of this caliber.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Land Rover LR3.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If it is good enough for the Queen of England....
William Chaney,03/22/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6A)
Check to see if the air suspension pump has ever been replaced. The pump alone with installation and software will put you back $1500 - $2000. I have owned my LR3 for 6 years and its awesome. This is a very solid truck that can handle any obstacle in its way. If it can't go over the hill, it will flatten it. Great cargo room and the best family car hands down. Opt for the HSE. The stereo, climate controls, fridge, heated front windshield, 3rd row..... worth every penny. I would buy another in a heat beat.
An honest real review
joea01,03/24/2014
Here is a 3 month review -- First off I can't express how Important it is to HAVE THE CAR LOOKED AT BY A THIRD PARTY. If you buy one and its priced at or above the blue book value (which is fairly spot on) you give yourself no wiggle room if something goes wrong...and typically people don't keep great records and things WILL go wrong about every 4-5 yrs (amk pump). I knew this going in and this is typical car breakdown -- I spent $2700.00 the first week-> belts, out/in tire rod (100 each), control bushings (300) , alignment (80),amk suspension (800), bolts and clamps, air filter, computer reprogramming (6 comps), tpms sensors, ball joints, oil/lube/filter. Gas mileage 10 city/15 highway.
10 years and still loving my LR3.
Zak P.,03/24/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
The key is to find a good independent Land Rover repair shop. Trips to the dealer repair shops may end up with follow up visits to repair other failing or failed items...in my case. Started going to an independent LR repair shop in Bellevue, WA, and doing most of repairs myself, and I have not had any issues for several years (knock on wood). If you air suspension goes out, consider investing in a coil/spring conversion. Kits range between $1500 and $900; once completed, you'll never have to worry about failing air suspensions...but the air suspension cool factor is gone. Get a tow hitch kit and you'll never need a pickup truck; just rent a utility trailer to haul your dirt or whatever suits you. I'm having a hard time deciding on a replacement for the LR3. Options have come down to...another Land Rover...LR4, RR Sport, or the full sized big boy RR. UPDATE...I'm now over 230,000 miles...so far so good..."knock on wood"...aiming for 300,000 miles.
Great SUV!!
Mike C,11/21/2006
Ok folks, this SUV is a must have. I sold my BMW X5 to purchase the LR3; the LR3 stands alone in the luxury category. The 3rd row seating is comfortable and the stadium seating keeps all in the conversation. It is a joy to drive and have taken off road..what a rush. I have had no problems with reliability or quality and the Red Nolan dealership in Colorado Springs know the true meaning of customer service. GO BUY ONE TODAY!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
216 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 Overview

The Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 is offered in the following submodels: LR3 SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Land Rover LR3?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 Base is priced between $8,950 and$8,950 with odometer readings between 118462 and118462 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Land Rover LR3 for sale near.

Which used 2006 Land Rover LR3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Land Rover LR3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 LR3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,950 and mileage as low as 118462 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Land Rover LR3.

Can't find a used 2006 Land Rover LR3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,146.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,737.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Land Rover LR3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

