Vehicle overview

Once cherished by jungle explorers and Saharan desert-trekkers, Land Rover has undergone a significant makeover in recent years and now represents the creme de la creme of the booming luxury SUV market. This image was helped by a short-lived buyout deal with BMW that lasted just long enough to produce the opulent and exclusive new Range Rover. Unfortunately, the BMW deal came undone before the same magic could be worked on the midsize Discovery, which arrived in the U.S. in 1995. Ford came along a few years later and snapped Rover up, hoping to apply the same formula that has proven successful at other legendary British brands recently acquired by the Blue Oval.

The Land Rover LR3 is the first product born out of that relationship, and from what we can tell, it looks more than worthy of carrying the Land Rover badge. When the development began on the LR3, engineers started on the inside and worked their way out. The interior is unmistakably Land Rover, boasting luxurious leather seating and a muted elegance that reflects its British heritage. Three-row seating for seven is available, and a stadium-style layout guarantees every passenger a stellar view of the world passing by. The LR3 can also be ordered with a fixed glass roof that filters out heat and UV rays while letting in the view above, and both the second- and third-row seats can be folded flat for increased cargo capacity. Other interior amenities include a touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth-enabled communication and an optional 14-speaker, Harman Kardon surround sound stereo.

All that luxury and technology wouldn't be worth much if it wasn't riding on a proper platform, so the Ford/Rover team designed a new hydroformed backbone that is purportedly one of the strongest in the industry. A V8 borrowed from the Jaguar parts bin channels 300 horsepower through a six-speed automatic transmission, and a cutting-edge four-wheel independent suspension actively dampens each corner of the vehicle separately to accommodate changes in terrain. A less expensive 216-hp V6 model is offered as well. The LR3 also boasts full-time, dual-range four-wheel drive and ride height control, so it can tackle everything from rain-slick turnpikes to mud-filled bogs with ease. Overall, the 2006 Land Rover LR3 looks to be a refined and well-engineered addition to the SUV lineup, offering a nice balance of luxury and capability with a dash of Ford engineering thrown in for good measure.