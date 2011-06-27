  1. Home
1996 Land Rover Discovery Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Introduced in April 1994, this compact Land Rover 4X4 was the first of its kind to contain airbags for both the driver and front passenger. All-terrain, all-disc antilock brakes also are standard, whereas all those safety items are absent from the Defender 90. Just one body style is available: a five-door wagon with five-speed manual shift and permanent four-wheel-drive. An automatic transmission is optional. This year, three trim levels have been introduced; the SD, SE and SE7.

Beneath the hood of all models sits a new aluminum 4.0-liter, 182-horsepower V8 engine. Acceleration isn't bad, but is accompanied by gear noise and other aural annoyances. New A-pillar tweeters help the stereo to drown these sounds out for 1996. City cycle gas mileage has been improved, but could be better. Sizable ground clearance (8.1 inches) is a bonus while off-roading, but contributes to the Discovery's tendency to lean through curves and corners, and also makes it harder to climb inside. Though firm, the sport-utility's suspension delivers a suitable ride, via 16-inch Michelin or Goodyear tires. New body-side moldings, revised wheels, and three new colors help differentiate the 1996 Discovery from those that preceded it.

The driver sits high -- three feet above the road surface. Rear passengers sit higher still, for a superior view. Seating is available for seven, in the form of center-facing, stowable rear seats that come standard on the SE7, but this is a five-passenger vehicle in SD and SE trim. Though roomy enough, the Discovery holds fewer luxury fittings than might be expected in this price league. Only a handful of options are available, including leather upholstery. The spare tire resides outside. The driver and front passenger have improved adjustable lumbar supports, and enjoy the benefits of dual-temperature control air conditioning. New dual eight-way power seats have a fresh design, and front seats benefit from 20 mm of increased seat travel. A full-size glovebox and four cupholders are included.

Legendary off-road capabilities help make the aluminum-bodied Discovery an attractive choice, augmented by safety equipment. If you expect to drive mainly around the suburbs rather than through the woods, the Discovery's high center of gravity and short wheelbase could be a drawback. The fact that a Discovery can ford a stream up to 19.7 inches deep isn't exactly a benefit when its primary duties involve driving to the office or the mall, and towing 7,700 pounds isn't for everyone. On the other hand, friends and neighbors might applaud--or envy--the appearance of a Land Rover on the block, even when it's achieving mundane tasks.

1996 Highlights

Three new trim levels, a revised engine that gets better around-town fuel economy, new colors, increased seat travel and new power seats sum up the changes for 1996.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Land Rover Discovery.

5(29%)
4(38%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
3.8
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome
Mace Baker,01/06/2008
This Landrover Discovery has been in the family for 12 years. At first it was a city slicker in lexington KY then we moved to hazard KY. It spent about five more years as a daily driver to and from work. Then we sold it. Mistake! One year later we bought it back when we started to miss it. Good choice. Then we started to fourwheel it on fourwheeler trails. It did better than any of our friends Bronco, Jeep. It does awesome in the mud/hills/ and snow. We took all of the plastic out too.
Discovery II
jim sayles sr,11/27/2003
Bought to replace my '93 Jeep Grand Cherokee I much prefer this vehicle it's without a doubt 'stylish', but my main objective its reputation as 'hardy', which it has show to be from date of purchase to now.The A/C was a bit disturbing in its short term life before needing attention, but those it is a most enjoyable vehicle and I recommend it highly to others. The redeeming quality of the Discovery is its absolute authority offroad Fulltime 4wheel is a blessing, much better than my older Jeep.
nothin like a rover!
mike,11/02/2009
i have had my rover for about a year now. and have subjected it to every kind of torture possible! lol its been through creeks, woods and snow deep enough that i was pulling out snow plows! but it has always been comfortable and reliable! it drinks gas like crazy, and could use some more get up and go. but i wouldnt trade it for anything! once u own a discovery u wont be without one!
Excellent rig !
bimah320,07/15/2012
This is my 2nd Discovery, my 1st on being a series 2, but my wife wrecked it. I replaced it with a '96 series 1, and we love it. Our Disco has over 200k on it, and it runs great. I have had to make a few minor repairs, but I NEVER go to the dealer. Just find parts online, much cheaper, then go to a local mechanic if you are not inclined to do your own work. The engine is pretty much an aluminum block Oldsmobile V8. If you're buying anything used, you can expect to throw a little money at it. I paid 2500, spent about 300 on some repair parts, then 500 on a 2" lift, and 900 for 265/75-16 tires. Now, for less than 5 grand, I have something way better than a Jeep.
See all 42 reviews of the 1996 Land Rover Discovery
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1996 Land Rover Discovery features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

