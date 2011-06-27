Vehicle overview

It's a formidable challenge to design and build a vehicle robust enough for serious off-road use, yet still luxurious enough to mix it up with the Mercedes-Benzes and Lexuses of the world. But the 2013 Land Rover LR4 maintains this British company's standing as one of the foremost specialists in this narrow market segment. The LR4 is even more impressive when you realize it's just the middle child in Land Rover's lineup -- it's possible to spend more, a lot more, for Rover's flagship Range Rover, not to mention a number of rivals that don't have anything near the LR4's off-road capability.

The 2013 LR4 manages its impressive on- and off-road performance by blending muscle and magic. There's power in abundance from the 5.0-liter V8 and traction galore from an extensively developed four-wheel-drive system. Then high-tech electronic features like Land Rover's Terrain Response System and Hill Descent Control manage it all so effectively that the LR4's owner needs to do little more than twirl a console knob to conquer ridiculously difficult conditions.

That's all before you get to the impeccably turned-out cabin, which can accommodate five or seven in the kind of comfort that's usually the province of luxury cars, not SUVs. But do you really, really need all that off-road prowess? If not, there are genuine trade-offs: The big engine and rugged underpinnings ravage efficiency and curtail responsiveness on pavement. And as much as this brand is steeped in off-road lore, it's similarly hip-deep in a longstanding reputation for subpar reliability.

The fact is, if you aren't smitten just by the history behind the Land Rover badge and you truly don't have that much use for the LR4's admittedly indisputable off-road proficiency, there are plenty of utility vehicles packed with the same kind of luxury treatment -- they just lean more toward the "crossover" portion of the luxury-SUV spectrum. There's no going wrong with the 2013 BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. The 2013 Lexus GX 460 will peg the reliability meter and still is pretty tough underneath.

But if you appreciate the Land Rover name for what it represents and the LR4's execution for what it can do both as a luxury car and an off-road tool, the 2013 Land Rover LR4 has no equal.