Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car
2018 Land Rover Discovery Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth driving manners on the road
  • Above-average capabilities off-road
  • Interior is luxurious with excellent materials
  • Clever features in terms of utility and technology
  • Touchscreen interface can be slow and difficult to operate
  • Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gas engine
Land Rover Discovery for Sale
2018
2017
2004
2003
List Price Range
$41,500 - $53,700
Used Discovery for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?

The Land Rover Discovery has a relatively simple lineup of three trim levels, and we recommend the midlevel HSE. It's got an impressive amount of standard equipment, plus it gives you access to most of the top Luxury model's available equipment, some of which is unavailable on the base SE.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Reintroduced last year as a redesigned and renamed LR4, the 2018 Land Rover Discovery has an appealing combination of luxury and off-road capability. Few vehicles on the road can match this specific blend, and even fewer do it as well as the Discovery does. It surrounds passengers in a premium cabin, turns other motorists' heads with its sleek styling, and makes molehills out of mountains thanks to its capable four-wheel-drive system.

For a vehicle that is as large as the Discovery, it steers and handles remarkably well, has prodigious thrust, and boasts very respectable maximum tow ratings north of 8,000 pounds. It's quiet and comfortable, and it has a commanding presence on the road yet is nimble enough to navigate busy city streets.

It isn't one attribute or virtue that makes the 2018 Land Rover Discovery stand out from the crowd — rather it's a combination of all its likable features wrapped up in one attractive and modern package.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Land Rover Discovery of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Not surprisingly, we were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration.

2018 Land Rover Discovery models

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize luxury SUV available in three trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. A supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque) is standard, and a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp and 443 lb-ft) is optional. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

The base SE trim comes standard as a two-row, five-passenger SUV. A third row of seats is optional, increasing passenger capacity to seven. Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a fixed panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and 40/20/40-split sliding, reclining and folding rear seats.

On the technology front, the Disco has a rearview camera, forward collision mitigation with emergency braking, a 10-inch touchscreen (Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with navigation), compatibility with the InControl remote smartphone app, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB input.

The HSE trim adds features such as 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, front parking sensors, a powered inner tailgate, upgraded taillights, a power-sliding front sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wood interior trim, additional interior storage features, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a digital driver display, USB ports for the second-row seats, and an upgraded Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.

Going with the HSE Luxury gets you the third row of seats, which increases capacity to seven. It also includes an air suspension, a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, power-folding third-row seats, configurable ambient interior lighting, premium leather upholstery, additional leather trim, upgraded power front seats with winged headrests, heated front and second-row seats, power-sliding and -reclining second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 14-speaker Meridian premium surround-sound system.

Many features on higher-trimmed Discovery models are available on supporting trims at additional cost. Other options for HSE and HSE Lux models include the Vision Assist package, which adds adaptive headlights, LED running lights, automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system and auto-dimming exterior mirrors. The Drive package brings blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver warning system, a speed limiter and a traffic sign reader. And the Drive Pro package includes the features from the Drive package plus adaptive cruise control, reverse traffic detection and lane departure intervention.

Other Discovery add-ons include 21- or 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a heated windshield, an automated parking system, a trailer hitch with electrical connections, an advanced towing system with reverse trailer steering, a head-up display, a waterproof activity key bracelet, four-zone climate control, massaging front seats, and a cooler box in the front center console.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

7.5
The Discovery is composed and pleasant to drive. The V6 engine makes a respectable amount of power, but the economy-minded calibration in D mode dulls the edge unless you use S mode. Off-road clearance and articulation aren't nearly as good as in the outgoing LR4, but it still acquits itself well.

Acceleration

6.5
The supercharged 3.0-liter engine delivers sufficient oomph for merging, passing or climbing hills, but those in a hurry should use S mode instead of D because it sharpens pedal response. In either mode, acceleration to 60 mph takes 7.1 seconds, a mediocre result for a luxury SUV.

Braking

7.5
Around town, the pedal feels reassuringly firm and linear. But the Discovery's 5,500-pound bulk starts to show in emergency brake use; our simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took 126 feet. That's a bit longer than average, but the Disco did remain utterly stable and composed.

Steering

8.5
The steering has a precise feel, and the amount of returnability — how quickly it comes back to center if you let go after turning — is amazing. Its positive sense of straight ahead makes it effortless on the open road, even in the face of crosswinds or severely canted roads.

Handling

8.5
The Disco doesn't lean nearly as much as you'd expect when driving around turns. It changes direction willingly, and it remains composed through long corners. It's a really nice vehicle to drive up winding mountain roads on the way to the cabin or the ski lodge.

Drivability

7.5
The smooth-shifting transmission feels generally willing and able. But the gas pedal spring feels powerful; you can't necessarily squeeze gently on the pedal and roll onto the gas, you've got to be a bit more deliberate. Rotate the shifter from D to S mode, and everything gets much more responsive.

Off-road

7.0
It's better than expected off-road because, even in Auto mode with one wheel off the ground, the traction control system keeps the Discovery going forward without unnecessary wheelspin. But articulation and clearance are worse than in the previous LR4, and its lower door edges are ultra-low.

Comfort

8.5
It'd be easy to spend a full day on an extended road trip in the Discovery, and that's just what we did. The seats are supportive, the ride is comfortable on a variety of surfaces, the cabin is quiet, and the air conditioning easily copes with elevated summer desert temperatures.

Seat comfort

8.5
The firm yet nicely shaped seats proved to be comfortable over long distances. Readily adjustable lumbar is a welcome touch, and the center armrests can be set to whatever angle you want. Has tri-level heated seats, and cooling is available.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Discovery strikes a very good balance, neither too soft nor too hard, when driven in the default Auto mode. Its independent suspension makes it agreeable on washboard dirt roads, too.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and those doors do seal tightly. The Disco's sleek shape helps keep wind noise to a minimum.

Climate control

8.5
The powerful system cools the cabin effectively, and the controls are very easy to understand and use. The heated and cooled seat controls are nicely integrated into the temp setting switches, too. Middle-row passengers have easy access to controls and vents of their own. It's hard to find fault.

Interior

7.5
It's easy to get in and out of the Discovery — provided you can open the long doors far enough. Once inside, you'll find a commanding driving position with good outward visibility. Some of the controls are odd, though, and the otherwise roomy cabin can feel narrow at the elbow and shoulder.

Ease of use

6.5
The Discovery is generally OK, but the rotary shifter is odd and the off-road terrain dial icons are hard to decipher. The window switches sit on the top edge of the doors. The audio system operation is 100 percent touchscreen, except for a volume knob on the passenger side.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The air suspension lets the Disco lower when parked, and overlapping doors make for a narrow sill that stays mud- and slush-free in inclement conditions. But the doors are very long, and they can be hard to open fully when you're parked in tight spaces.

Driving position

8.5
The commanding seating position is highly adjustable, and the steering wheel and gauges are placed just about perfectly. The telescopic steering wheel pulls back a fair amount, but our resident tall guy wouldn't complain if it came back another half inch.

Roominess

7.5
The Discovery lots of head- and legroom, but the door feels a little close at the elbow and shoulder, and the high center console lid forces your elbow close to your side. Rear legroom is OK most of the time, but a tall driver could change the experience.

Visibility

8.0
It is really easy to see out, even over the hood. A rearview camera offers many angles, but the selection controls are fiddly. Biggest problem: those bulky rear headrests, especially the center one in the middle seat. It does fold but not elegantly.

Quality

8.5
This Discovery feels very well put-together inside and out. The materials are gorgeous, and the design is effective at hiding seams and joints, making it all feel carved, not assembled. We have no complaints.

Utility

9.0
The Discovery looks less boxy than the LR4, but that doesn't mean it has lost a significant degree of utility. There's ample cargo space; the available automated seat-folding system is terrific; it easily accommodates child seats; and it has the chops to be a decent tow vehicle.

Small-item storage

9.0
It has two glove compartments, a decent-size console box that can cool drinks, big front door pockets, a cubby for a phone, and a hidden cubby where the CD player lives. The rear-seat door pockets are tiny, but each front seatback makes up for that with two pockets.

Cargo space

9.5
You can remotely fold the rear seats from a few different locations. The resulting load floor is flat and expansive. The rear liftover is agreeably low for a luxury SUV, too. The fold-down inside tailgate can be used to fence in loose cargo or as a place to sit and change shoes — or diapers.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
There's excellent access to the well-marked LATCH/Isofix anchors in the middle row, and the top tether anchors are equally easy to find and use. Note: The optional headrest-mounted entertainment screens are bulky and might complicate the installation of rear-facing infant seats.

Towing

8.0
We're always a little unsure of European automaker tow ratings, but the stated 8,201-pound capacity is excellent. The Discovery's air suspension system can compensate for tongue weight, and the backup camera has multiple angles. A trailer backup assistance system is also available.

Technology

5.5
For a brand-new car, we expected better. We can understand non-standard driver aids on a luxury car, where everything seems to be optional. But the weak performance from the infotainment system — the slow boot-up cycle and the wonky touchscreen interface — is below average for the class.

Audio & navigation

4.0
During our initial test of the Discovery, we had some serious issues with the boot-up of the audio system. In subsequent testing, we've found the Disco's touchscreen and boot-up to be more reliable but still slow. Audio quality is good when the system is working, but the bugs aren't gone yet.

Driver aids

7.0
Our test car had adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. They were unobtrusive and didn't issue false alarms. Most of these features, however, are optional. You'd expect them to be standard on a vehicle like this.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology5.5
2018 Discovery
SE, SE Td6, HSE, HSE Td6, HSE Luxury and HSE Luxury Td6

msrp 

$52,090
starting price
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Land Rover Discovery.

5(34%)
4(11%)
3(22%)
2(11%)
1(22%)
3.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Get used to driving a loaner
Johnny Walker,03/05/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We've owned Land Rover products for nearly 20 years, and 5 years ago we left for Toyota (we purchased a 4runner and a Lexus SUV) because the frustrations of owning a Land Rover were interrupting our life (the service manager and Land Rover and I used to joke, that I should park the cars at the dealership, because they spent more time in the shop than in my garage). After, NEVER having any issues with Toyota or Lexus for 4-years, we made the decision to go back to Land Rover and give the company the benefit of the doubt and purchased a 2018 Discovery (new from dealer) and 2018 Range Rover Sport (new from dealer) and both in cash. So, after racking up 7,000 miles and 5 months, the Discovery has been in the shop 18 days, major brake issues (sticking), software issues, and AEB issues. The Range Rover Sport is having the brake issues and software issues and has enjoyed about 8 days in the shop. We have serious mixed emotions, the Land Rover products are awesome in the snow, off-road and as daily haulers. But, once again I am sitting on two vehicles that have lost a significant amount of their value and I'm back and forth to the service facility. The Dealership has been super responsive and helpful while the work on a DFT (Dealer Facilitated Trade) for the Discovery (but no promises). Moral of our story will be to drive these for another 3 years, and trade them in for Ford, Toyota (Lexus) or Jeep. The moral of the story for you is simple, don't buy a Land Rover product, this is our recommendation after driving them on/off for 20-years.
Don't ever buy a Land Rover
Carl Morgan,12/19/2018
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We bought a brand new 2018 car from Land Rover. Within 30 days it was in the shop for repair. Over the next 90 days it was sent back for repair 5 more times. They told us it was a factory defect, and then over the next 3 months we were given a old, used, late model Land Rover while they came up with some "options" for us. All while we continued to make monthly payments on a $92,000 car. They finally got back to us and informed us that we could accept a lesser vehicle then we had purchased. Upon hearing this news, we simply asked to get out of the deal. They then said we would have to pay nearly $5,000 to get out of the deal. This seems insane to me so I contacted the corporate office and they told us "that's their policy". I am now paying $5000 to get out of this nightmare. From top to bottom Land Rover is a disgusting corporation, with terrible vehicles, and even worse customer service. I simply plead with anyone considering a Land Rover, that they hear my warning. DON'T BUY A LAND ROVER! Nn
Love the car. Hate the glitches
William Smith,06/27/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Great mileage. Great third row seating. Been in the shop over 60 days since I owned it (22 months). First windshield leaked. . . took about a month to get a replacement that wasn't broken. Now in the shop for the FOURTH time for "Engine Oil Critically Low" warning on dash. Oil has never been low when checked. Sensors have been replaced to no avail. Dealership has been terrific, provided great loaners and service, but I am tired of dealing with this error. Also entertainment and navigation are slow and not intuitive to use. Rear backup camera great. 360 degree view is not 100% accurate, and cannot be displayed simultaneously with rear view.
DISCO LOVER
kevdi,01/15/2019
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
JAN2020 Update: Change of heart - predominantly regarding Land Rover failure to honor vehicle warranty in a reasonable timeframe. My 2018 Discovery HSE LUX experienced a failed front windshield seal (per LR maintenance tech) in early DEC 2019 that allowed significant rain water intrusion into the cabin - soaking the headliner, filling the center console with water, and soaking the passenger side floor board from behind the glove compartment (to be clear - all windows were closed). Upon start up - the HUDS malfunctioned due to electrical system shorting from the water intrusion behind the dashboard (per the LR maintenance tech). My LR dealer acknowledged this problem as not unique to my vehicle - and fixed the windshield seal. However - I (and my LR dealer) have been fighting LR UK for six weeks now trying to get them to release replacement HUDS components for my SUV's repair. In meantime - I found my passenger rear seat heating to be non operative. Fighting similar parts battle with LR to repair seat heat. For the record - the Voice Navigation system has never worked and is the absolute worst of any vehicle I have ever owned. Repeated trips to dealer have yet to correct this Vox Navigation software deficiency, nor have they brought me any closer to correcting the other stated warranty issues. I have recently submitted a Lemon complaint to LR USA Customer Relations as a result. Awaiting their review and feedback. NOV2018 Original: Wife and I went on a Land Rover off road excursion at the Biltmore Estate the winter prior to making the purchase. Enjoyable and informative morning driving through the snow covered trails! Worth the time if you're new to the LR Brand. When we were ready to move into a new SUV - the LR dealer actually allowed us to test drive our new Discovery over a long weekend before making the decision to buy. Beautiful design and color combo right off of the show room floor - an Eye Catcher. Fell in love! Has been a great road trip and weekend getaway SUV - Fun to drive - Comfortable and roomy. Very cool HUD - Handles well - Quiet on the road. Plenty of power - Surprisingly smooth transmission. Functional - Has accommodated 7 adults, Carried my bikes, and towed my 6500 lb boat all with equal ease. Take time to learn the infotainment system - you won't be disappointed. Overall very pleased with our purchase!
See all 9 reviews of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Discovery models:

Autonomous Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
Lane Keep Assist
Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
Driver Condition Monitor
Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.

More about the 2018 Land Rover Discovery

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Overview

The Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV, Discovery Diesel. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE is priced between $41,500 and$47,365 with odometer readings between 7077 and35760 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury is priced between $53,700 and$53,700 with odometer readings between 21625 and21625 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE is priced between $48,499 and$48,499 with odometer readings between 7571 and7571 miles.

Which used 2018 Land Rover Discoveries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Land Rover Discovery for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 Discoveries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,500 and mileage as low as 7077 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery.

Can't find a used 2018 Land Rover Discoverys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Discovery for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,450.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,709.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Discovery for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,257.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,538.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Land Rover Discovery?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

