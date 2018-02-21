We've owned Land Rover products for nearly 20 years, and 5 years ago we left for Toyota (we purchased a 4runner and a Lexus SUV) because the frustrations of owning a Land Rover were interrupting our life (the service manager and Land Rover and I used to joke, that I should park the cars at the dealership, because they spent more time in the shop than in my garage). After, NEVER having any issues with Toyota or Lexus for 4-years, we made the decision to go back to Land Rover and give the company the benefit of the doubt and purchased a 2018 Discovery (new from dealer) and 2018 Range Rover Sport (new from dealer) and both in cash. So, after racking up 7,000 miles and 5 months, the Discovery has been in the shop 18 days, major brake issues (sticking), software issues, and AEB issues. The Range Rover Sport is having the brake issues and software issues and has enjoyed about 8 days in the shop. We have serious mixed emotions, the Land Rover products are awesome in the snow, off-road and as daily haulers. But, once again I am sitting on two vehicles that have lost a significant amount of their value and I'm back and forth to the service facility. The Dealership has been super responsive and helpful while the work on a DFT (Dealer Facilitated Trade) for the Discovery (but no promises). Moral of our story will be to drive these for another 3 years, and trade them in for Ford, Toyota (Lexus) or Jeep. The moral of the story for you is simple, don't buy a Land Rover product, this is our recommendation after driving them on/off for 20-years.

