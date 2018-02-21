2018 Land Rover Discovery Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth driving manners on the road
- Above-average capabilities off-road
- Interior is luxurious with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Touchscreen interface can be slow and difficult to operate
- Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gas engine
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Reintroduced last year as a redesigned and renamed LR4, the 2018 Land Rover Discovery has an appealing combination of luxury and off-road capability. Few vehicles on the road can match this specific blend, and even fewer do it as well as the Discovery does. It surrounds passengers in a premium cabin, turns other motorists' heads with its sleek styling, and makes molehills out of mountains thanks to its capable four-wheel-drive system.
For a vehicle that is as large as the Discovery, it steers and handles remarkably well, has prodigious thrust, and boasts very respectable maximum tow ratings north of 8,000 pounds. It's quiet and comfortable, and it has a commanding presence on the road yet is nimble enough to navigate busy city streets.
It isn't one attribute or virtue that makes the 2018 Land Rover Discovery stand out from the crowd — rather it's a combination of all its likable features wrapped up in one attractive and modern package.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Land Rover Discovery of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Not surprisingly, we were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration.
2018 Land Rover Discovery models
The 2018 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize luxury SUV available in three trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. A supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque) is standard, and a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp and 443 lb-ft) is optional. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The base SE trim comes standard as a two-row, five-passenger SUV. A third row of seats is optional, increasing passenger capacity to seven. Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a fixed panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and 40/20/40-split sliding, reclining and folding rear seats.
On the technology front, the Disco has a rearview camera, forward collision mitigation with emergency braking, a 10-inch touchscreen (Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with navigation), compatibility with the InControl remote smartphone app, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 10-speaker audio system with USB input.
The HSE trim adds features such as 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, front parking sensors, a powered inner tailgate, upgraded taillights, a power-sliding front sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wood interior trim, additional interior storage features, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a digital driver display, USB ports for the second-row seats, and an upgraded Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.
Going with the HSE Luxury gets you the third row of seats, which increases capacity to seven. It also includes an air suspension, a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing, power-folding third-row seats, configurable ambient interior lighting, premium leather upholstery, additional leather trim, upgraded power front seats with winged headrests, heated front and second-row seats, power-sliding and -reclining second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 14-speaker Meridian premium surround-sound system.
Many features on higher-trimmed Discovery models are available on supporting trims at additional cost. Other options for HSE and HSE Lux models include the Vision Assist package, which adds adaptive headlights, LED running lights, automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system and auto-dimming exterior mirrors. The Drive package brings blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver warning system, a speed limiter and a traffic sign reader. And the Drive Pro package includes the features from the Drive package plus adaptive cruise control, reverse traffic detection and lane departure intervention.
Other Discovery add-ons include 21- or 22-inch wheels, roof rails, a heated windshield, an automated parking system, a trailer hitch with electrical connections, an advanced towing system with reverse trailer steering, a head-up display, a waterproof activity key bracelet, four-zone climate control, massaging front seats, and a cooler box in the front center console.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology5.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|5.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Discovery models:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.
