Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me
1,541 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,488$3,365 Below Market
- 18,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,382$2,621 Below Market
- 15,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$4,611 Below Market
Request a QuoteAd2018 Land Rover Discovery SportSE, HSE 237 HP, HSE LUX 237 HP, HSE 286 HP, HSE LUX 286 HPEditors Recommend P250 SSEE ALL TRIMSLANDROVERUSA.COM
- 26,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,200$3,151 Below Market
- 21,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,780$3,081 Below Market
- 32,149 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,500
- 6,723 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,500
Request a QuoteAdNEW2018 Land Rover Discovery SportEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you2 Offers Near 20147Request a QuoteLANDROVERUSA.COM
- 19,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$25,999$2,163 Below Market
- 27,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998$2,390 Below Market
- 11,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999$3,492 Below Market
- 14,651 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$31,990$2,280 Below Market
- 34,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,495$2,114 Below Market
- certified
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE13,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,675$1,379 Below Market
- 2,670 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$47,995$2,034 Below Market
- 31,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,891$1,513 Below Market
- 30,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$25,999$1,036 Below Market
- 23,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,180
- 4,639 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$34,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Discovery Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.84 Reviews
Report abuse
Roberto,11/29/2018
HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought this car for my wife, expecting it to be a great vehicle, being a Land Rover and all. What a disappointment. It is a very expensive car for what you get in return. First off, air conditioner presented problems with just 2K miles on the odometer. Went to the shop, took 3 days to fix. Same problem at 4K miles. Back to the shop, another 3 days. Same problem at 6K. Back to the shop, 3 days again. This is unacceptable for a brand new 50K car. Now car is at 8K and problem has not presented itself again so far. Motor is very weak, gear change is slow. Entertainment interface is poor. Trunk space is small. Forget the 3rd row seats, its cramped. Safety sensors surrounding the car go off all the time with nothing even close to the car. This car needs a major makeover to be worth the money. There are much better options out there for this price range. I can't wait for the lease to end for me to get out of this mess.
Related Land Rover Discovery Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Albuquerque NM
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Kansas City MO
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Madison WI
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Mountain View CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Salem OR
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Worcester MA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque West Palm Beach FL
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Mobile AL
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Ann Arbor MI
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Jersey City NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Columbus OH
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Irvine CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.