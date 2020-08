Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me

Land Rover Monmouth - Ocean Township / New Jersey

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE CPO READY, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 19339 miles below market average!We are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALCP2RX9JH770617

Stock: H770617B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020