Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport for Sale Near Me

1,541 listings
Discovery Sport Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    8,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,488

    $3,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 237 HP in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 237 HP

    18,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,382

    $2,621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    15,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    $4,611 Below Market
    Details
    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
    SE, HSE 237 HP, HSE LUX 237 HP, HSE 286 HP, HSE LUX 286 HP
    Editors Recommend P250 S
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    26,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,200

    $3,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    21,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,780

    $3,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    32,149 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    6,723 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,500

    Details
    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
    NEW
    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
    Edmunds data shows offers may be available near you
    2 Offers Near 20147
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    19,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $25,999

    $2,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    27,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,998

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP

    11,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,999

    $3,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in Silver
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    14,651 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $2,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    34,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $27,495

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    13,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,675

    $1,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP in Silver
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 237 HP

    2,670 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $47,995

    $2,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    31,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,891

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    30,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $25,999

    $1,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP in Black
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 286 HP

    23,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $34,180

    Details
  • 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE in Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE

    4,639 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Discovery Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
3.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Very disappointed
Roberto,11/29/2018
HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought this car for my wife, expecting it to be a great vehicle, being a Land Rover and all. What a disappointment. It is a very expensive car for what you get in return. First off, air conditioner presented problems with just 2K miles on the odometer. Went to the shop, took 3 days to fix. Same problem at 4K miles. Back to the shop, another 3 days. Same problem at 6K. Back to the shop, 3 days again. This is unacceptable for a brand new 50K car. Now car is at 8K and problem has not presented itself again so far. Motor is very weak, gear change is slow. Entertainment interface is poor. Trunk space is small. Forget the 3rd row seats, its cramped. Safety sensors surrounding the car go off all the time with nothing even close to the car. This car needs a major makeover to be worth the money. There are much better options out there for this price range. I can't wait for the lease to end for me to get out of this mess.
Report abuse
Popular new car reviews and ratings

