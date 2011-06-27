Close

Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky

This LR3 runs and drives perfect. Every option performs as it should. It comes with leather interior, 7 passenger seating and built in tow package. Contact us for more information and ask for Nathan Platinum Motor Sports, Auto Sales www.platinum222.com www.usarovers.com 502-396-7274 or 502-222-5859 Platinum Motors continually strives to provide the highest quality pre-owned vehicles at the most reasonable prices. It is well known that we have a special interest in Land Rovers. We can now offer the latest in comprehensive diagnostics with the Autologic® System and SDD System. SDD & Autologic® offers total diagnostic coverage for Defender, Discovery, Classic Range Rover, Range Rover 95/2017, Discovery 2, Freelander 02/05, Range Rover 99/02, Discovery 3 (LR3), Discovery 4 (LR4), Range Rover Sport and (LR2). If you are in the market for a pre-owned Land Rover or if you need diagnostics on your present DiscoveryLand Rover, please give us a call. If we do not have what you are looking for , we will find it. If you are thinking about a Defender. Either a D90 or D110 contact us as we can build you what you want. We can get Left hand and right hand drive Defenders. Some people just talk about what they can build. We have the facility to build any Defender you want. Contact us anytime and come by and see our Defenders. We always have several in different stages of completion. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint has some slight scratches. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. This vehicle comes with a spare key.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALAE24426A346531

Certified Pre-Owned: No

