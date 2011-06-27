Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 for Sale

  • Price Drop
    $7,889

    2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE

    127,769 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida

    NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, PREMIUM STEREO, UPGRADED WHEELS. Odometer is 35763 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG25415A340324
    Stock: 340324
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $8,990

    2006 Land Rover LR3 Base

    146,284 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky

    This LR3 runs and drives perfect. Every option performs as it should. It comes with leather interior, 7 passenger seating and built in tow package. Contact us for more information and ask for Nathan Platinum Motor Sports, Auto Sales www.platinum222.com www.usarovers.com 502-396-7274 or 502-222-5859 Platinum Motors continually strives to provide the highest quality pre-owned vehicles at the most reasonable prices. It is well known that we have a special interest in Land Rovers. We can now offer the latest in comprehensive diagnostics with the Autologic® System and SDD System. SDD & Autologic® offers total diagnostic coverage for Defender, Discovery, Classic Range Rover, Range Rover 95/2017, Discovery 2, Freelander 02/05, Range Rover 99/02, Discovery 3 (LR3), Discovery 4 (LR4), Range Rover Sport and (LR2). If you are in the market for a pre-owned Land Rover or if you need diagnostics on your present DiscoveryLand Rover, please give us a call. If we do not have what you are looking for , we will find it. If you are thinking about a Defender. Either a D90 or D110 contact us as we can build you what you want. We can get Left hand and right hand drive Defenders. Some people just talk about what they can build. We have the facility to build any Defender you want. Contact us anytime and come by and see our Defenders. We always have several in different stages of completion. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint has some slight scratches. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. This vehicle comes with a spare key.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE24426A346531
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,888

    2006 Land Rover LR3 Base

    149,052 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois

    >>>2006 LAND ROVER LR3***4WD***DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL***AM/FM/CD RADIO***AUX PORT***LUGGAGE RACK***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER LOCKS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER MIRRORS ***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE24446A407748
    Stock: W2933A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,495

    2006 Land Rover LR3 HSE

    111,633 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tropical Auto Outlet - Orlando / Florida

    Visit Tropical Auto Outlet online at www.tropicalautooutlet.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 407-270-6848 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG25466A388788
    Stock: T-388788
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,575

    2006 Land Rover LR3 Base

    137,011 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine

    Looking for off-road brilliance and on-road competence in your next vehicle? Our One Owner Clean Carfax 2006 LR3, shown in Tonga Green on Beige Leather interior delivers in spades. While other mid-luxury SUVs are surrendering off-road capabilities, this SUV combines responsive on-road performance with anywhere off-road capability in a comfortable, safe and secure vehicle. The 4.6-liter V8, a modified Jaguar engine, develops 216hp and delivers strong throttle response, with 315 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic, smoother and more responsive than a traditional four-speed, and permanent four-wheel drive. In short, it can go just about anywhere on the planet. And it does it in style. Bottom line, this LR3 may well be the best vehicle for anybody who needs a comfortable daily driver that really can go anywhere any four-wheel vehicle might go. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Land Rover LR3 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE24446A345753
    Stock: A345753
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-10-2020

  • $7,995

    2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    122,396 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lauer Bros Auto Sales - Dover / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG25407A421043
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,199

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    225,798 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Taylor Kia of Lima - Lima / Ohio

    <b>Equipment</b> The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. An off-road package is installed on this 2008 Land Rover LR3 so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. Night driving with HID Xenon headlamps is a breeze in this Land Rover LR3. This model features a HomeLink System. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This Land Rover LR3 shines with a refined green finish. This Land Rover LR3 has a 4.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the vehicle. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2008 Land Rover LR3 . <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG25498A446945
    Stock: PM6957A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $12,990

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    79,887 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky

    Here is another LR3 with low miles. On a scale of 1-10, this is a 9.5. This LR3 is in excellent condition. It has 7 Passenger Seating, Leather Interior, Cold weather package and Front & Rear Heat and A/C. Contact us for more information and ask for Nathan. Platinum Motor Sports, Auto Sales www.platinum222.com www.usarovers.com 502-396-7274 or 502-222-5859 Platinum Motors continually strives to provide the highest quality pre-owned vehicles at the most reasonable prices. It is well known that we have a special interest in Land Rovers. We can now offer the latest in comprehensive diagnostics with the Autologic® System and SDD System. SDD & Autologic® offers total diagnostic coverage for Defender, Discovery, Classic Range Rover, Range Rover 95/2017, Discovery 2, Freelander 02/05, Range Rover 99/02, Discovery 3 (LR3), Discovery 4 (LR4), Range Rover Sport and (LR2). If you are in the market for a pre-owned Land Rover or if you need diagnostics on your present DiscoveryLand Rover, please give us a call. If we do not have what you are looking for , we will find it. If you are thinking about a Defender. Either a D90 or D110 contact us as we can build you what you want. We can get Left hand and right hand drive Defenders. Some people just talk about what they can build. We have the facility to build any Defender you want. Contact us anytime and come by and see our Defenders. We always have several in different stages of completion. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a spare key.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE25428A476343
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,850

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    105,260 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

    horn bars

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG25468A449561
    Stock: 49561
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE

    144,613 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mega Auto Outlet - Stafford / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG254X8A453855
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,950

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    146,473 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Overland Park Imports - Overland Park / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE25408A443552
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    136,376 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Morrissey Motor - Madison / Nebraska

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE254X8A476610
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,800

    2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE

    123,755 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    LazyChimp.com - Downers Grove / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR3 V8 SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAE25438A445568
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $16,900

    2009 Land Rover LR3 V8

    74,471 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

    We are excited to offer this 2009 Land Rover LR3. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Land Rover LR3 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Land Rover LR3 HSE is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This Land Rover LR3 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. You can tell this 2009 Land Rover LR3 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 74,471mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2009 Land Rover LR3: The LR3 stands out in its class of premium sport utility vehicles with a good mix of tough off-road ability, interior comfort and a good on-road ride. The Terrain Response allows even novices to get through tough off-road situations. Inside, it offers available appointments--such as second-row heated seats, a heated windshield and adaptive lighting headlamps--that aren't widely available. This model sets itself apart with available technology and luxury features., Off-road ability, and seating space and comfort

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SALAG254X9A496948
    Stock: 9A496948
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

