Consumer Rating
(34)
2010 Land Rover LR4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent off-road capability, beautiful interior, up-to-date technology features, powerful V8.
  • Nearly 3-ton curb weight, unimpressive on-road handling, historically spotty reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Land Rover LR4 is a significant upgrade over the outgoing LR3, offering the expected off-road chops along with a top-notch interior and a world-class V8.

Vehicle overview

The new 2010 Land Rover LR4 is to its LR3 predecessor as the LR3 itself was to the old Discovery -- a small step stylistically, but a giant leap overall. Indeed, the LR4 is virtually unchanged on the outside from last year's LR3, but that barely begins to tell the story. Under the hood there's a new Jaguar-sourced 5.0-liter V8 that's considerably better than the old 4.4-liter V8, and inside there's a completely redone dashboard layout with all the technology that premium SUV buyers expect. With these focused changes, Land Rover has taken its midsize offering from also-ran to almost one-of-a-kind status.

Well, can you think of any other SUV with a cabin this luxurious, an engine this potent and off-road skills this formidable, all for a base price of under $50,000? In fact, we wonder whether Land Rover itself isn't having second thoughts about the LR4's price point. Consider that the Range Rover costs a whopping $30,000 more despite employing the same 5.0-liter V8; what's more, the LR4's new interior is arguably nice enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the Range Rover's, and it even offers a third-row seat.

The LR4's starting price puts it smack in the middle of the German premium crossover SUV battle, where we expect it will fare rather well. The Volkswagen Touareg is cheaper but less powerful, though it offers an excellent turbodiesel option. The Mercedes-Benz ML-Class has a comparably opulent interior, but it's no match for the Land Rover in the dirt. The BMW X5 is far more composed in corners, but it, too, is largely tarmac-bound. The Audi Q7 is pricier with its optional V8; the Porsche Cayenne, even more so.

Interestingly, one key competitor this year, the Lexus GX 460, is also substantially new. Formerly known as the GX 470, the 460 has both the technology and the off-road chops to compete with the LR4, though its smaller V8 puts out considerably less power. Move up the cost ladder to larger off-road-worthy SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser or even its Lexus LX 570 sibling and you'll find that the 2010 Land Rover LR4 is still an enticing proposition.

It's true that many people have little need for an SUV in the traditional sense. And for them, one of the previously mentioned crossovers might work better. But for those who require true SUV off-road functionality or who just want the image of such, the LR4 requires remarkably few on-road compromises beyond its predictably ponderous handling and questionable reliability. We admire Land Rover for fixing what was broken about the old LR3. The result is one of the most desirable SUVs currently on the market.

2010 Land Rover LR4 models

The 2010 Land Rover LR4 is a midsize luxury SUV offered in a single trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, heated exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, a power tilt-and-slide front sunroof, a fixed rear sunroof and a nine-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and a 5-inch display.

Many options are grouped into the HSE series of packages. The HSE package adds different 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, a Cold Climate group (front and rear heated seats, heated windshield-washer jets and a heated windshield), Bluetooth, an iPod/MP3 interface, satellite radio and a hard-drive-based navigation system with a 7-inch touchscreen display and mapping capability for both on- and off-road.

The HSE Plus package tacks on HD radio, interior mood lighting, keyless entry/ignition and a back-up camera; a third-row seat is optional. The HSE LUX package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights, higher-grade leather upholstery, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, a center-console cooler box and driver seat memory settings. The HSE LUX Plus package adds a 360-degree camera parking system as well as the Heavy Duty package (with active locking rear differential and full-size spare tire).

Some of the package features, such as Bluetooth, the Heavy Duty package and the third-row seat (including third-row side curtain airbags, second-row climate controls and second- and third-row air vents), are available à la carte. Also optional is a rear-seat entertainment system.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Land Rover LR4 debuts as the replacement for the LR3 boasting an all-new interior, improved electronics and a much-need injection of horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 LR4 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Using a rotary knob, the driver can select one of five settings (general, grass/gravel/snow, sand, mud and ruts, and rock crawl) that optimize everything for the conditions at hand, from throttle response to the differentials. The LR4 also features a fully independent suspension that utilizes electronically controlled air springs to automatically adapt to virtually any terrain or off-road challenge.

Land Rover estimates that the LR4 will run from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds -- not bad for a vehicle that weighs nearly 6,000 pounds. It's not surprising, then, that the LR4 is rated at just 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. Properly equipped, the LR4 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Safety features on the 2010 Land Rover LR4 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control (with rollover mitigation technology), hill descent control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (including the third-row seat when it is specified).

Driving

The LR3's power deficit is no more; the 2010 Land Rover LR4 has plenty of get-up-and-go, thanks to the same 375-hp V8 found in fleet-footed Jaguars. The six-speed automatic transmission is quick-witted yet smooth. Decent feedback from the steering gives the LR4 a crisp feel behind the wheel, and a tight turning circle makes it fairly maneuverable in parking lots and campgrounds. However, the vehicle's high center of gravity inevitably gives it a somewhat tippy feel when negotiating corners, though some tweaks have been made to the LR4's suspension to mitigate this tendency. In any case, the highway ride is quite comfortable. And of course, the sophisticated four-wheel-drive system has more off-road capability than most owners will ever exploit -- it's one of the best in the business.

Interior

Whereas the outgoing LR3 had a rugged, bare-bones look to its interior, the new LR4 boasts a cabin design that's reminiscent of the high-buck Range Rover's. High-quality materials abound, and the dashboard's flowing curves and rich colors impart an immediate sense of luxury and exclusivity. Technology is on the cutting edge as well, with all sorts of knickknacks on offer, from a five-camera surround-view parking system to a hard-drive-based navigation system that can even tell you where to go in the woods.

In terms of everyday usability, the LR4 shines, with fold-flat second- and (available) third-row seats and a usefully square cargo hold with 90 cubic feet of maximum space. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium-style seating give the driver and passengers a clear view of the road (or trail) ahead.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Land Rover LR4.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost Perfect
Terry,09/12/2015
V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
First and foremost this SUV is beautiful and a pleasure to drive. Now for the bad! Air suspension is problematic! My air compressor took a dump at 50K right out of warranty. $1400 to repair. looks like LR knew about the compressor issue and upgraded the 2011+ models. nav/radio blanks out from time to time...easy fix. shut down and restart. last but not least, deep pockets for the service dept. Don't get me wrong, service(Land Rover Huntington) are very professional and are amazing. But....$200 for an oil change, that's out of control. Another issue i also had was the front control arm bushings going bad causing another $1000 deposit to the service dept. Now the good! Again AMAZING to drive. V8 has endless power, active air suspension(when it works) gives a smooth confident feeling. Its very handsome,its not the most expensive LR but it still gets the head turns like its bigger more expensive brothers. It truly is an amazing vehicle, just make sure you buy CPO or make sure you have it warrantied with a LR approved extended warranty company.
A great SUV for the family
RoverAnon,05/16/2019
V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
We've driven this SUV for 2 1/2 years having put about 40k miles on it after buying it used with about 60k miles. In that time the only thing we have done is regular oil changes, a set of tires and doing the front brakes (which I did myself). We've had no trouble with it at all. We homeschool with 3 kids and the rear is very spacious for loading all their stuff once a week for the co-op they go to. The extra seats in the back are also handy when the kids want to sit someplace different or you have an extra passenger. The split hatch is very convenient for loading/unloading. On the road it has great visibility and a very comfortable ride. The V8 has plenty of power for accelerating to merge into traffic. My wife loves driving it since it is a very attractive vehicle. Gas mileage on the highway isn't great - about 20 mpg if you don't drive too fast. It's also gives you the impression that it's a very safe, solidly built vehicle. Our previous vehicle, a BMW X5, became a maintenance nightmare as it passed 100k miles. So far the LR4 has had no issues as it passes the same mileage. We've been extremely happy with this SUV
Issues
reviewer11,09/12/2013
V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
My wife and I bought our LR4 used with 44k miles on it. We have had it right at a month and it has been in the shop for three of those weeks with various issues. Brakes (we read the reviews and know that they are an issue already) oil dripping from under the engine, and the air suspension gave out on us on a road trip. When we took it to the our local dealership LR Austin, they told us that the brakes were after market that there was nothing they could do. We got them looked at elsewhere and they were in fact OEM and the exact ones the dealer installs. They told us the oil leak could not be found (even when there are drops of oil in out garage) and the suspension went out, can find prob?Junk
Third LR
Finman,11/13/2010
Loved my previous 2005 and 2008 LR3s. This is the best of all. Smoother, much quieter, significantly more powerful. Speeding ticket within 3 hours of ownership! Outside facelift is a huge improvement, much classier looking, head/taillights, grille. Inside, overall much nicer and higher quality except a few pieces, better leather, inside of doors is a huge improvement. Miss the old headrests with the handles on them, adjustable headrests should be better, but love the old handles. Off road is amazing, love climbing boulders in this thing. No significant problems in any of the 3 LRs. Gas mileage is a little worse than previous LR3s. Sound system is improved somewhat, nav also...both are fine.
See all 34 reviews of the 2010 Land Rover LR4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Land Rover LR4 features & specs
More about the 2010 Land Rover LR4
More About This Model

Slide behind the wheel of a sports car and you'll experience an overwhelming urge to break speed limits, slide around corners and accelerate away from traffic lights like there's an angry mob in the rearview mirror. Land Rovers produce a similar overwhelming urge, except this one involves spontaneous detours onto dirt lots, ski hills, the neighbor's lawn or perhaps the entire state of Wyoming. You may never quite make it to the outskirts of Cheyenne in the new 2010 Land Rover LR4, but the knowledge that you could creates a distinctive "what if" sense of excitement nonetheless.

Land Rovers have always done that. Outside of the upper-crust Range Rover, though, most of the company's vehicles have suffered from a shortage of performance and luxury for a brand considered to be among the world's elite. That includes the LR4's predecessor, the LR3, which was saddled with an overtaxed 4.4-liter V8 and a strictly utilitarian cabin ambience — acceptable when exploring the Sahara, but not so hot when compared to boulevard-cruising SUVs from Mercedes and Audi. With the redesigned LR4, however, Land Rover has refined and polished almost every aspect of the LR3, creating a well-rounded and thoroughly competitive vehicle.

A new 5.0-liter, 375-horsepower V8 helps the weighty LR4 overcome the laws of physics, while its overhauled cabin closes the formerly considerable luxury gap with the Range Rover. Not much has changed outside, but additional painted surfaces (rather than black plastic) and details inspired by the Range Rover Sport (the grille and side gills) result in a more sophisticated appearance. The brakes, on-road handling and off-road Terrain Response system have also been improved.

But perhaps the most appealing aspect of the 2010 Land Rover LR4 is that it's a relative bargain. Comparably equipped, the LR4 costs $8,000 less than an Audi Q7 4.2, $15,000 less than a Toyota Land Cruiser and a whopping $18,000 less than a Mercedes-Benz GL450. The LR4 gives nothing away in terms of luxury to those models, offers more usable passenger space than all of them, matches all but the Mercedes in performance and aces all but the Land Cruiser off the beaten path.

Only Land Rover's shaky reputation for reliability should give you pause. Otherwise, the LR4 is a champion for many more reasons than just its sense of adventure.

Used 2010 Land Rover LR4 Overview

The Used 2010 Land Rover LR4 is offered in the following submodels: LR4 SUV. Available styles include V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A).

