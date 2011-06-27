Vehicle overview

The new 2010 Land Rover LR4 is to its LR3 predecessor as the LR3 itself was to the old Discovery -- a small step stylistically, but a giant leap overall. Indeed, the LR4 is virtually unchanged on the outside from last year's LR3, but that barely begins to tell the story. Under the hood there's a new Jaguar-sourced 5.0-liter V8 that's considerably better than the old 4.4-liter V8, and inside there's a completely redone dashboard layout with all the technology that premium SUV buyers expect. With these focused changes, Land Rover has taken its midsize offering from also-ran to almost one-of-a-kind status.

Well, can you think of any other SUV with a cabin this luxurious, an engine this potent and off-road skills this formidable, all for a base price of under $50,000? In fact, we wonder whether Land Rover itself isn't having second thoughts about the LR4's price point. Consider that the Range Rover costs a whopping $30,000 more despite employing the same 5.0-liter V8; what's more, the LR4's new interior is arguably nice enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the Range Rover's, and it even offers a third-row seat.

The LR4's starting price puts it smack in the middle of the German premium crossover SUV battle, where we expect it will fare rather well. The Volkswagen Touareg is cheaper but less powerful, though it offers an excellent turbodiesel option. The Mercedes-Benz ML-Class has a comparably opulent interior, but it's no match for the Land Rover in the dirt. The BMW X5 is far more composed in corners, but it, too, is largely tarmac-bound. The Audi Q7 is pricier with its optional V8; the Porsche Cayenne, even more so.

Interestingly, one key competitor this year, the Lexus GX 460, is also substantially new. Formerly known as the GX 470, the 460 has both the technology and the off-road chops to compete with the LR4, though its smaller V8 puts out considerably less power. Move up the cost ladder to larger off-road-worthy SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser or even its Lexus LX 570 sibling and you'll find that the 2010 Land Rover LR4 is still an enticing proposition.

It's true that many people have little need for an SUV in the traditional sense. And for them, one of the previously mentioned crossovers might work better. But for those who require true SUV off-road functionality or who just want the image of such, the LR4 requires remarkably few on-road compromises beyond its predictably ponderous handling and questionable reliability. We admire Land Rover for fixing what was broken about the old LR3. The result is one of the most desirable SUVs currently on the market.