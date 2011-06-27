Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,566
|$23,384
|$25,282
|Clean
|$21,019
|$22,783
|$24,623
|Average
|$19,925
|$21,581
|$23,304
|Rough
|$18,831
|$20,379
|$21,986
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,484
|$26,773
|$28,121
|Clean
|$24,838
|$26,085
|$27,388
|Average
|$23,545
|$24,708
|$25,921
|Rough
|$22,252
|$23,332
|$24,455
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,907
|$21,574
|$23,316
|Clean
|$19,402
|$21,019
|$22,708
|Average
|$18,392
|$19,910
|$21,492
|Rough
|$17,382
|$18,801
|$20,276
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,768
|$23,352
|$25,005
|Clean
|$21,215
|$22,751
|$24,353
|Average
|$20,111
|$21,551
|$23,049
|Rough
|$19,007
|$20,350
|$21,745
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,213
|$25,689
|$27,231
|Clean
|$23,599
|$25,029
|$26,521
|Average
|$22,371
|$23,708
|$25,101
|Rough
|$21,142
|$22,387
|$23,680
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,269
|$26,793
|$28,388
|Clean
|$24,628
|$26,105
|$27,647
|Average
|$23,346
|$24,727
|$26,167
|Rough
|$22,064
|$23,350
|$24,686
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,613
|$25,188
|$26,834
|Clean
|$23,014
|$24,540
|$26,134
|Average
|$21,816
|$23,245
|$24,735
|Rough
|$20,618
|$21,950
|$23,335
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,152
|$28,633
|$30,179
|Clean
|$26,464
|$27,897
|$29,392
|Average
|$25,086
|$26,425
|$27,818
|Rough
|$23,709
|$24,953
|$26,244
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,076
|$27,650
|$29,295
|Clean
|$25,415
|$26,939
|$28,531
|Average
|$24,092
|$25,518
|$27,003
|Rough
|$22,769
|$24,096
|$25,475
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,096
|$31,935
|$33,855
|Clean
|$29,333
|$31,114
|$32,973
|Average
|$27,806
|$29,472
|$31,207
|Rough
|$26,279
|$27,830
|$29,441
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,392
|$25,990
|$27,660
|Clean
|$23,773
|$25,322
|$26,938
|Average
|$22,536
|$23,986
|$25,496
|Rough
|$21,298
|$22,649
|$24,053
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,984
|$29,631
|$31,352
|Clean
|$27,274
|$28,869
|$30,534
|Average
|$25,855
|$27,346
|$28,899
|Rough
|$24,435
|$25,823
|$27,264
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,834
|$31,301
|$32,835
|Clean
|$29,077
|$30,497
|$31,979
|Average
|$27,564
|$28,887
|$30,267
|Rough
|$26,050
|$27,278
|$28,554
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,709
|$29,271
|$30,905
|Clean
|$27,007
|$28,519
|$30,099
|Average
|$25,601
|$27,014
|$28,487
|Rough
|$24,195
|$25,509
|$26,875
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,669
|$33,989
|$35,370
|Clean
|$31,841
|$33,115
|$34,447
|Average
|$30,183
|$31,368
|$32,603
|Rough
|$28,526
|$29,620
|$30,758