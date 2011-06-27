  1. Home
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,566$23,384$25,282
Clean$21,019$22,783$24,623
Average$19,925$21,581$23,304
Rough$18,831$20,379$21,986
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,484$26,773$28,121
Clean$24,838$26,085$27,388
Average$23,545$24,708$25,921
Rough$22,252$23,332$24,455
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,907$21,574$23,316
Clean$19,402$21,019$22,708
Average$18,392$19,910$21,492
Rough$17,382$18,801$20,276
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,768$23,352$25,005
Clean$21,215$22,751$24,353
Average$20,111$21,551$23,049
Rough$19,007$20,350$21,745
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,213$25,689$27,231
Clean$23,599$25,029$26,521
Average$22,371$23,708$25,101
Rough$21,142$22,387$23,680
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,269$26,793$28,388
Clean$24,628$26,105$27,647
Average$23,346$24,727$26,167
Rough$22,064$23,350$24,686
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,613$25,188$26,834
Clean$23,014$24,540$26,134
Average$21,816$23,245$24,735
Rough$20,618$21,950$23,335
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,152$28,633$30,179
Clean$26,464$27,897$29,392
Average$25,086$26,425$27,818
Rough$23,709$24,953$26,244
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,076$27,650$29,295
Clean$25,415$26,939$28,531
Average$24,092$25,518$27,003
Rough$22,769$24,096$25,475
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,096$31,935$33,855
Clean$29,333$31,114$32,973
Average$27,806$29,472$31,207
Rough$26,279$27,830$29,441
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,392$25,990$27,660
Clean$23,773$25,322$26,938
Average$22,536$23,986$25,496
Rough$21,298$22,649$24,053
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,984$29,631$31,352
Clean$27,274$28,869$30,534
Average$25,855$27,346$28,899
Rough$24,435$25,823$27,264
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,834$31,301$32,835
Clean$29,077$30,497$31,979
Average$27,564$28,887$30,267
Rough$26,050$27,278$28,554
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,709$29,271$30,905
Clean$27,007$28,519$30,099
Average$25,601$27,014$28,487
Rough$24,195$25,509$26,875
Estimated values

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,669$33,989$35,370
Clean$31,841$33,115$34,447
Average$30,183$31,368$32,603
Rough$28,526$29,620$30,758
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,019 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,019 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,019 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $17,382 to $23,316, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.