2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
MSRP range: $38,890 - $64,865
|MSRP
|$42,685
|What others are paying
|$42,821
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L video
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review | A Long Overdue Three-Row Redesign of Jeep's Popular Midsize SUV
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, but since the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most versatile SUVs on the market. The Grand Cherokee not only is one of the more capable off-road SUVs, but it also has the space and comfort that buyers covet from a midsize SUV. Alas, the decade-old design has shown its age, and the Grand Cherokee has been surpassed by newcomers including the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. That all changes with the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, as Jeep is rolling out a full redesign of its popular midsize SUV. The first version to come off the line is the three-row Grand Cherokee L. Travis Langness from Edmunds covers what's new, what isn't, and what you should know about the newly redesigned 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Grand Cherokee L both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Grand Cherokee L has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Learn more
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L reliable?
To determine whether the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Grand Cherokee L. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Grand Cherokee L's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Grand Cherokee L is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L?
The least-expensive 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,890.
Other versions include:
- Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,805
- Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $56,805
- Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $58,865
- Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $60,865
- Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,890
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,445
- Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,890
- Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,445
- Summit Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $64,865
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,210
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,210
What are the different models of Jeep Grand Cherokee L?
If you're interested in the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the next question is, which Grand Cherokee L model is right for you? Grand Cherokee L variants include Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Grand Cherokee L models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
