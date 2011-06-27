  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Last year for the Grand Wagoneer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hidden quality!
wagoneer93,07/21/2008
Since I have owned this Jeep it has been in the shop a bit tranny (lack of maintenance 124k never been flushed and gaskets and brakes) but considering the lack of maintenance and how hard I have driven this it really puts up with anything city mpg 13-14 highway mpg 20 (k&n intake). If you need the power it is there but if you need the mileage you can get it and the wood paneling makes for awesome parking lot armor. This Jeep is 15 y. o. And could last another 10. Also the wood stays polished very well I've used turtle wax ice and the paneling is slick from late March. Handles well off road and the turning radius is good. Good engines work when you need them
17 Years Old and Still Going Strong
curt999,09/30/2010
This has been an awesome vehicle. I can't believe it is 17 years old. I bought it with a 7 year, 100k complete warranty, and there were only a couple of minor things that needed repair during that time. It is still on the original exhaust system. Replaced the Radiator this year, and had to replace a heater coil once. It is great in snow and off-road. This week, the electric antennae stopped going down; not bad for 17 years; I'm looking for another 10.
Yeee Hawwwww
Tom n,03/13/2004
I have only had my Grand Wagoneer for about a month, but I love it, it is the best used car I have ever had, and I have bought alot newer nicer cars.
Grand Wagonner
Geo,12/19/2005
I bought mine from an eBay wholesaler in Maine with 90K on it last year. Runs great, love the woodgrain - it reminds me of the old (original) Wagonners they discontinued. Very comfortable, and very reliable. Had to put a cat. converter on it and I upgraded the radio with a Jeep factory original CD player, but the car looks almost brand new. Plows through the snow effortlessly - I have a vertical New England driveway and it doesn't even flinch. Gas mileage? For what I paid for it on eBay I guess can put up with 12-15 MPG around town, I only use it in the winter & put in my barn for summer.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Used 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overview

The Used 1993 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is offered in the following submodels: Grand Wagoneer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

