Vehicle overview

In the rarefied air of the ultraluxury sedan, the 2008 Jaguar XJ takes a slightly different tack than the flagships offered by its peers. Rather than emphasizing that the XJ can accelerate as effortlessly as its feline namesake, Jaguar seems to take equal pride in its stately sedan's often quirky English heritage. The sumptuous cabin that's as elegant as a parlor, the decidedly unconventional layout of some controls and the classic hunkered-down body shape fly in the face of the colder, modernistic design edicts of the Jag's chief rivals.

But that's not to say the 2008 XJ is a complete anachronism. There are plenty of high-tech features under that traditional Jaguar skin, such as a lightweight, all-aluminum architecture and a refined 4.2-liter, 32-valve V8 that can be had in either naturally aspirated or supercharged form.

This year brings some styling updates inspired by the XK sport coupe, such as side fender vents and a "growler" badge for the grille. The latter replaces the cat frozen in midleap atop the hood, but if you simply can't have your XJ without the "leaper," rest assured that it's still available as an option. A new grille, new mirrors (with signal indicators), new wheel designs and new bumpers, along with a subtle rear spoiler and revised model script further freshen this XJ generation that bowed in 2004.

The handsome cabin also gets a few new features for 2008, namely the availability of cooled seats and high-definition radio, as well as redesigned front seatbacks that provide more legroom for those in back.

A few of the Jaguar XJ's, um, let's say "charming" idiosyncrasies remain, including ventilation controls that would baffle a cryptologist and the "J-Gate" shifter which, should you choose to change gears manually, operates with all the precision of rebar stuck in half-dried cement. The majority of Jaguar drivers probably won't notice, though, as they're more apt to just leave it in Drive rather than do something as bourgeois as shift their own gears.

All in all, the XJ is pleasant to be around, with confident handling, a plush ride and cat-quick performance. No, it's not the most rational car when all is considered, so if cold logic rules your purchase decision, buy German or Japanese. This car is, quite defiantly, not an Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Lexus or Mercedes. And for those looking for something more classically distinguished and unusual than the status-quo picks in the ultraluxury sedan segment, the 2008 Jaguar XJ is a tempting alternative, especially in the supercharged XJR and Super V8 flavors.