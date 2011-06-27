  1. Home
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ideal ride and handling balance for most luxury sedan buyers, classy cabin, more performance than you might expect in a car this size.
  • Some confusing controls, questionable seat comfort, lacks some of the high-end electronics found in rivals, transmission's fussy manual mode.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stately, elegant and maybe a little stuffy, the 2008 Jaguar XJ is everything a proper English motorcar should be. Boasting modern construction yet traditional in appointments and styling, the XJ covers ground with appropriate dignity and real sporting spirit.

Vehicle overview

In the rarefied air of the ultraluxury sedan, the 2008 Jaguar XJ takes a slightly different tack than the flagships offered by its peers. Rather than emphasizing that the XJ can accelerate as effortlessly as its feline namesake, Jaguar seems to take equal pride in its stately sedan's often quirky English heritage. The sumptuous cabin that's as elegant as a parlor, the decidedly unconventional layout of some controls and the classic hunkered-down body shape fly in the face of the colder, modernistic design edicts of the Jag's chief rivals.

But that's not to say the 2008 XJ is a complete anachronism. There are plenty of high-tech features under that traditional Jaguar skin, such as a lightweight, all-aluminum architecture and a refined 4.2-liter, 32-valve V8 that can be had in either naturally aspirated or supercharged form.

This year brings some styling updates inspired by the XK sport coupe, such as side fender vents and a "growler" badge for the grille. The latter replaces the cat frozen in midleap atop the hood, but if you simply can't have your XJ without the "leaper," rest assured that it's still available as an option. A new grille, new mirrors (with signal indicators), new wheel designs and new bumpers, along with a subtle rear spoiler and revised model script further freshen this XJ generation that bowed in 2004.

The handsome cabin also gets a few new features for 2008, namely the availability of cooled seats and high-definition radio, as well as redesigned front seatbacks that provide more legroom for those in back.

A few of the Jaguar XJ's, um, let's say "charming" idiosyncrasies remain, including ventilation controls that would baffle a cryptologist and the "J-Gate" shifter which, should you choose to change gears manually, operates with all the precision of rebar stuck in half-dried cement. The majority of Jaguar drivers probably won't notice, though, as they're more apt to just leave it in Drive rather than do something as bourgeois as shift their own gears.

All in all, the XJ is pleasant to be around, with confident handling, a plush ride and cat-quick performance. No, it's not the most rational car when all is considered, so if cold logic rules your purchase decision, buy German or Japanese. This car is, quite defiantly, not an Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Lexus or Mercedes. And for those looking for something more classically distinguished and unusual than the status-quo picks in the ultraluxury sedan segment, the 2008 Jaguar XJ is a tempting alternative, especially in the supercharged XJR and Super V8 flavors.

2008 Jaguar XJ-Series models

The 2008 Jaguar XJ series is available in five trim levels: the base XJ8, the XJ8 L (long wheelbase), the supercharged and performance-oriented XJR, the ultra-luxurious Vanden Plas and the Super V8, which combines the plush appointments of the Vanden Plas with the supercharged performance of the XJR.

The XJ8 and XJ8 L come with 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension (known as Computer Active Technology Suspension, or CATS), xenon headlamps, rear park assist, full power accessories, 16-way front power seats (with three-stage heat and memory settings), Bluetooth, a moonroof, power-adjustable pedals and of course, plenty of leather and burl walnut trim. Many of the features standard on higher trim levels are optional on the XJ8 and XJ8 L.

Riding on the same wheelbase as the L sedan, the Vanden Plas adds 19-inch wheels, front park assist, power-folding exterior mirrors, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, climate-controlled front seats, lambs wool footwell rugs, fold-down picnic trays for the rear-seat passengers, an electric rear sunblind and a premium Alpine audio system.

The high-performance XJR is based on the short-wheelbase XJ8 and gets 20-inch wheels, high-performance tires, upgraded brakes, front park assist, power-folding side mirrors, adaptive cruise control, a sport-tuned suspension, navigation system and the Alpine stereo.

Topping the line is the Super V8 that marries the XJR's supercharged engine with the long-wheelbase body style. It also has 20-inch wheels, high-performance brakes, adaptive cruise control and everything else an XJR has. It also has the Vanden Plas' fold-down picnic tables and climate-controlled seats along with a rear DVD entertainment system (with twin display screens) and a four-zone climate control system.

That quad-zone climate control system is an option on the Vanden Plas and XJR, as is the DVD entertainment system. Optional on all trims are high-definition (HD) and satellite radio service.

2008 Highlights

Updates to the styling, inspired by the XK sport coupe, are the most notable changes for the 2008 Jaguar XJ. A new grille and bumpers, front fender vents and newly standard 19- and 20-inch wheels highlight the changes outside. Within, increased rear legroom and the availability of HD radio and cooled seats make the big cat current in this premium class.

Performance & mpg

All 2008 Jaguar XJ models employ a 4.2-liter V8. All but the XJR and Super V8 have a naturally aspirated version of this engine that makes 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. A supercharger on the XJR and Super V8 trims pumps output up to 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the sole transmission, and it sends power to the rear wheels. Using the manual-shift mode of the latter is an exercise in frustration, as the lever's action is rather sloppy, making it hard to select gears. Fortunately, the gearbox does fine when left to its own devices, furnishing smooth and quick changes.

All XJs are quick, but the supercharged versions are thrilling  we've timed a Super V8 at just 5.6 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint. Non-supercharged XJ8s did the same sprint in less than a second more.

Safety

Front-seat side and side curtain airbags are standard, as are antilock brakes and stability control. The XJ features Jaguar's "Adaptive Restraint Technology System" that monitors the positions and weight of the front seat passengers to determine how and when to deploy the various airbags.

Driving

Operating in virtual silence, with a suspension system tuned more for grace and dignity than corner-carving, the Jaguar XJ-Series sedans have a personality unique among high-end luxury sedans. But with their lightweight construction, active suspensions and eager V8s, they're also surprisingly rambunctious when you let them run. If you want a Jaguar, there really aren't any substitutes.

Interior

Chief among the draws of a 2008 Jaguar XJ is its handsome cabin that has all the charm of an old-world parlor. Of course, there is the beautiful wood, soft leather and sparkling chrome accents expected of a Jag. Modern conveniences such as acoustic laminated glass and multiadjustable, climate-controlled front seats do their best to coddle occupants. The cabin is indeed serene at speed, though some larger folks may find that those fancy seats just don't fit them. Also, in contrast to all the plush surroundings, some of the Jag's controls are confusing and have a cheap feel to their operation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful Jag !
gmayfield,03/02/2011
Very fun to drive. Not sure about reliability as it only has 14k miles. Drives like a dream & very responsive handling and acceleration. 2 quirks I will mention: No back-up camera in navigation system. "beep" signal is very adequate though Rear seat headrests hinder rear outward vision TREMENDOUSLY !!! I wish they could flip down out of the way or could be removed easily. The headrests enlarge the blindspots on both sides, therefore you must rely heavily on rear view side mirrors when changing lanes. Make sure mirrors are adjusted correctly or you WILL cut someone off when changing lanes. Otherwise, one of my most memorable cars to drive & to look at.
Jaguar Vanden Plas (Boca Raton, FL)
J. Lo Re (Florida),11/24/2007
This car is an absolute dream to drive with a ton of features and a new sportier exterior design in the 2008 model. The interior is beautifully crafted with 2 tone leather seats and elm wood finish. The car just handles extremely smooth and is very comfortable with a long body for tall passengers in the back seat. The drive is very luxurious while it has a feeling of plenty of power (I have the 300 HP version) since the aluminum design makes it lighter than ever. It just handles very well overall and corners extremely well. I have had 2 BMWs previously and this stacks up extremely well (maybe a tad better) to BMW.
Mercedes Beater
Gray Jag,01/23/2010
I recently bought a Mercedes, trading in mY Range Rover, as I travel long distances on business. After 500 miles I realized it was uncomfortable and poorly built. I then bought my Certified XJ8L and have since put 3000 fast, quiet comfortable miles on the car in three weeks. Although a (very) big car, with room for the times I take my teenage kids, it's aluminium construction means it takes corners quickly, stops quickly and has reasonable gas mileage. It's classic looks in Pearl Gray always attract attention and it stands out from the generic luxury sedan look. The car gives me great pleasure. If you are looking for a light, fast luxurious car, you should try one.
Vast and Furious
Frisko4Me,01/14/2008
The nicest car that I have ever driven. 400 horsepower purring at your command. I compared Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Lexus, and Mercedes. I believe this car is the best combination of performance and comfort on the market today. Easy to use touch screen navigation and Blue Tooth communications, (no annoying iDrive). New, more comfortable seats in the 2008 (traded an '04 XJR). Also cabin is much more quiet than previous models.
See all 15 reviews of the 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series XJR. Available styles include XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), and Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

